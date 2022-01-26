5 Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 500 in 2022

Show Contents
Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 500 Review
There’s no better time to get rid of that crappy, old bookshelf speaker and get yourself an affordable hi-fi audio system. You won’t realize how calming and healing great audio quality can be until you get one for yourself. Bookshelf speakers are not only designed to fit into a bookshelf; they can also be mounted on the floor, wall, or placed pretty much anywhere you want them to be. They come in pairs and can be powered through a power source or an amplifier. Best part is, you don’t have to break the bank to afford this high-quality sound. With $500 or less, you can enjoy hi-fi sounds from a highly durable bookshelf speaker. Many of these speakers are compatible with different multimedia devices like CD players, DVD players, and PC speakers. In this review, we will provide you with well-detailed information that will help you select the best bookshelf speaker to suit all your needs.
Shopping for a bookshelf speaker is more than just going into a store and testing different speakers; there are some important things you need to know, so you get your money’s worth. In this buying guide, we’ll be looking at a few components to look out for when shopping for the best bookshelf speaker.
Active Bookshelf Speakers vs. Passive Bookshelf Speakers
There are two categories of bookshelf speakers, active or powered and passive bookshelf speakers. The difference between these two is straightforward to understand.
Active Bookshelf Speakers
The active speaker is commonly referred to as a powered speaker. It is designed with a built-in amplifier saving you from the stress of finding an amplifier that’s compatible with the speaker. The speaker connects directly to your source, could be the CD player or PC, and sends sounds to the internal preamplifier and amplifier. In some active speakers, the amplifier has already been pre-tuned to the speakers producing sounds without the need for adjustments. Some even feature an attenuator so you can adjust the frequency levels of the amplifier.
Passive Bookshelf Speaker
Passive speakers do not have a built-in amplifier; they require an external amplifier to transmit sounds from the source components. The external amplifier has to be compatible with the power rating of your speaker. Each speaker has a specific power rating ranging from 50watts to 150watts; this is usually in the user’s manual. These speakers may take a bit more time to integrate with your system, unlike the powered speakers that work immediately. You may need to manually mix and match various devices to build your system.
Shopping for a durable bookshelf speaker can be a bit of a hassle, mainly because of the wide variety of brands available on the market. To make your search much easier, we have curated a review on the five best bookshelf speakers under $500, along with answers to some frequently asked questions on the quality of bookshelf speakers.
The 5 Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 500 Are Reviewed Below
Here is the review on the five best bookshelf speakers under $500 available on the market, along with their info and specs.
1
Edifier R2000DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers
The Edifier R2000DB Bookshelf Speakers are high-powered speakers with an RMS of 60 watts per speaker. It has a frequency response of about 55Hz – 20,000Hz allowing for a fast, stress-free connection, and is compatible with any iOS, Android, or Windows device. It also allows for lossless connections with your DVD/Blu-ray player, TV, and gaming players.
This speaker is equipped with a five-inch woofer made from alloy and an advanced 25mm silk dome tweeters referred to as “Eagle Eye.” It is encased in an MDF wooden housing that helps minimize its acoustic resonance producing smooth spectacular sounds. It features a built-in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and a Dynamic Range Control that minimizes the distortion making the sounds produced crystal clear.
For a more convenient connection, it features an AUX input that allows you to connect two devices simultaneously without a need for plugging and switching. It also connects conveniently with devices that have a 3.5mm headphone output and a dual RCA output. It features a remote control that allows you easily switch input sources, select DSP and adjust volumes from a distance.
Key Features:
- 55Hz – 20,000hz
- 25mm silk dome tweeter
- Digital Signal Processing
- Dynamic Range Control
- AUX input
- Remote control
- 2 years warranty
Specification:
- Brand: Edifier
- Model: Edifier R2000DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers
- Dimension: 6.9 x 11.4 x 10 inches
- Weight: 21.4 pounds
- Connectivity: RCA, Bluetooth, Auxillary
- Color: Black
Pros
- Elegant and sleek design
- Remote control for convenience
- Wooden casing reduces resonance
- Easy to setup
Cons
- Range of Bluetooth is short
2
PSB Alpha P5 Bookshelf Speaker
The PSB Alpha P5 Bookshelf Speaker is designed to deliver crystal clear sound with a much deeper bass than many speakers. It features a polypropylene textured woofer of about 5.25 inches surrounded with rubber for durability. It utilizes a 0.75 inch anodized aluminum dome tweeter to lengthen the high-frequency response of the speaker. It also produces sounds with decreased distortion and clarity.
It works with Ferro-fluid cooling that prevents dynamic compression and neodymium magnet for increased sensitivity. Its dome tweeter and woofer work together to produce smooth responses at crossovers. It is highly efficient and produces a remarkably low-frequency response. Its woofer is designed with a unique polypropylene material that reduces the cone breakup and minimizes the distortions produced at full excursion.
It is also reinforced with double-layered voice coils and a bass-reflex design. The bass reflex uses a rear-firing port to regulate the bass response, producing very deep bass.
Key Features:
- 5.35 polypropylene woofer
- Bass reflex design
- Ferro-fluid cooling system
- 0.75-inch aluminum dome tweeter
- Gold plated binding post
- Detachable magnetic grilles
Specification:
- Brand: PSB
- Model: PSB Alpha P5 Bookshelf
- Name: Speaker – Black Ash
- Dimension: 9.5 x 6.75 x 11.5 inches
- Weight: 9.52 pounds
- Color: Black Ash
Pros
- Produces incredible bass
- Distortion-free sounds at full volume
- Easy to set up
- Sound is clear and precise
Cons
- Design is basic
3
Audioengine A5+ Powered Speaker
The Audioengine A5+ Powered Speaker produces powerful and crystal clear audio that fills up any room. It is designed with aramid fiber woofers, built-in power amps, and silk tweeters; the power amplifiers are enclosed in hand-crafted cabinets to improve its efficiency. It features 3.5mm inputs, subwoofer output, custom aramid woofers, and silk tweeters.
It is compatible with turntables with external or built-in preamps, phones, PC, TV, DVD players, and game players. It also works with all products with a 1/8 inch mini-jack or RCA outputs. These small-sized Audioengine A5+ speakers produce high-quality audio and deep bass with very little distortions. It features large-sized binding posts and a well-adjusted thermal control.
It features a control knob on the main speaker to adjust the volumes and a remote control allowing you to adjust its features from a distance. This pair of Audioengine speakers come with a power cord. 3.75m speaker wire, 3.5mm mini-jack cable, and microfiber bags for convenience.
Key Features:
- Aramid fiber woofers
- Silk tweeters
- Built-in power amps
- 3.5mm inputs
- Subwoofer output
- 3.5mm mini-jack audio cable
Specification:
- Brand: Audioengine
- Model: Audioengine A5+ Powered Speaker
- Dimension: 7.75 x 7 x 10.75 inches
- Weight: 25 pounds
- Color: Black
Pros
- Compatible with TV, gaming, and home theatre system
- Features advanced thermal control
- Easy to set up and control
- Produces great quality audio
Cons
- No Bluetooth
4
Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker
The Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker is a three-way speaker with an incredible bass-reflex system. It is designed with a black finish that gives it an elegant look that blends with contemporary interior designs. It is designed with a durable ported housing that produces rich and resonant acoustics.
It works with air-core inductors in its tweeters and a silicon plate in the woofer. These components work together to produce incredible acoustic that fills up the room. This three-way speaker features a rigid 5.12 inches MRC woofer that produces a dynamic and uninterrupted bass. It also features a 0.98-inch tweeter and a 0.75-inch super tweeter.
It produces high-frequency notes that travel across an expansive soundstage. It also produces high-resolution audio of up to 50kH and features a 6-ohm impedance. It has an optimized crossover componentry that ensures a clear audio path and a 100watt maximum input power.
Key Features:
- 3-way speaker
- 5 ¼ inches foamed-mica reinforced woofer
- 50kHz resolution
- 100W maximum input power
- 6 ohms front speaker impedance
Specification:
- Brand: Sony
- Model: SSCS5
- Dimension: 17.9 x 10.7 x 16.2 inches
- Weight: 19.9 pounds
Pros
- Very affordable
- Produces smooth bass and trebles
- Includes grills
Cons
- Volume is low
5
ELAC Debut B6.2 Bookshelf Speakers
The ELAC Debut B6.2 Bookshelf Speaker pair are high-functioning speakers that produce clear audio with zero to no distortions. It features an advanced tweeter with a widely dispersed waveguide for more precise and clear mids and highs. It is built with a woven Aramid-fiber woofer that produces a heavy bass and a flawless balance between the speaker’s highs and low-frequency response.
It has a sensitivity of 87db at about 2.83v/1m. It has a crossover frequency of up to 2200Hz and an incredible frequency response ranging from 44Hz to 35000Hz, extended by an advanced 1-inch soft dome tweeter.
It has a front-firing port that makes it easy to set up at different corners of the room. It is equipped with internal bracing that minimizes the cabinet vibration, reducing the influence of the cabinets on the sound quality. It has a nominal impedance of about 6 ohms and a maximum power input of 120watts.
Key Features:
- Wide dispersion waveguide
- 2200Hz crossover frequency
- 44Hz to 35kHz frequency response
- 6 ohms nominal impedance
- 120 watts power input
Specification:
- Brand: ELAC
- Model: Debut 2.0 B6.2
- Dimension: 10.6 x 7.7 x 14.8 inches
- Weight: 16.31
- Color: Black
Pros
- Features a soft dome tweeter
- Produces balanced mids and highs
- Has an internal bracing system
- Features removable grille
Cons
- Low volume
Buying Guide Questions
Below are answers to some of the most asked questions on bookshelf speakers under $500.
Who makes the best bookshelf speaker?
The best bookshelf speaker from our review is the Edifier R2000DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers from the Edifier brand.
What Hi Fi Best Budget bookshelf speakers?
The best budget bookshelf speaker is the Edifier R2000DB Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers. They are high-powered speakers with an RMS of 60 watts per speaker and a frequency response of about 55Hz – 20,000Hz allowing for a fast, hassle-free wireless connection. It is compatible with any iOS, Android, MacOS, or Windows device. It also allows for lossless connections with your DVD/Blu-ray player, TV, and gaming players.
What should I look for when buying bookshelf speakers?
Some of the features to look out for when buying bookshelf speakers are
Sound Quality
The sound quality is the most important factor to look out for when shopping for one. Luckily the standard of bookshelf these days is incredibly high. They are designed with a limited number of drivers, mainly because of their compact size. These drivers are usually not more than two, one being a tweeter and the other an all-range driver. The tweeter handles high frequencies while the all-range driver balances mids and the bass. Although bookshelf speakers don’t have the capacity to produce banging bass like floor-standing speakers, some of them feature a rear bass port that produces incredible bass. If you enjoy music with heavy bass, you could add a subwoofer to handle low-ends.
Speaker Size
The size of the speaker doesn’t determine the sound quality; it may just affect the volume. Bigger speakers produce more volume because they have more space for amplification. If you enjoy your music on higher volumes, you can opt for a large-sized speaker. On the other hand, small speakers are not so loud, but they are not as heavy as the large-sized ones making them easier to move around. They are easy to position and produce great quality sounds.
Volume and Sensitivity
To determine how loud a bookshelf speaker is, you should lookout for a figure called sensitivity. It is a measurement of the volume of the speaker, represented in decibels (dB). Speakers with sensitivity lower than 86dB have low volumes, while those with sensitivity greater than 95dB have incredibly loud volumes.
Conclusion
We hope this review on the five best bookshelf speakers under $500 helps you select the best suited speaker for your room. You can also opt for the Edifier R2000DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers as it is durable and has incredible audio quality.