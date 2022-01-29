5 Best Bluetooth Headsets for Truckers in 2022

Frankly speaking, there are several reasons people subscribe to using Bluetooth headsets or air pods. For one, it’s a way to stay on the phone with a friend or colleague while you’re handling the wheels. I mean, as a trucker, you can’t exactly stop the calls from buzzing your phone.

For instance, the project manager might just want to get your report or find out how far you’ve gone with transporting the materials necessary for the project he’s handling. Another reason is to shut out all the craziness around you, from the annoying sound of the truck engine, to find a way to keep yourself entertained. It works when you’ve been driving for hours in horrid silence, but you still have a long way to go.

While driving a truck might be no fun at all, getting yourself a functional Bluetooth headset could help simplify and spice up your driving experience. As a result, it could keep you, as a trucker, awake and in high spirits. When you’re fully alert, you’d effectively avoid some road hazards.

Let me let you in on a secret. Owning a Bluetooth headset as a trucker is mandatory. Based on the laid down regulations by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), truckers shouldn’t hit the road without a hands-free feature like a Bluetooth headset.

It offers truck drivers a two-in-one package which is, the ability to receive calls and stay entertained while on the road. You’d never have a reason to take your eyes off the road and be distracted.

On that note, you should know that it’s not advisable to casually check in on any online store only for you to invest in a random Bluetooth headset.

Depending on the features, you might not enjoy using this headset for either entertainment purposes or to attend to important calls. Sure, there are dozens of Bluetooth headsets in the market for truckers. But not many can function in the way you need them to.

So, if you’re in the market for a new or complementary Bluetooth headset, we’ve got some recommendations for you. Born out of years of meticulous research, reviews of most of the users of these headphones, trial and error, our list of the best Bluetooth headset for driving would revolutionize the driving voyage.

It would make your journey less excruciating and boring while infusing efficiency. Trust me when I say you only need to get one of the headsets on our list, and working as a trucker would no longer feel like a chore.

Ready to improve the quality of your road trips as a trucker? Then, check out these Bluetooth headsets on our list. You’ll indeed find your headset soulmate.

Why Truckers need Bluetooth Headsets

As a trucker, you might think that owning an effective Bluetooth headset is overrated. Short story; it isn’t. You’ll spend long hours on the road and would get exhausted from time to time.

Hence, to reduce the possible stress you would go through, it’s best to simplify specific tasks like answering the phone. If you already got yourself a headset that is Bluetooth enabled, let’s show you some reasons why you made the best choice.

On the other hand, if you do not own any Bluetooth headset at the point of reading this, hopefully, this section would change your mind about getting yourself a good Bluetooth headset for your following trucker duties. Enjoy.

Flawless Communication

For starters, driving and calling are recipes for breaking the law. Although, as a trucker, you need to keep in touch with your friends, family and occasionally give your boss updates, it’s risky to hold your phone on your ear with one hand with the other on the steering.

You could jeopardize the lives of the other people driving in their cars on the asphalt road with you. If you say you’d pull over to pick a call, that doesn’t sound bad at all. However, the question is; if you get close to 100 important calls while you’re driving, would you pull over every time to take the call?

Of course, it doesn’t sound like a plausible thing to do. Also, you’ll end up spending a lot more time than expected on the road. Having a good Bluetooth headset eliminates the inconvenience of needing to pull over to take a call.

Instead, you can take your call while driving with the aid of your Bluetooth headset. With the hands-free feature, simply take your calls without touching your phone at all. This way, you’ll fix your attention on the road, and you’d have averted possible accidents.

Call Quality

Bluetooth headsets give you high-quality audio during your calls. When you pick a call while driving without a Bluetooth headset on, there’s a high tendency that you won’t hear a lot of what would be said over the phone.

You’d almost always need the person at the other end of the line to repeat what they say over and over again until you’re sure you heard them. But the truth is, you wouldn’t need to strain your ears trying to make out the words of who you’re on the phone with a good Bluetooth headset on and vice versa. Also, there won’t be noise interference while you’re on the phone when you use the best Bluetooth headset for driving. It would connect you directly to the person’s voice while blocking out the surrounding noise.

Connectivity

Another reason truckers should subscribe to the idea of using the best trucker headset that’s Bluetooth enabled is, it is pretty easy to operate. Aside from the fact that Bluetooth headsets make answering phone calls smooth and easy, they make it easy for you to connect to your electronic gadget.

For instance, if the radio in your truck is Bluetooth enables, and you do not want it to disrupt the surrounding peace, you can easily connect your headset to the radio. You can also connect the headset to your mobile phone, tablet, etc., especially if you’re big on having your alone time while driving the truck with your assistant or colleague.

Or, if your colleague falls asleep during the trip, you can quickly and easily connect your headset to the radio or your phone, so you bury your ears in good music. The flawless connectivity of an excellent Bluetooth headset, along with the conveniences it brings, easily makes owning a Bluetooth headset into an experience.

Factors to Note when Looking for the Best Bluetooth Headsets For Truckers in 2022

Now, you should think of certain factors before investing your hard-earned money in any Bluetooth headset. There’s a reason for that. You want to ensure that you get it right the first time so you can save money. Also, not all Bluetooth headset affords you the luxury of working perfectly for calls and other things. Some headsets might be great for listening to music but are terrible for calls.

To prevent yourself from being a victim of buying any headset that won’t serve you, we’ve highlighted some of the essential features you should look out for in a Bluetooth headset before you hastily purchase it. You’d save yourself time, money and most likely prevent your heart from getting broken by paying attention to these features while shopping. Let’s dive in.

Noise Cancellation

If there’s one unpleasant feature about road trips, it has to be the near-deafening noise that rids any journey of peace. As a truck driver, you know it’s way worse as you and the fellow truck drivers you encounter on the road would become the culprit generating the noise. Hence, you’re in direct contact with the loud honk blaring from the truck.

The truth is, exposure to that much noise is unhealthy for your eardrums. In no time, you’ll start to feel the impact of the noise on your eardrums. To protect your eardrums from the possibility of getting damaged, you need noise cancellation headphones that would help reduce the effect of the noise and other interference surrounding you.

Also, a headphone with a noise-canceling mic ensures that you do not need to strain your ears too much to make out the person’s words at the other end of the line when you’re on a call. The audio quality would come out clear, clean, and crisp.

You won’t need to yell while on the phone for the person at the other end of the line to hear you. However, if your headphone has a noise cancellation feature, ensure that you do not block both ears with it just so you still get the hang of what’s happening on the street.

Comfortability

Here’s the drill! You’ll most likely be stuck on the road for a lot of hours. Although your bottom would feel the impact, you shouldn’t allow your head and ears to partake of this painful feast. Not following? Let me explain. While it’s good to own a Bluetooth headset as a trucker, you want to be wary of the type of headset you purchase.

Some of the Bluetooth trucker headsets with a microphone on the market are not wired for comfort. For instance, some brands design the headband of their headsets with comfortable, soft foam. Hence, once it sits on your head, you start to feel a slight thud or ache after wearing it for a while.

Trust me; you’d do yourself a great disservice if you opt for those types of the headset without comfortable, soft foams up in the headband. With foams, the headset can sit around your ear for a long without sparking any ache. Because you’ll be on the road for prolonged hours, you shouldn’t purchase headsets whose bands have no foams.

Do not invest in them unless you intend to wear this kind of headset for long. Aside from padding the headband with comfortable foams, check to see if the earcups are also padded with a comfortable cushion.

Headset with cushioned earcups and headband simply equal comfort. Another thing, ensure the headset fits your head size or is easily adjustable. This feature ensures that it sits right on your ear and it isn’t too tight.

Authentic Sound Quality

No doubt! A significant aspect of any audio equipment is the sound quality. Whether it’s a speaker, headphone, soundbar, etc., we all want it to be perfect, and the same goes for Bluetooth headsets for truckers.

For starters, you most likely be in a noisy environment. For instance, if you’re stuck in slow-moving traffic, cars from every angle of the road would put their car horn to good use. Your headset as a trucker has to have superb sound quality.

This quality comes with the presence of certain technologically enhance audio features. For instance, ambient noises around shouldn’t overshadow the sound quality you get from your headset.

Regardless of the level of noise in your surroundings, the sound quality from your headset should be loud and clear enough to have a phone call without you needing to shout.

Battery Life

The battery life of any Bluetooth headset is a crucial factor. As a truck driver, you’ll spend most of your day journeying from one destination to another. As a result, you’ll feel the need to want to use your headset as a companion.

Of course, Bluetooth headsets are versatile. You don’t only need to use it for calls. You can stay connected to your playlist and listen to music while you journey. Now, if the battery life of your Bluetooth headset doesn’t last long, you won’t be able to use it. It would go off after a few hours of usage, which puts you at a disadvantage.

You’d find it difficult to charge it as you go. It’s best to get a Bluetooth headset that’ll last you 15-20 hours without charge. That way, you’ll use it for prolonged hours before you’ll ever need to charge it.

You embark on a long journey. A headset with extended-lasting battery capacity is all you need to make the most out of the journey.

Controls/ Hands free

As a truck driver, it’s undebatable that you’ll need both your hands on the steering wheel. Driving with one hand while navigating through your phone with another is dangerous.

It poses a life-threatening risk. Also, it’s against the road safety rules. Hence, if you urgently need to go through your mobile phone, specifically to end a call, increase or decrease the phone audio volume while you’re on a call, the controls on the headset should be adequate to help you. Your headset choice should have impressive and essential controls

like the power on/off button, pause/play, receive/ decline, and end calls. The controls should help you do basic things without you needing to reach for your phone. With technological advancement, some headsets models are equipped with voice commands.

So, if your hands are busy, you can control your phone via the headset by simply speaking to it. Just say what you want and let the voice assistant notify and help you answer the phone. You can do quite a few things with voice command enabled headsets; it makes your life as a trucker a lot easier while driving.

Connectivity

While we encourage wireless headsets over wired headsets, you must ensure that your headset has a wide Bluetooth range. We all know how frustrating it can get when you have to make use of a wired headset. You have to carry your device along with you even when it’s not convenient.

However, with the best wireless earbuds for driving, you can keep your phone safely in the truck while you step away from the truck to stretch or grab lunch. If your headset is one of the best Bluetooth headsets, it won’t get disconnected the minute you step out of the truck and cover a short distance. In essence, you should check the Bluetooth range of your headset before you invest your money in it.

Material

The material of your headset is another vital factor you should look out for when shopping for the headset. The material determines its durability and how much scratch the headset can take.

If you get headsets with scratch-less materials, you’ll use the headset for ages without a single scratch on it. If you love your belongings to look clean and neat, then shopping for a headset with scratch-less material would come in handy for you.

The truth is, regardless of how cautious you are about protecting your headset, scratches would start to appear on it. The best way to protect your headset from scratches is to get a headset made out of scratch-less material, as earlier stated.

Now that we’ve given you key pointers that’ll help you choose the best headset, we took our buying guide further. We reviewed some of the best Bluetooth headsets for truckers in 2021. We understand that a wide range of Bluetooth headsets in the market is enough to confuse you. That’s why we’ve done most of the shopping duties for you. We’ve compiled this list of affordable yet high-quality headsets that are right for you as a trucker. Let’s dive in quickly.