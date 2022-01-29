Show Contents
5 Best Bluetooth Headsets for Truckers in 2022
Frankly speaking, there are several reasons people subscribe to using Bluetooth headsets or air pods. For one, it’s a way to stay on the phone with a friend or colleague while you’re handling the wheels. I mean, as a trucker, you can’t exactly stop the calls from buzzing your phone.
For instance, the project manager might just want to get your report or find out how far you’ve gone with transporting the materials necessary for the project he’s handling. Another reason is to shut out all the craziness around you, from the annoying sound of the truck engine, to find a way to keep yourself entertained. It works when you’ve been driving for hours in horrid silence, but you still have a long way to go.
While driving a truck might be no fun at all, getting yourself a functional Bluetooth headset could help simplify and spice up your driving experience. As a result, it could keep you, as a trucker, awake and in high spirits. When you’re fully alert, you’d effectively avoid some road hazards.
Let me let you in on a secret. Owning a Bluetooth headset as a trucker is mandatory. Based on the laid down regulations by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), truckers shouldn’t hit the road without a hands-free feature like a Bluetooth headset.
It offers truck drivers a two-in-one package which is, the ability to receive calls and stay entertained while on the road. You’d never have a reason to take your eyes off the road and be distracted.
On that note, you should know that it’s not advisable to casually check in on any online store only for you to invest in a random Bluetooth headset.
Depending on the features, you might not enjoy using this headset for either entertainment purposes or to attend to important calls. Sure, there are dozens of Bluetooth headsets in the market for truckers. But not many can function in the way you need them to.
So, if you’re in the market for a new or complementary Bluetooth headset, we’ve got some recommendations for you. Born out of years of meticulous research, reviews of most of the users of these headphones, trial and error, our list of the best Bluetooth headset for driving would revolutionize the driving voyage.
It would make your journey less excruciating and boring while infusing efficiency. Trust me when I say you only need to get one of the headsets on our list, and working as a trucker would no longer feel like a chore.
Ready to improve the quality of your road trips as a trucker? Then, check out these Bluetooth headsets on our list. You’ll indeed find your headset soulmate.
Why Truckers need Bluetooth Headsets
As a trucker, you might think that owning an effective Bluetooth headset is overrated. Short story; it isn’t. You’ll spend long hours on the road and would get exhausted from time to time.
Hence, to reduce the possible stress you would go through, it’s best to simplify specific tasks like answering the phone. If you already got yourself a headset that is Bluetooth enabled, let’s show you some reasons why you made the best choice.
On the other hand, if you do not own any Bluetooth headset at the point of reading this, hopefully, this section would change your mind about getting yourself a good Bluetooth headset for your following trucker duties. Enjoy.
Flawless Communication
For starters, driving and calling are recipes for breaking the law. Although, as a trucker, you need to keep in touch with your friends, family and occasionally give your boss updates, it’s risky to hold your phone on your ear with one hand with the other on the steering.
You could jeopardize the lives of the other people driving in their cars on the asphalt road with you. If you say you’d pull over to pick a call, that doesn’t sound bad at all. However, the question is; if you get close to 100 important calls while you’re driving, would you pull over every time to take the call?
Of course, it doesn’t sound like a plausible thing to do. Also, you’ll end up spending a lot more time than expected on the road. Having a good Bluetooth headset eliminates the inconvenience of needing to pull over to take a call.
Instead, you can take your call while driving with the aid of your Bluetooth headset. With the hands-free feature, simply take your calls without touching your phone at all. This way, you’ll fix your attention on the road, and you’d have averted possible accidents.
Call Quality
Bluetooth headsets give you high-quality audio during your calls. When you pick a call while driving without a Bluetooth headset on, there’s a high tendency that you won’t hear a lot of what would be said over the phone.
You’d almost always need the person at the other end of the line to repeat what they say over and over again until you’re sure you heard them. But the truth is, you wouldn’t need to strain your ears trying to make out the words of who you’re on the phone with a good Bluetooth headset on and vice versa. Also, there won’t be noise interference while you’re on the phone when you use the best Bluetooth headset for driving. It would connect you directly to the person’s voice while blocking out the surrounding noise.
Connectivity
Another reason truckers should subscribe to the idea of using the best trucker headset that’s Bluetooth enabled is, it is pretty easy to operate. Aside from the fact that Bluetooth headsets make answering phone calls smooth and easy, they make it easy for you to connect to your electronic gadget.
For instance, if the radio in your truck is Bluetooth enables, and you do not want it to disrupt the surrounding peace, you can easily connect your headset to the radio. You can also connect the headset to your mobile phone, tablet, etc., especially if you’re big on having your alone time while driving the truck with your assistant or colleague.
Or, if your colleague falls asleep during the trip, you can quickly and easily connect your headset to the radio or your phone, so you bury your ears in good music. The flawless connectivity of an excellent Bluetooth headset, along with the conveniences it brings, easily makes owning a Bluetooth headset into an experience.
Factors to Note when Looking for the Best Bluetooth Headsets For Truckers in 2022
Now, you should think of certain factors before investing your hard-earned money in any Bluetooth headset. There’s a reason for that. You want to ensure that you get it right the first time so you can save money. Also, not all Bluetooth headset affords you the luxury of working perfectly for calls and other things. Some headsets might be great for listening to music but are terrible for calls.
To prevent yourself from being a victim of buying any headset that won’t serve you, we’ve highlighted some of the essential features you should look out for in a Bluetooth headset before you hastily purchase it. You’d save yourself time, money and most likely prevent your heart from getting broken by paying attention to these features while shopping. Let’s dive in.
Noise Cancellation
If there’s one unpleasant feature about road trips, it has to be the near-deafening noise that rids any journey of peace. As a truck driver, you know it’s way worse as you and the fellow truck drivers you encounter on the road would become the culprit generating the noise. Hence, you’re in direct contact with the loud honk blaring from the truck.
The truth is, exposure to that much noise is unhealthy for your eardrums. In no time, you’ll start to feel the impact of the noise on your eardrums. To protect your eardrums from the possibility of getting damaged, you need noise cancellation headphones that would help reduce the effect of the noise and other interference surrounding you.
Also, a headphone with a noise-canceling mic ensures that you do not need to strain your ears too much to make out the person’s words at the other end of the line when you’re on a call. The audio quality would come out clear, clean, and crisp.
You won’t need to yell while on the phone for the person at the other end of the line to hear you. However, if your headphone has a noise cancellation feature, ensure that you do not block both ears with it just so you still get the hang of what’s happening on the street.
Comfortability
Here’s the drill! You’ll most likely be stuck on the road for a lot of hours. Although your bottom would feel the impact, you shouldn’t allow your head and ears to partake of this painful feast. Not following? Let me explain. While it’s good to own a Bluetooth headset as a trucker, you want to be wary of the type of headset you purchase.
Some of the Bluetooth trucker headsets with a microphone on the market are not wired for comfort. For instance, some brands design the headband of their headsets with comfortable, soft foam. Hence, once it sits on your head, you start to feel a slight thud or ache after wearing it for a while.
Trust me; you’d do yourself a great disservice if you opt for those types of the headset without comfortable, soft foams up in the headband. With foams, the headset can sit around your ear for a long without sparking any ache. Because you’ll be on the road for prolonged hours, you shouldn’t purchase headsets whose bands have no foams.
Do not invest in them unless you intend to wear this kind of headset for long. Aside from padding the headband with comfortable foams, check to see if the earcups are also padded with a comfortable cushion.
Headset with cushioned earcups and headband simply equal comfort. Another thing, ensure the headset fits your head size or is easily adjustable. This feature ensures that it sits right on your ear and it isn’t too tight.
Authentic Sound Quality
No doubt! A significant aspect of any audio equipment is the sound quality. Whether it’s a speaker, headphone, soundbar, etc., we all want it to be perfect, and the same goes for Bluetooth headsets for truckers.
For starters, you most likely be in a noisy environment. For instance, if you’re stuck in slow-moving traffic, cars from every angle of the road would put their car horn to good use. Your headset as a trucker has to have superb sound quality.
This quality comes with the presence of certain technologically enhance audio features. For instance, ambient noises around shouldn’t overshadow the sound quality you get from your headset.
Regardless of the level of noise in your surroundings, the sound quality from your headset should be loud and clear enough to have a phone call without you needing to shout.
Battery Life
The battery life of any Bluetooth headset is a crucial factor. As a truck driver, you’ll spend most of your day journeying from one destination to another. As a result, you’ll feel the need to want to use your headset as a companion.
Of course, Bluetooth headsets are versatile. You don’t only need to use it for calls. You can stay connected to your playlist and listen to music while you journey. Now, if the battery life of your Bluetooth headset doesn’t last long, you won’t be able to use it. It would go off after a few hours of usage, which puts you at a disadvantage.
You’d find it difficult to charge it as you go. It’s best to get a Bluetooth headset that’ll last you 15-20 hours without charge. That way, you’ll use it for prolonged hours before you’ll ever need to charge it.
You embark on a long journey. A headset with extended-lasting battery capacity is all you need to make the most out of the journey.
Controls/ Hands free
As a truck driver, it’s undebatable that you’ll need both your hands on the steering wheel. Driving with one hand while navigating through your phone with another is dangerous.
It poses a life-threatening risk. Also, it’s against the road safety rules. Hence, if you urgently need to go through your mobile phone, specifically to end a call, increase or decrease the phone audio volume while you’re on a call, the controls on the headset should be adequate to help you. Your headset choice should have impressive and essential controls
like the power on/off button, pause/play, receive/ decline, and end calls. The controls should help you do basic things without you needing to reach for your phone. With technological advancement, some headsets models are equipped with voice commands.
So, if your hands are busy, you can control your phone via the headset by simply speaking to it. Just say what you want and let the voice assistant notify and help you answer the phone. You can do quite a few things with voice command enabled headsets; it makes your life as a trucker a lot easier while driving.
Connectivity
While we encourage wireless headsets over wired headsets, you must ensure that your headset has a wide Bluetooth range. We all know how frustrating it can get when you have to make use of a wired headset. You have to carry your device along with you even when it’s not convenient.
However, with the best wireless earbuds for driving, you can keep your phone safely in the truck while you step away from the truck to stretch or grab lunch. If your headset is one of the best Bluetooth headsets, it won’t get disconnected the minute you step out of the truck and cover a short distance. In essence, you should check the Bluetooth range of your headset before you invest your money in it.
Material
The material of your headset is another vital factor you should look out for when shopping for the headset. The material determines its durability and how much scratch the headset can take.
If you get headsets with scratch-less materials, you’ll use the headset for ages without a single scratch on it. If you love your belongings to look clean and neat, then shopping for a headset with scratch-less material would come in handy for you.
The truth is, regardless of how cautious you are about protecting your headset, scratches would start to appear on it. The best way to protect your headset from scratches is to get a headset made out of scratch-less material, as earlier stated.
Now that we’ve given you key pointers that’ll help you choose the best headset, we took our buying guide further. We reviewed some of the best Bluetooth headsets for truckers in 2021. We understand that a wide range of Bluetooth headsets in the market is enough to confuse you. That’s why we’ve done most of the shopping duties for you. We’ve compiled this list of affordable yet high-quality headsets that are right for you as a trucker. Let’s dive in quickly.
5 BEST BLUETOOTH HEADSET FOR TRUCKERS IN 2021
1
YAMAY Bluetooth Headset with Microphone
This YAMAY Bluetooth Headset model is quite innovative in its design. The first thing that caught our attention is the ease of charging. Unlike regular headsets that require you to plug them into a wall outlet via a cable, this headset comes with its charging base.
When you’ve drained the battery, you don’t need to run around searching for a charger that’ll boost the battery. Simply place it on the charging base, leave it for two hours, and it’ll deliver 17 hours of battery life.
It also renders voice-command features that easily connect to Siri and Google Assistant. You just need to long-press the multifunction button to activate the voice command features. Once activated, you can navigate through calls and some essential functions on your phone via voice command.
Key Features:
- Voice command and can be connected to Siri and Google Assistant
- It comes with a Charging base
- On-Ear noise-canceling headset
- Has soft pads for comfort
- 5.0 Bluetooth Version
- Connects to two Bluetooth devices at a time
- Uses a mute button.
Specification:
- Brand: YAMAY
- Model Number: 4351492089
- Color: Black
- Dimension: 6.89 x 6.54 x 2.24 inches
- Weight: 14 ounces
- Connectivity: Wireless
- Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation
- Type: On-Ear
Pros
- Lightweight
- Easy to establish connection
- Wide Bluetooth range
- Microphone is equipped with noise-canceling features.
- Battery can deliver up to 19 hours of talk time when charged for 2 hours.
- Built with soft pads that make it comfortable to wear.
Cons
- Mute and end call button doesn’t seem to work with Skype and hangout.
2
Plantronics Voyager 104 Bluetooth Headset
The first thing we like about this headset is how much comfort it gives. Plantronics wired the headband and ear cup to provide maximum comfort, and we can’t love it any less.
Aside from the comfort it gives, this brand deployed durable materials when they built it. As a result, it is water-resistant. Thanks to the P2i nano-coating, you can do rigorous tasks that require you to sweat with this headset. Don’t worry. The sweat won’t cause any damage to it. The best part is that this headset is also dust resistant.
Like the innovative brand Plantronics is, they used noise-canceling technology to block out ambiance sound and noise.
Key Features:
- Comfortable headband and earcup
- P2i nano-coating
- Dust and water-resistant.
- Long-lasting battery.
- The controls are glove-friendly
- Rugged and durable build quality
Specification:
- Brand: Plantronics
- Dimension: 7.5 x 2.7 x 3 inches
- Weight: 6.4 ounces
- Color: Black
- Model Number: 209797-01
- Type: Two-ear
- Connectivity: Wireless
- Model Number: Voyager 104
Pros
- The rugged build quality boosts its durability
- Battery delivers up to 24 hours of talk time.
- P2i nano-coating makes it water-resistant
- Dust-resistant.
- Connecting it to your devices is easy and smooth
- Delivers solid sound quality.
Cons
- Although comfortable, it is heavy and bulky.
3
BlueParrott B450-XT Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headset
Every headset from BlueParrott always delivers mind-blowing performance within the range it was created. For instance, this B450-XT headset is one of the best noise-canceling headsets. If your environment is noisy, you can trust this headset to come through for you. You’d enjoy the call regardless of the noise.
When fully charged, you can converse all day without charging it. If you don’t intend to use it, you’ll get 500 hours of standby time.
Thanks to the 4.0 Bluetooth version, you can walk 300ft away from your device without it getting disconnected or cracking.
Key Features:
- Superior Noise-cancellation
- Padded headband and cushion ear cups
- Voice and hands-free control
- Parrott button
- Rugged and durable design
Specification:
- Brand: BlueParrott
- Dimension: 9 x 7 x 2.6 inches
- Weight: 12 ounces
- Color: Black
- Model Number: 204010
- Connectivity: Wireless
- Model Number: B450-XT
- Type: Over-Ear
Pros
- Durable material
- Parrott button to customize controls
- Voice control to make driving easier
- A single charge supplies a 24-hour battery
Cons
- It is bulky.
4
Bluetooth Headset V5.0, Pro Wireless Headset High Voice Clarity with Noise Canceling Mic
If you’ve ever felt like you need to shout to be heard by the person on the other end of the line, this headset is for you. It produces HD sound quality that would tone down the surrounding noise, making your voice heard by the person on the other end of the line.
Furthermore, the enhanced voice technology ensures that you don’t have to shout on top of your voice when you’re on a call. Noisy environment or not, this headset would deliver a flawless audio quality of your voice to the person on the other end of the line.
Another thing is that it follows an ergonomic design that makes it easy to use for truckers. The controls are not complicated. You’ll adapt to using the controls the moment you lay your hands on it.
Key Features:
- Enhanced Voice Technology
- Superior noise cancellation
- Ergonomic control buttons
- Bluetooth Version 5.0
- Solid battery quality.
Specification:
- Brand: Combo
- Dimension: 6.8 x 5.58 x 2 inches
- Weight: 5.3 ounces
- Color: Black
- Model Number: 204010
- Type: On-Ear
- Connectivity: Wireless
- Model Number: JBT800
Pros
- Lightweight
- Reinforced with leather ear cushions for comfort
- 5.0 Bluetooth version enhances quick pairing.
- HD sound quality
- Controls are easy to operate
Cons
- Noise cancellation is not very strong as other headsets.
5
Plantronics – Poly Voyager 5200 Headset
If you’re not a fan of over-the-ear or on-ear headsets, this in-ear headset is perfect for you. It sits right on your ear and is quite versatile. It comes in handy in different scenarios. You can use it at the office, while you’re commuting to work, at home, on a journey, etc.
Plantronics didn’t only equip this headset with noise-canceling but also wind-canceling. The wind-counseling coupled with the crisp and clear sound quality that it produces gives you a powerhouse headset.
The best part of this headset is how lightweight it is. Since it sits right in your ear, you’ll likely not feel like you have anything in your ear.
Key Features:
- Lightweight.
- Versatile.
- High-quality audio performance.
- Comfortable build.
- Noise and wind canceling technology.
Specification:
- Brand: Plantronics
- Dimension: 1 x 1 x 1 inches
- Weight: 1 ounce
- Color: Black
- Model Number: 204010
- Type: In-Ear
- Connectivity: Wireless
- Model Number: Voyager 5200
Pros
- High-quality sound that eliminates background noise.
- Strong and long-lasting battery.
- Wind-canceling tech.
- Versatile as it can be used anywhere.
- It is lightweight and has a comfortable build.
Cons
- A bit pricey.
Buying Guide Questions
Keep reading to discover some of the frequently asked questions about the best Bluetooth Headsets for Truckers in 2021
Why do truckers wear headsets?
Truckers wear headsets to help them stay in touch with their family member, friends, and fleet managers via calls. Without headsets, it can be difficult for them to stay on the phone to have conversations with their family members.
They also would find it challenging to give updates to their fleet manager. With noise determined to make it difficult to smoothly provide updates to their bosses, it is vital to use a solid Bluetooth headset that’ll rise above the surrounding noise.
What is the difference between the Blue Parrot 450 and 550?
Although these two headset models are from the same brand, they offer quite a few features. Generally, both the blue parrot 450 and 550 have outstanding qualities. But they differ on some levels.
For instance, the 550 seems to render better voice command control to drivers compared to the 450. In size, the 550 is bigger than the 450. Another difference between the two headsets is the price. The 550 seems to be a little bit more expensive than the 450.
Is driving with AirPods illegal?
Although it is not entirely illegal, the California Vehicle Code prohibits drivers or truckers from driving with AirPods under certain conditions. For starters, it is illegal to wear both ears. If you need to wear AirPods, headset, headphones, etc., wear only one ear. It would help you block out the noise and also keep your eyes on the traffic around you. That way, you’ll be aware of your surroundings.
Can truck drivers listen to music?
Yes, truck drivers can listen to music while they drive. Now, the California Vehicle Code also determines the best method for truckers to listen to music. According to them, if you’ll listen to music, it has to be via a stereo. But if you want to use headphones or a headset, ensure that you do not cover both ears with the headset. Create a balance that allows you to enjoy the music while you’re still aware of what’s going on in your surroundings.
Is Plantronics a good brand?
Plantronics is a good brand; it is one of the best headset brands for home and office use. They specialize in producing high-quality wireless headsets with the best technology features. Their Bluetooth range and hands-free controls are commendable. Their goal is to facilitate convenience for their target audience, mostly truck drivers, call center agents, and other professionals who work in an office setting.
Is Studio TOLV worth it?
As an entry-level and affordable headset, the TOLV headset from Studio is worth it. It comes with audio quality that isn’t terrible but is above average. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly headset that would still deliver decent quality audio, then the TOLV headset by Studio is a great place to start.
Conclusion
Now that we’ve exposed you to the features you should look out for when shopping for the best trucker headset in 2021, we hope you’ll be able to identify high-quality headsets for truckers.
Also, you’ll pay attention to the features that matter and not just the beautiful designs or how good it is when it comes to playing music. Hopefully, before you finally decide to break the bank for any headset, you’ll examine its battery life, durability, Bluetooth range, how comfortable it makes you feel, etc.
As a trucker, trust us when we say that driving with the best Bluetooth headset stuck in one makes your trip a lot easier and convenient.