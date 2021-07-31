Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for Car in 2021

Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for Car Review
There’s no better way to enjoy a road trip than to have music blasting in the car and your friends probably singing along. In the past, car owners had to rely on in-car speakers, which are not as efficient as these modern car Bluetooth speakers. These speakers allow you to vibe to your music anywhere and anytime; it also allows for hands-free calls and voice control.
Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the best and most economical ways to vibe to music; they save energy and do not require network connections like Wi-Fi or smart speakers. They are also quite affordable, unlike the built-in models that require professional installation. Shopping for a car Bluetooth speaker should be completely hassle-free; for this, we have put together some useful information that will help you choose the best suited Bluetooth speaker for your car.
For similar posts, read
Best Motorcycle Bluetooth Headsets in 2021
Best Bluetooth Headsets For Truckers in 2021
Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 500 in 2021
Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 100 in 2021
PORTABLE CAR BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS BUYING GUIDE
How Do Car Bluetooth Speakers Work?
Bluetooth car speakers are one of the latest advancements of the car speaker system. They operate via a wireless technology in which an FM transmitter in your car stereo detects and connects with your phone’s Bluetooth as soon as you open your car door. This wireless technology then transmits audio calls from the phone to your car speakers and allows you to answer the calls by saying “answer.” The speakers also have microphones in areas that will enable you to conveniently take your calls without taking your eyes off the road. Car Bluetooth speakers also allow you to stream music from your phone and play the audio via your car speakers.
What are the Different types of car Bluetooth Speakers?
There are about five different types of Bluetooth speakers for cars, these are:
- Bluetooth FM transmitter
- BlueAnt Bluetooth car speaker
- SuperTooth Bluetooth car speakers
- Jabra Bluetooth car speakers
- Motorola Bluetooth
The car Bluetooth speakers offer different features like voice command, hands-free calls, Siri or Google assistant access, built-in microphones, and many other features that promote safe driving and ensure safety on the road.
Bluetooth FM transmitter
This type of Bluetooth works with your car’s stereo system. It transmits incoming calls and messages to the speaker system, allowing you to take calls without accessing your phone. When your phone rings, the transmitter interrupts the playback for the car speakers and announces the caller ID and phone conversation. Some models include a built-in microphone and noise cancellation technology to make your calls smoother and clearer.
BlueAnt Bluetooth Car Speakers
The BlueAnt is an Australian brand that produces voice-activated Bluetooth speakers that allow users to control features using their voice. They allow you to take calls just by saying “answer” and also send messages with your voice. This model also allows for connection of two different phones so you can take calls from either one hands-free.
SuperTooth Bluetooth Car Speaker
This type of speakerphone or car speaker supports music streaming and playback technology. If your phone has access to A2DP music streaming, you can vibe to songs from your phone on the speaker. When a call comes in, the music stops, and the caller ID is announced.
Jabra Bluetooth Speakerphone
The Jabra speakerphone company offers two different types of car speakers. One of these types allows for Bluetooth connection with just your phone, while the other allows for Bluetooth pairing with both your phone and the FM transmitter of your car stereo. The latter connects with the FM transmitter to transmit audio from your phone to your car speakers. Both types are equipped with a built-in microphone and have a back clip that allows you to install the speaker on your car visor.
Motorola Bluetooth Car Speakers
Motorola car speakerphones offer many different features, including hands-free phone accessories, FM transmitters, voice commands, and headset. They also offer two types of microphones; some models feature full-bloom lip microphones while others work with mini-boom built-in microphones.
Benefits of Bluetooth Car Speakers
- Allows for Hands-free call: Car Bluetooth speakers or speakerphones have Hand-Free Profile or HFP. The Bluetooth speakers have access to a microphone and your car speakers to allow the user receive calls conveniently. This speaker system syncs with your phone contact to broadcast or display the caller ID and gains access to your call logs of received, dialed, or missed calls.
- Allows for Audio Streaming or A2DP: Advanced Audio Distribution Profile or A2DP allows for transmission of audio from your phone to the connected car speaker system so you can vibe to music via your car speakers the same way you take calls.
- Allows access to Message Access Profile: This profile gives your car direct access to your messages on your phone, allowing incoming messages to be read aloud through the speakers. Some models also allow for quick responses with custom-made messages by just tapping on the speaker.
- Universal Support: Car Bluetooth speakers are not selective and support pairing with Bluetooth of all Bluetooth devices. It can pair with iOs, Android, smartphones, and other devices.
- Ensures safe driving: Car Bluetooth speakers are mostly controlled by voice commands and simple taps. It allows the driver to focus on the road rather than their phones, reducing the risk of road accidents.
Factors to Look at before Buying a Portable Bluetooth Speaker for your Car
Battery Life
Bluetooth speakers run on batteries that need to be charged fully for two to three hours to function. This makes battery life one of the most essential factors to look out for when shopping for a car Bluetooth speaker. Most Bluetooth speakers have an average battery life of about 6 – 10 hours; you should opt for speakers that can last up to 10 hours or more.
Water Resistance
This is another important factor to note to prevent damage caused by accidental spills and water damage in general. Most speakers have IP ratings that make the speaker partially or fully resistant to water. Some can be fully submerged in water, while some can only resist spills.
Sound Quality
The importance of the sound quality of a Bluetooth speaker cannot be overemphasized. It will be pointless to spend money on a speaker with lots of distortions and terrible sound quality. If you want to enjoy streaming music and crystal clear calls, you should opt for speakers with a stereo sound and some measurable bass.
Portability and Size
Bluetooth speakers are designed to be small-sized and lightweight so they can be moved around freely. Car portable speakers are usually in smaller sizes, so they can easily fit into small areas of your car.
The wide variety of Bluetooth speakers available on the market makes it a bit difficult to find the perfect fit for your car. This is why we have put together this review of the ten best portable Bluetooth speakers for cars you can find on the market.
The 9 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for Cars Are Reviewed Below
Here are the nine best portable Bluetooth Speakers for cars available.
1
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker produces 12 watts of crystal clear audio power with an incredible bass enhanced by double neodymium drivers. It features a developed digital signaling processor that ensures the bass produce is very deep and distortion-free even at the highest volume. It works with an exclusive bass-up system and a spiral bass port that enhances low-end frequencies produced by the speakers making each beat hit even harder.
This speaker is designed to be outdoor-friendly with its IPX7 protection that protects the device from rain, snow, spills, and dust. The sound produced by this speaker is very balanced and is sure to fill up your car, room, or yard with your music. It works with a strong battery that keeps the speaker running for 24 hours without interruptions.
It is equipped with a power management system and a 5200mAh Li-ion battery that delivers a full day of peaceful sounds. Its design makes it portable and easy to operate with easy-to-use buttons on the speaker. You can pair two Soundcore two speakers to enjoy your music at a higher volume or stereo mode.
Key Features:
- 12W audio power
- Bass-up technology
- Spiral bass port
- IPX7 protection
- 24 hours
- 5200mAh Li-ion
Specification:
- Brand: Anker
- Model: Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 6.5 x 2.2 x 1.8 inches
- Weight: 12.6 ounces
- Special Feature: Waterproof
- Feature: Smartphone-charging, Ultra-Portable
- Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Bluetooth
- Color: Black
Pros
- Portable and sleek design
- Long 24 hours battery life
- Lightweight
- Produces deep bass
Cons
- Not best for open cars
2
Jabra 100-46000000-02 Freeway Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone
The Jabra Freeway Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone is one of the best car Bluetooth speakers that produces very clear and crisp sounds. It works with three speakers and virtual surround audio to produce smooth unobstructed sounds. It allows the user to take calls completely hands-free and also announces the name of the caller. It is equipped with an A2DP streaming system that allows music playbacks, podcasts, and GPS directions apps. It features an FM transmitter that transmits music and calls from your phone to your car radio.
This speaker has about 960 hours of standby time and up to 14 hours of talk time, allowing you to enjoy all its features. It shuts off and automatically and features an advanced multi-user technology that allows for connection of two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. It features an HD Voice-ready technology, Virtual surround sound, and dual microphone noise reduction technology that improve the quality of your calls. With this portable Bluetooth speaker, you can use your voice to answer, end, make, or reject calls.
It also has a voice assist subscription that allows you to send and receive messages, emails and post updates on different social media platforms. The voice guidance system provides the caller ID, battery level, Bluetooth connection status, and pairing instructions.
Key Features:
- Hands-free calls
- 14 hours talk time
- 960 hours standby time
- FM transmitter
- Auto on/off
- A2DP for music playback
- Virtual surround sound
- HD voice ready
- Background noise reduction technology
Specification:
- Brand: Jabra
- Model: Jabra 100-46000000-02 Freeway Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone
- Dimension: 4.7 x 0.7 x 3.9 inches
- Weight: 5.1 ounces
- Special Feature: USB, no car charger
- Color: Black
- Connectivity: Wireless. Bluetooth
Pros
- Produces clear and crisp sounds from 3 speakers
- Allows the user to receive or make calls and completely hands-free
- Features noise reduction technology for better calls
- Control buttons are easy to push
- Easy to set up
Cons
- Speakers rattle if the volume is too high
3
Avantree CK11 Hands-Free Bluetooth 5.0 Car Kits, Loud Speakerphone
The Avantree CK11 portable car Bluetooth speaker works with a modern CSR Bluetooth 5.0 chip that allows powerful unobstructed connections. It is equipped with 2watt speakers that produce crystal clear audio and call quality. It works with noise reduction technology and easy-to-use volume controls for better and clearer calls.
This speaker encourages safe, distraction-free driving by using a Google Assistant or Siri to help make calls, send messages, get driving and GPS instructions hands-free. It allows the user to connect two phones to the speaker and switch between phones for calls and music. It has a motor sensor that automatically turns the device on when your car door opens and off when the Bluetooth disconnects.
Control the volumes easily with a rotary knob that makes it very easy to adjust volumes. It works with a strong battery that allows for 22 hours of uninterrupted music and calls. It takes about two to three hours to charge and has over 600 hours of standby time. Installing this speaker is so easy; all you need do is pair your phones with the speaker, clip the speaker on the visor and enjoy. The car Bluetooth kit includes a car charger, sun-visor chip, USB charging cable, and a quick user guide.
Key Features:
- CSR 5.0 Bluetooth chipset
- 2W speakers
- Noise reduction system
- Connect two phones
- Auto power on/off
- 22 hours battery life
- Over 600 hours standby time
Specification:
- Brand: Avantree
- Model: Avantree CK11 Hands-Free Bluetooth 5.0 Car Kits, Loud Speakerphone
- Dimension: 5.12 x 2.36 x 1.18 inches
- Weight: 3.81 ounces
- Color: Titanium
- Battery: 650mA rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Pros
- Speaker automatically comes on and off
- Allows access to Siri and Google assistant for safe driving
- Has long 22 hours battery
- Easy to set up
- Features motion detector
Cons
- Sound quality is not great
4
Aigital Wireless Speakerphone Bluetooth Car Speaker for Cell Phone
The Aigital Wireless Car Bluetooth speaker is a high-quality portable speaker with a built0in motor sensor that automatically powers the speaker on and off when you get into the car or disconnect the Bluetooth. It is very easy to set up and designed with a clip that makes it easier to position it on the visor. It works with a Bluetooth V4.2+ EDR that produces clear, high-quality sounds. It delivers HD voice sounds and features a noise cancellation technology that ensures your calls are clearer and your music more pleasant.
The speaker allows access to Siri or your phone’s Google assistant. It can connect with two phones simultaneously. Its functions are almost completely automated with its Auto connection, Auto on, and Auto standby technology that saves the speaker’s battery life saves energy, and improves the environment. It promotes safe driving by letting you make calls and send messages totally hands-free.
Key Features:
- Built-in sensor
- Auto power on
- V4.2 + EDR
- HD voice
- Noise cancellation tech
- Auto connection, Auto on, Auto standby
Specification:
- Brand: Aigital
- Model: Aigital Wireless Speakerphone Bluetooth Car Speaker for Cell Phone
- Dimension: 6.89 x 4.09 x 1.61 inches
- Weight: 3.17 ounces
- Power Source: Battery-powered
- Color: Black
Pros
- Easy to use and set up
- Affordable
- Announces incoming caller ID
- Strong battery life
- Portable and compact design
Cons
- Not very loud
5
JBL FLIP 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL FLIP 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is designed with a modern driver shaped like a racetrack. This driver produces loud and crystal clear music with deep and strong bass. The portable speaker allows you to vibe to music on the go; you can vibe in your car, room, and travel adventures. It has a hard-shell travel case that makes it much easier to carry around; the case is designed specially by BOOMPH for this Flip 5 model. This speaker has an advanced IPX7 design that keeps it waterproof and shock-resistant.
You can worry less about water damage and enjoy your music at the beach or pool. The traveling case is also waterproof and shockproof, adding extra protection to the speaker. It runs on a powerful rechargeable battery that lasts up to 12 hours after a single charge. The package includes a USB type C cable and a side pocket in the carrying case to safely store the cable. This speaker allows the user to switch to party mode by pairing two or more Flip five speakers to boost the party.
Key Features:
- Racetrack-shaped driver
- BOOMPH Speaker case
- USB mesh pocket
- IPX7 waterproof design
- 12 hours playtime
- USB Type C cable
Specification:
- Brand: Boomph
- Model: JBL FLIP 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 10.31 x 10.04 x 4.21 inches
- Weight: 2.03 pounds
- Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB
- Power Source: Battery Powered
- Color: Black
Pros
- 12 hours playing time
- Comes with a hard-shell travel case
- Can be positioned vertically or horizontally
- Waterproof design
- Comes in different colors
Cons
- No microphone for calls
6
Motorola Roadster 2 Wireless In-Car Speakerphone
The Motorola Roadster 2 Wireless In-Car Speakerphone uses a powerful battery and drivers to produce crystal clear sounds and calls. It allows the user to use voice commands to initiate and respond to messages; it could also read your incoming messages aloud. The speaker automatically switches on and connects with your phone when you open the door and shuts off when you disconnect your device.
It uses the FM transmitter of your car to stream songs through your car speaker through its speaker. To enjoy the voice command features, including battery status and caller ID voice alerts, you have to download the speaker app on your phone. It works with a microphone noise-canceling feature that blocks out background noises and controls echo to make your calls better and clearer. It has a wide wireless Bluetooth range of about 33 feet. You can connect two devices to this speaker and easily switch between both devices.
Key Features:
- Voice command
- Motospeak App
- Auto switch on/off
- 2W speaker
- Microphone noise cancellation
- Includes car charger
Specification:
- Brand: Motorola
- Model: Motorola Roadster 2 Wireless In-Car Speakerphone
- Dimension: 0.55 x 2.76 x 3.54 inches
- Weight: 3.07 ounces
- Power Source: Battery Powered
- Color: Silver
Pros
- Easy to use
- Has phone app
- Very durable
- Noise cancellation technology
- Hands-free calls and messages
Cons
- Sound is not great
7
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker
The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker is specially designed by Cambridge Soundworks in the USA; its unique triangular design makes it sleek and portable. It works with dual-precision acoustic speakers to produce crystal clear sounds with precise mids and clearer highs. It produces a deep bass enhanced by a passive bass radiator and has its bass radiator facing downwards to further enhance the bass it produces. This speaker features a 10 watt AMP that produces higher volumes when streaming your music.
It operates with zero distortions even at the highest volume making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. It has a strong and wide Bluetooth range allowing the user to connect to the speaker from a distance of up to 100 feet. It features a developed antenna with a 4.2 Bluetooth version that offers a faster Bluetooth connection and a greater wireless range.
This device is waterproof with an IPX5 rating that protects the speaker from water spills or sprays but cannot be submerged fully or partially in water. It runs on a powerful 2500mAh battery that allows the speaker to play for up to 14 hours. It features an AUX-IN port to allow wired connections from TVs and other non-Bluetooth devices. It also features a built-in mic that allows you to receive and make hands-free calls, and a micro USB cord is included.
Key Features:
- 10 watt AMP
- Dual-precision acoustic drivers
- Passive bass radiator
- Triangular design
- 100ft Bluetooth range
- IPX5 water-resistant
- 14hours playtime
- 2500mAh
- Built-in microphone
Specification:
- Brand: Cambridge Soundworks
- Model: OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker
- Dimension: 5.3 x 2.8 x 2.6 inches
- Weight: 9 ounces
- Connectivity Technology: Wireless
- Color: Black
Pros
- Affordable
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calls
- Has loud volume and deep bass
- Triangular design for portability
- 100ft unobstructed connection
Cons
- Not fully waterproof
8
NETVIP Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The NETVIP Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker allows the user to control the device’s features using voice commands. The speaker connects to Siri or your phone’s Google assistant allowing you to make calls easily and send messages while keeping your eyes on the road. This way, the speaker promotes safe driving and ensures the user’s safety.
Setting up the speaker in your car is pretty straightforward; it has a magnetic clip at the back, allowing you to easily clip it in your car’s sun visor. After setting it up, all you need to do is connect your phone via Bluetooth pairing and enjoy streaming. Charging the speaker has been made easy with an included car charger; just take out the Bluetooth speaker without removing the clip to charge the device. This speaker is not only for car use; it is suitable for both outdoor and indoor use.
It works with powerful 3-watt speakers to produce echo-free noises and clear sounds; it features a noise cancellation technology for clearer calls and better audio quality. This technology allows you to have uninterrupted hands-free calls and music playbacks even in a noisy area. This NETVIP Bluetooth supports the connection of two phones and allows for simultaneous usage by both phones. It connects automatically with your phone after pairing and shuts down five minutes after disconnection to save energy.
Key Features:
- Voice command via Google Assistant and Siri
- Magnetic back clip
- Noise reduction technology
- Built-in TF interface
- 3W speakers
Specification:
- Brand: NETVIP
- Model: NETVIP Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 5.31 x 1.97 x 0.98 inches
- Weight: 5.7 pounds
- Color: Orange
- Audio output: Stereo
Pros
- Allows for hands-free calls and messages
- Has a port for TF card
- User can connect two phones at the same time
- Automatically turns off to save energy
- Produces crystal clear sounds
Cons
- Back clip doesn’t fit properly
Buying Guide Questions
Below are answers to some of the FAQs on portable Bluetooth speakers for cars.
Can you use a portable Bluetooth speaker in a car?
Yes, Bluetooth speakers can be used in a car. In fact, car Bluetooth speakers are known to reduce the risk of accidents by supporting hands-free calls and giving access to Voice commands. Car Bluetooth speakers allow users to send or receive messages without using their hands; you can also make calls without earphones because they work with built-in microphones and noise cancellation technology.
What is the most powerful portable Bluetooth speaker?
The most powerful portable Bluetooth speaker from our review is the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It produces 12 watts of crystal clear audio power with an incredible bass enhanced by double neodymium drivers. It is equipped with a developed digital signaling processor that ensures the bass produce is very deep and distortion-free even at the highest volume.
This powerful speaker works with an exclusive bass-up system and a spiral bass port that enhances low-end frequencies produced by the speakers making each beat hit even harder. It is built to be outdoor-friendly with its IPX7 protection that protects the device from rain, snow, spills, and dust. The sound produced by this speaker is very balanced and is sure to fill up your car, room, or yard with your music. It works with a strong battery that keeps the speaker running for 24 hours without interruptions
Are Bluetooth Speakers good for cars?
Older car models usually don’t have Bluetooth speakers, which can be a bit frustrating, especially if you enjoy music while on the road. To ease this frustration, Bluetooth speakerphones have been introduced. The Bluetooth speakerphone is a small Bluetooth device that allows the driver to take calls and send messages totally hands-free. The downside about speakerphones is that they don’t sound half as good as the average car speakers. However, some speakers work with transmitters that send the audio sounds to your car speaker.
Where should I put Bluetooth speakers in my car?
The most common areas to install your car speakers are the doors, dash, or rear deck. Some cat Bluetooth speakerphones have back clips for clipping it on your car visor for better performance.
What is the best hands-free Bluetooth speakerphone?
The best hands-free Bluetooth speakerphone for your car is the Jabra 100-46000000-02 Freeway Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone. It works with three speakers and virtual surround audio to produce smooth unobstructed sounds. It allows the user to take calls completely hands-free and also announces the name of the caller. It is equipped with an A2DP streaming system that allows music playbacks, podcasts, and GPS directions apps. It features an FM transmitter that transmits music and calls from your phone to your car radio. This speaker has about 960 hours of standby time and up to 14 hours of talk time, allowing you to enjoy all its features. It shuts off and automatically and features an advanced multi-use technology that allows for connection of two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.
Which car music system is best?
There are many different audio brands that produce the best music system in cars. If you are looking for the best one for your car, you could also opt for the Avantree CK11 portable car Bluetooth speaker. This speaker works with a modern CSR Bluetooth 5.0 chip that allows for powerful unobstructed connections. It works with noise reduction technology and easy-to-use volume controls for better and clearer calls. It encourages safe, distraction-free driving by using a Google Assistant or Siri to help make calls, sends messages, access driving, and GPS instructions hands-free.
Conclusion
Car Bluetooth speakers have been a useful and innovative invention, especially for older cars without a built-in Bluetooth car stereo system. Many of these models of speakers allow the user to access their phones without keeping their hands or eyes off the phone, promoting safe driving. We hope this review on the nine best portable Bluetooth speakers has given you more insight on the best suited portable Bluetooth car speaker for your needs.