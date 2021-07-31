Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for Car in 2021

Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for Car Review

There’s no better way to enjoy a road trip than to have music blasting in the car and your friends probably singing along. In the past, car owners had to rely on in-car speakers, which are not as efficient as these modern car Bluetooth speakers. These speakers allow you to vibe to your music anywhere and anytime; it also allows for hands-free calls and voice control.

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the best and most economical ways to vibe to music; they save energy and do not require network connections like Wi-Fi or smart speakers. They are also quite affordable, unlike the built-in models that require professional installation. Shopping for a car Bluetooth speaker should be completely hassle-free; for this, we have put together some useful information that will help you choose the best suited Bluetooth speaker for your car.

PORTABLE CAR BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS BUYING GUIDE

How Do Car Bluetooth Speakers Work?

Bluetooth car speakers are one of the latest advancements of the car speaker system. They operate via a wireless technology in which an FM transmitter in your car stereo detects and connects with your phone’s Bluetooth as soon as you open your car door. This wireless technology then transmits audio calls from the phone to your car speakers and allows you to answer the calls by saying “answer.” The speakers also have microphones in areas that will enable you to conveniently take your calls without taking your eyes off the road. Car Bluetooth speakers also allow you to stream music from your phone and play the audio via your car speakers.

What are the Different types of car Bluetooth Speakers?

There are about five different types of Bluetooth speakers for cars, these are:

Bluetooth FM transmitter

BlueAnt Bluetooth car speaker

SuperTooth Bluetooth car speakers

Jabra Bluetooth car speakers

Motorola Bluetooth

The car Bluetooth speakers offer different features like voice command, hands-free calls, Siri or Google assistant access, built-in microphones, and many other features that promote safe driving and ensure safety on the road.

Bluetooth FM transmitter

This type of Bluetooth works with your car’s stereo system. It transmits incoming calls and messages to the speaker system, allowing you to take calls without accessing your phone. When your phone rings, the transmitter interrupts the playback for the car speakers and announces the caller ID and phone conversation. Some models include a built-in microphone and noise cancellation technology to make your calls smoother and clearer.

BlueAnt Bluetooth Car Speakers

The BlueAnt is an Australian brand that produces voice-activated Bluetooth speakers that allow users to control features using their voice. They allow you to take calls just by saying “answer” and also send messages with your voice. This model also allows for connection of two different phones so you can take calls from either one hands-free.

SuperTooth Bluetooth Car Speaker

This type of speakerphone or car speaker supports music streaming and playback technology. If your phone has access to A2DP music streaming, you can vibe to songs from your phone on the speaker. When a call comes in, the music stops, and the caller ID is announced.

Jabra Bluetooth Speakerphone

The Jabra speakerphone company offers two different types of car speakers. One of these types allows for Bluetooth connection with just your phone, while the other allows for Bluetooth pairing with both your phone and the FM transmitter of your car stereo. The latter connects with the FM transmitter to transmit audio from your phone to your car speakers. Both types are equipped with a built-in microphone and have a back clip that allows you to install the speaker on your car visor.

Motorola Bluetooth Car Speakers

Motorola car speakerphones offer many different features, including hands-free phone accessories, FM transmitters, voice commands, and headset. They also offer two types of microphones; some models feature full-bloom lip microphones while others work with mini-boom built-in microphones.

Benefits of Bluetooth Car Speakers

Allows for Hands-free call: Car Bluetooth speakers or speakerphones have Hand-Free Profile or HFP. The Bluetooth speakers have access to a microphone and your car speakers to allow the user receive calls conveniently. This speaker system syncs with your phone contact to broadcast or display the caller ID and gains access to your call logs of received, dialed, or missed calls. Allows for Audio Streaming or A2DP: Advanced Audio Distribution Profile or A2DP allows for transmission of audio from your phone to the connected car speaker system so you can vibe to music via your car speakers the same way you take calls. Allows access to Message Access Profile: This profile gives your car direct access to your messages on your phone, allowing incoming messages to be read aloud through the speakers. Some models also allow for quick responses with custom-made messages by just tapping on the speaker. Universal Support: Car Bluetooth speakers are not selective and support pairing with Bluetooth of all Bluetooth devices. It can pair with iOs, Android, smartphones, and other devices. Ensures safe driving: Car Bluetooth speakers are mostly controlled by voice commands and simple taps. It allows the driver to focus on the road rather than their phones, reducing the risk of road accidents.

Factors to Look at before Buying a Portable Bluetooth Speaker for your Car

Battery Life

Bluetooth speakers run on batteries that need to be charged fully for two to three hours to function. This makes battery life one of the most essential factors to look out for when shopping for a car Bluetooth speaker. Most Bluetooth speakers have an average battery life of about 6 – 10 hours; you should opt for speakers that can last up to 10 hours or more.

Water Resistance

This is another important factor to note to prevent damage caused by accidental spills and water damage in general. Most speakers have IP ratings that make the speaker partially or fully resistant to water. Some can be fully submerged in water, while some can only resist spills.

Sound Quality

The importance of the sound quality of a Bluetooth speaker cannot be overemphasized. It will be pointless to spend money on a speaker with lots of distortions and terrible sound quality. If you want to enjoy streaming music and crystal clear calls, you should opt for speakers with a stereo sound and some measurable bass.

Portability and Size

Bluetooth speakers are designed to be small-sized and lightweight so they can be moved around freely. Car portable speakers are usually in smaller sizes, so they can easily fit into small areas of your car.

The wide variety of Bluetooth speakers available on the market makes it a bit difficult to find the perfect fit for your car. This is why we have put together this review of the ten best portable Bluetooth speakers for cars you can find on the market.