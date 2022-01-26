5 Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 500 in 2022

Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 500 Review

There’s no better time to get rid of that crappy, old bookshelf speaker and get yourself an affordable hi-fi audio system. You won’t realize how calming and healing great audio quality can be until you get one for yourself. Bookshelf speakers are not only designed to fit into a bookshelf; they can also be mounted on the floor, wall, or placed pretty much anywhere you want them to be. They come in pairs and can be powered through a power source or an amplifier. Best part is, you don’t have to break the bank to afford this high-quality sound. With $500 or less, you can enjoy hi-fi sounds from a highly durable bookshelf speaker. Many of these speakers are compatible with different multimedia devices like CD players, DVD players, and PC speakers. In this review, we will provide you with well-detailed information that will help you select the best bookshelf speaker to suit all your needs.

First, read

Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 100 in 2021

Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 200 in 2021

Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 1000 in 2021

Best Bookshelf Speakers Buying Guide

Shopping for a bookshelf speaker is more than just going into a store and testing different speakers; there are some important things you need to know, so you get your money’s worth. In this buying guide, we’ll be looking at a few components to look out for when shopping for the best bookshelf speaker.

Active Bookshelf Speakers vs. Passive Bookshelf Speakers

There are two categories of bookshelf speakers, active or powered and passive bookshelf speakers. The difference between these two is straightforward to understand.

Active Bookshelf Speakers

The active speaker is commonly referred to as a powered speaker. It is designed with a built-in amplifier saving you from the stress of finding an amplifier that’s compatible with the speaker. The speaker connects directly to your source, could be the CD player or PC, and sends sounds to the internal preamplifier and amplifier. In some active speakers, the amplifier has already been pre-tuned to the speakers producing sounds without the need for adjustments. Some even feature an attenuator so you can adjust the frequency levels of the amplifier.

Passive Bookshelf Speaker

Passive speakers do not have a built-in amplifier; they require an external amplifier to transmit sounds from the source components. The external amplifier has to be compatible with the power rating of your speaker. Each speaker has a specific power rating ranging from 50watts to 150watts; this is usually in the user’s manual. These speakers may take a bit more time to integrate with your system, unlike the powered speakers that work immediately. You may need to manually mix and match various devices to build your system.

Shopping for a durable bookshelf speaker can be a bit of a hassle, mainly because of the wide variety of brands available on the market. To make your search much easier, we have curated a review on the five best bookshelf speakers under $500, along with answers to some frequently asked questions on the quality of bookshelf speakers.