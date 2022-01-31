Best Bluetooth Boomboxes in 2022

How would you feel if you can listen to your favorite songs for a whole day? Pretty interesting right? This is what you get when you make the boom box your companion.

Boomboxes have found a way to be one of the most important parts of our lives. If you are a lover of music like me, you would agree with my opinion. Before the coming of boomboxes, the radios and cassettes were in vogue and most people sought them out. They were mainly used for listening to the radio stations and more especially, they are used to listen to music. As time went on, the cassettes gave way to the use of radios which was a better means of achieving the same thing but this time, it was better. Soon, smaller radios that were more portable to carry were manufactured. It provided a means for lovers of music to be able to carry it anywhere they went. They no longer had to wait till they are back from work before they can use it.

The boom box is the latest technological equipment that had disposed of the cassettes and even the radios in serving as a music player.

With the boom box, you get an amazing experience that is next to none. It makes listening to music way easier. Also, the fact that boomboxes give you the desired sound effects that bring out the beauty in every music makes people go after it.

The manufacturing of Bluetooth boomboxes made it all easier. You will agree with me that listening to music with a boom box hits better than doing the same thing with your phone. With a boom box, the sound is always different and unique.

WHAT DOES THE BOOMBOX OFFER YOU?

A lot of people have the notion that boomboxes are no longer in Vogue or used by anyone. If you are among people with such opinions, then it’s time to stop having that opinion. The boom box, if anything became better than it was.

Radio

Over the past few years, there were improvements in the manufacturing of boomboxes. It went out from just playing music to having a radio compartment. This way, you can conveniently listen to your favorite station from the comfort of your home or workplace. It also saved users the cost of having to spend extra money on purchasing a radio. All you had to do was get hold of your boom box and then decide which is to put it to.

Torchlight

The inclusion of Torchlight to the modern-day boomboxes made the boom box multi-purpose. Not only are you able to radio to your favorite stations, but it comes in handy when in the dark and you need to find your way out. It could also be useful to those working late at night as they can enjoy themselves with the music from the boom box, and also is the torch at the same time.

Bluetooth

Now, the latest feature of the boom box is the addition of a Bluetooth compartment. This Bluetooth compartment made the use of boomboxes to be a lot easier.

WHERE CAN YOU USE BOOMBOXES?

You may be wondering where exactly you can make use of your boom box. Is it at home alone? Or probably when you go out?. The good news is that you can use it anywhere you want. The modern-day boomboxes got better not just in sound and quality, but also in size. You can find medium-sized boomboxes that you can conveniently carry anywhere you want to.

Here are suggestions of places you can use your boom box

At home

The home is one of the most convenient places to use your boom box. Not only is it comfortable and relaxing, but it also helps you get by the day. You can be doing your laundry and at the same time, listening to your favorite music. Also, you get to listen and dance along with the tune of the music, thereby putting it into good use.

At work

You can also use your boom box at your workplace. Depending on the type of work you do, the boom box is a device you can carry among with you to help you ease the stress of the day’s work. It makes work less boring and also makes you forget your problems for a while.

To picnics

Which better way to enjoy a picnic than to carry your boom box with you?

When you talk about a picnic, you talk about food, snacks, drinks, and of course music. Music is the chief of them all because if you are with every other thing except your boombox, then something is missing. So, if you have plans of going for a picnic anytime soon, and you don’t have any plans of including your boom box with you, then you are not ready for amazing fun.

Camping

Camping is a great way of having fun and going with a boom box makes it more fun. Most people do not include the boom box in their plans and as a result, their camping experience does not turn out as expected. Music is life, so going on a camping adventure with your boom box to give you great music is definitely the best.

Meetings

Be it a family meeting, social gathering, etc, the boom box will be put to good use. If you have plans of hosting any kind of meeting, you might as well, include the book box. The modern-day book boxes are made in such a way that it gives out quality sound and tune. Therefore, you may not need to spend more than your budget as you can conveniently use your boombox to entertain your guests.

THINGS TO NOTE WHEN PURCHASING A BOOMBOX

You may be wondering, how do I go about purchasing a boom box? How do I know the right one to buy? How do I get the one that is within my budget?

No worries.

Getting a good boom box that serves your needs may be difficult to find only if you do not know what to look out for. As long as there are original products, there will definitely be fake ones. Knowing the right qualities to look out for will save you the stress of spending your money carelessly on things you might not be able to use later on. If you are ready to purchase a book box and you are a bit confused about how to go about it or the qualities to look out for, then this post is for you.

Price

The price is one determinate when it comes to purchasing goods. How much you have and how much you are willing to spend will decide which of the products you are getting. Now, if you do not have enough money to purchase the right boom box, you might be forced to buy the less costly ones that will not serve you well. So, while purchasing a boom box, do well to note the price tag. It may not necessarily need to be too costly for it to appear genuine. At the same time, getting it at a very flat rate may also turn out to be fake. Depending on your budget, you can get any get a good boom box of your choice.

Portability

When boom boxes came into vogue, most of them were huge and bulky. This was a bit of a problem as users found it difficult to carry it about from one place to another. The bigger boom boxes produced quality sounds and also makes your listening experience superb. One would think nothing could be done about the size. The new boomboxes came in a smaller compartment and still gave the clear, deep, and original sounds the bigger ones were known for. This way, you can conveniently carry your boom box to any place of your choice.

Durability

Durability is one of the features sort out for not just in boomboxes but in other products you purchase.

Boomboxes are made for outdoor use and so are expected to come well designed that will enable users to use them to the maximum. Your boombox is expected to last for not just a year or two but several years. That way, you will get value for your money spent. Imagine if you get to use your boom box for just a few months, and it gets broken and spoils. It’s pretty annoying. It is advisable to look out for boomboxes with hard exteriors that can withstand falls and bumps. Also, you could find boomboxes that are waterproof or dustproof. That way, you will not have to worry when it gets in touch with water or dust.

Therefore, proper care should be taken when selecting a suitable boombox to ensure it can last as much as you want it to.

Level of connectivity

Having a boom box that is Bluetooth-enabled can save you a lot of stress. Some boomboxes come with a USB that you can connect to your smartphone or tablet. These may involve the removal of your external memory card to the boombox. Not everyone has the energy for that.

Nowadays, boom boxes can be connected wirelessly through Bluetooth and WIFI. So far, this type has been the favorite of most people. It’s left for you to make your choice to either go with wired or wireless.

Power

Depending on your specs, you can get boomboxes that come with an in-built battery that can be recharged with an AC charger. Apart from that, others can be powered by batteries for easy use. Each of the mentioned types has its advantages and disadvantages but can easily suit the needs of users.

The rechargeable boomboxes can be quite enjoyable and useful in situations where there’s a steady electric supply. That way, you won’t have to bother about how it is to be powered, and you would not have to spend so much on batteries. However, if you do not get a sufficient electric power supply, it’s advisable to go for the battery-powered boombox, as you would not have to depend on the power supply to use it.

Sound

Of all the features to look out for, the sound quality of your boombox is the most important of all. I mean, you would not want to spend so much on a boom box that will not give you quality sound and user experience. It is the first feature to look out for.

A lot of boomboxes provide users with a quality audio experience that is top-notch. Now, this does not depend solely on the size of your boombox. The small and portable boomboxes provide a great audio experience as well as the bigger ones, although the more compact boomboxes have an edge over the latter.

You should think of going for a boom box with up to 10 watts RMS power per channel, to support your speaker with power to function effectively.

Antenna quality

Apart from listening to your favorite stations, your boomboxes can be put to other uses. Listening to your favorite radio station is one of them.

Now, if you will be using your boombox to listen to the radio, then you will need to cross-check the strength of the Antenna of your boombox. A boom box with a high antenna rating saves you the stress, of adjusting and re-adjusting your antenna to get a clear view of a station. There are detachable antennas that enable you instant access to your station.