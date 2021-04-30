9 Best 5 Channels Amplifiers in 2021

There are different reasons people want to use a product because of the benefits they will get to enjoy from it. The same gets said about the 5-Channel amplifier. However, there are different of these that you can get in the market, and due to this, you might make a buy of one that is not worth the value for the money you pay.
A 5-Channel amplifier is a device built for a complete system amplification; they usually work by having four channels set aside for speakers precisely and the last assigned to a subwoofer.
You do not make a buy that you will regret later on, and we decided to make this guide for you to make a buy that you don’t get to regret down the road. Like we said earlier, there are benefits that you enjoy when you make use of the 5-channel, and we take a look at them below.
Benefits of making use of a 5-Channel Amplifier
Clear Audio
One of the apparent benefits of using a 5-channel amplifier is the clear audio you get when you use it. It makes the sound you get from your speakers clear; you do not hear anything that distorts what you hear.
Ease of Use
Another benefit that you get when you make use of the 5-channel amplifier is the ease of use. If you are to get the same features that a 5-channel amplifier will give you, there will be a need to make use of a 4-channel amplifier together with another amplifier that is of one channel to power the subwoofer for you. Getting this done could be a lot of stress. However, if you use a 5-channel amplifier, you don’t need to make all these configurations because it has a 4-channel amplifier and a mono channel amplifier in place for the subwoofer already. So, this saves you stress and time.
Save Money
Due to the configuration, you will need to make use of the 4-channel amplifier, and the cost is usually higher because you will have to make separate buys of the components required. The money you will spend will be higher than when you buy it at a single go and use one configuration.
Tips on Purchasing the Best 5-Channel Amplifier
Everyone who goes to the mall to make a buy usually does so with a set of guides or tips in mind. They do this, if not consciously, but subconsciously so they do not get to regret it down the road. We look at the tips you should bear in mind to help you make a buy that you won’t regret.
Amplifier’s Warranty
One of the first things that you should consider or factor in before you make a buy is the amplifier’s warranty or comes with; It gets needed that you do this because there are a few cases where the product you purchase comes with a fault. If this happens, and there is no warranty, it will be a waste of your money. However, if there is one, then you can make a call and have it changed.
Size of the Amplifier
You need to check the size of the amplifier that you are about to buy. You must do this so that you know if it fits into your car or not. Doing this will save you stress, time, and money. If the amplifier you want to purchase does not fit into your vehicle, you can use an alternative.
Features of the Amplifier
You need to consider the features that the amplifier you are about to buy comes with; you should do this so that you know if it will be a good value for your purchase and also be sure that the money you are spending on the purchase equals the features that you are getting.
Purpose of Purchase
Another thing that we think is important that you look at is the purpose that you have in mind with this amplifier. It will help you make a better choice because what you will look to get will only be in line with what you need it for.
Cost of the Amplifier
The last thing you should consider is the cost of the amplifier. Most people who go to the mall for shopping do so with a specific amount they plan to spend on a purchase because they do so with a budget. So, before you make a buy, you need to make sure that the price fits your budget or money you can afford to spend to not run into unnecessary debts.
Now that we have looked at the tips that you should keep in mind if you want to make a buy of the best 5-channel amplifier and one that you will not get to regret down the road. Let us look at the list of the best 5-channel amplifiers for you from research and experience.
Best 5 Channels Amplifiers in Review
1
Rockford
The first that we look at, which is on our list, is the Rockford 5-channel amplifier. It is due to the features that it has, and it is a whole range in the sense that you can use it for your entire system. It is known by experts worldwide for its power; this here means that it has high efficiency and comes with triple stage protection covering the three circuits; thermal, over-current, and short.
It features a mounted control panel that helps with the amps of the amplifier and gives protection to the controls vital to the amplifier’s smooth running. It also features a design that helps with transferring heat from the output to the surrounding area. This amplifier comes with a one-year warranty if you make the purchase from an authorized seller of the amplifier from the manufacturer. Lastly, it is a good value for the money you spend on the investment because of the features you enjoy.
Key Features:
- It features an RMS power of one thousand watts
- It features inputs for both high and low signals
- It can run a front or a rear system with a subwoofer included
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 21 x 11.5 x 6 inches
- Product Weight: 14.85 pounds
- Colour: Black
- Manufacturer: Rockford Fosgate
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle because of the customer-friendly design
- It is a good value for the money you spend on the purchase
Cons
- It is quite expensive
2
Polk
The second that we will talk about is the Polk channel amplifier. It is a good value for the money that you spend on the purchase. The way it has gotten built makes you sure that it will last you a long while down the road. The body has gotten made with steel, so you are sure that the amplifier does not face corrosion. Although in the case where it gets touched with water, you are sure that the short circuit that it has will not get damaged, making it resistant to moisture. It has a MOSEF that is considered high speed by experts and professionals with an excellent preamp input.
The wires used for wiring in the amplifier have gotten plated with Nickel. And this has been made to help with the signal transfer, which is excellent. Furthermore, it comes with protection for Thermal, Reverse Dc, and short circuits. Lastly, the only problem that you might have with this amplifier is the price which is on the high side.
Key Features:
- It features protection for reverse Dc, Thermal, and short circuit
- The wires get plated with Nickel
- It is a universal fit
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 6.69 x 5.91 x 3.15 inches
- Product Weight: 4.4 pounds
- Colour: Black
- Manufacturer: Polk
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It is a good value for the money you spend on a purchase
- It has a sturdy design
Cons
- It is expensive
3
Kenwood
The third one that we will look at is the Kenwood 5-channel amplifier, and it is because of its features. The good thing about this 5-channel amplifier is that it can give you about five hundred watts to four speakers and up to five hundred RMS to a subwoofer, which is not bad.
The size of the amplifier is also user-friendly because it has gotten designed so that using it will be portable and accessible. It has about one thousand and six hundred watts higher than all we have talked about so far. It also has three-way protection for the circuits like the others.
Key Features:
- It features a three-way protection
- It has a power output of about one thousand and six hundred watts
- It has a portable size
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 6 inches
- Product Weight: 4.5 pounds
- Colour: Black
- Manufacturer: Kenwood
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It is portable
- It is durable
Cons
- The price is a bit on the high side
4
Rockford R600X5
The fourth on our list is the Rockford R600X5. The features that this amplifier has are a good thing that makes the buy worth it. It has gotten designed to fit and run in-car systems, running the radio systems of the cars. We observed that it gives out about seventy-five watts into every four channels, and the subwoofer gets about three hundred watts. The only downside with this amplifier is that it doesn’t have three-way protection for the circuits. Instead, it comes with two protection which are for the short circuit and the over current.
The body has gotten made with aluminum which means that it is durable and will last for a while. It is a good value for the money you spend on a purchase, and the price is a little on the high side.
Key Features:
- It has an aluminum casting
- It has a portable design
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 10.3 x 4.3 inches
- Product Weight: 7.92 pounds
- Colour: Black
- Manufacturer: Rockford
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It portable
- It is a good value for the money
Cons
- You can’t make use of it for dual subwoofers
- The price is a little bit on the high side
5
Alpine
Alpine 5-channel amplifier is the fifth on the list, and the features that it has make it a worthy buy. The amplifier, as we observed, gives up to one hundred watts to each channel and about five hundred to the subwoofer, which is a good thing. You can adjust the filters because it comes with both a high and a low one. It is an amplifier that is easy to install and use. Also, you get the value for the money you spend on a purchase. Also, it comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer, and it delivers good sound with a bit of noise, which tells you about the sound quality it has.
The only downside is that you might have to make room for ventilation because it tends to heat up when used for a while.
Key Features:
- It has a good level of watts output to the channels
- It has two filters; a high and a low one
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 12.99 x 9.06 x 4.33 inches
- Product Weight: 7.04 pounds
- Colour: Black
- Manufacturer: Alpine
Pros
- It is easy to install and handle
- It is a good value for the money spent on the purchase
- It is durable
Cons
- The price is on the high side
- It heats up easily
6
Planet Audio
The sixth that we will talk about is the Planet Audio, and it is because of the benefits that you will get to enjoy when you use it. The power output of this 5-channel amplifier is on the high side, which is excellent, and it is about two thousand and four hundred watts. Also, it makes use of MOSFET, which helps to make the sound clean and robust. It comes with some control features that you will enjoy: the low, high, and bass boost control.
Good value for money because of the price, the downside, and the durability of using the amplifier. Another thing that makes this 5-channel amplifier worth the money is the six-year dealer warranty that comes with getting to make your buy with peace of mind.
Key Features:
- It has a power output of about two thousand four hundred watts
- It has a control feature that you can use to adjust the bass boost and the variable of the amplifier
- It has a MOSFET power supply
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 2.4 inches
- Product Weight: 12.2 pounds
- Colour: Black
- Manufacturer: Planet Audio
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It is a good value for the money that you spend on the purchase
- It is affordable because of the price, which is on the downside
Cons
7
Soundstream RN5.2000D
Unlike most of the 5-channel amplifiers that we have reviewed for you already, this one has a feature that makes it unique. It comes with a Rubicon design as there is not much of this in the market. It still delivers on this. It gets made of an aluminum alloy cast, and the reason for this is to make sure that the heat generated does not affect the amplifier. Instead, this aluminum-alloy body makes the heat dissipate.
It has a MOSFET power supply which is excellent and is what most of the best 5-channel amplifiers that you will get in the market boast of, and this attests to the benefit you get. Also, it is a good buy because of the warranty that the manufacturer offers you. Because the case gets made with aluminum alloy, you are sure that this will last you a long while.
Key Features:
- It has a MOSFET power supply
- It has an aluminum alloy case that helps with heat dissipation
- It has IRTM transistors
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 9. 75 x 3.75 inches
- Product Weight: 7.63 pounds
- Colour: Purple
- Manufacturer: Soundstream
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It is a good value for the money that you spend on a purchase
- It is durable
Cons
- The price is a bit on the high side
8
Massive Audio
The 5-channel amplifier that we will look at before we look at the last one we have for you on the list is the Massive Audio. The size of this amplifier is small, and this might not fit into what you want to use it for. However, this doesn’t mean that this amplifier is not one of the best that you can get in the market. The power output of this 5-channel amplifier is on the high side for the small size, and the power output is about two thousand five hundred watts.
It comes with an OEM line that is inbuilt, and the job of this is to take in high signals from the speakers, which means that the amplifier has a good output when it comes to the sound. It is a good value for the money you get to spend on it; however, the downside to this is the price which is on the high side.
The protection feature that comes with beats the previous that we have listed so far is mostly three-way protection, but this one comes with five-way protection for the circuitry.
Key Features:
- It has an OEM line for improved sound
- It has a power output that is about two thousand five hundred watts
- It features a five-way protection system
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 15 x 5.9 x 1.2 inches
- Product Weight: 9.13 pounds
- Colour: Black
- Manufacturer: Massive Audio
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It is a durable
- It is a good value for the money that you spend on the purchase
Cons
- It is expensive
9
Boss
The last that we will look at that we have prepared for you from research and experience is the Boss 5-channel amplifier. The amplifier has a MOSFET power supply which means that it will deliver clean and quality sounds. The power output of this amplifier is also insane, which is about three thousand seven hundred watts.
Also, It features a control that you can use to control the bass, the subwoofer, the high and the low variable, which is a good thing. It is a good value for the money you spend on a purchase, and this is because of the benefits you get to enjoy when you use this amplifier. It comes with your inputs that the high and the low means you can listen to it in both settings. It comes with two filters that influence the frequencies that pass through the subwoofer, which is good.
Key Features:
- It features a MOSFET power supply
- It has a power output of about three thousand seven hundred watts
- It features multiple controls that give you influence over the amplifier
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 17 x 10.3 x 2.3 inches
- Product Weight: 12.5 pounds
- Colour: Black and Red
- Manufacturer: Boss Audio
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It is affordable as it is not expensive
Cons
Buying Guide Questions
We have gone through the list that we prepared for you from both research and experience. Let us look at the questions that many people have regarding making a buy of the best 5-channel amplifier in 2021.
Are five-channel amplifiers any good?
Some benefits come with making use of a five-channel amplifier. As we explained at the beginning of this buying guide, we said that the amplifier’s price is way lower than using different amplifiers when you can use one to get the job. It also saves you time and stress that you might get to face when you use the others.
Using the five-channel amplifier is of good use because of the benefits you enjoy when you use them.
How many speakers can a five-channel amplifier power?
Another question that people have is the number of speakers that a five-channel amplifier can power, and the answer to this question is that it can power about four speakers plus the subwoofer that is needed. For this reason, making use of the 5 channel amplifier is one of the best thing to do because you not only power your front and rear speaker but also power the subwoofer without the use of any other amplifier.
What is a five-channel amplifier used for
People always ask this question because they are more used to using a four-channel amplifier and getting confused about this. The five-channel amplifier is used to power the whole system for amplification. It means that the five-channel amplifier powers your entire car system, which is what it gets designed for.
What brand of the amplifier is the best?
From the list that we made, you will see that there are different brands in the five-channel amplifier, but like we know, a lot of them claim to be t5he best were by what they offer doesn’t meet up with what they claim. Because of this, we took our time to review the best amplifiers that you can get in the market. It got done with the perception that a lousy buy will cost you time, stress, money, and pain, not anyone wants.
However, we cannot say that they are all in the same league because they all made a list. With this said, the best brand of the amplifier is the Rockford brand.
What hits harder 1ohm or 4ohm?
One thing that many people are worried about in their speakers is the impedance that they get. What this means is the resistance to the flow of current by the electrical circuit. You need to know this to determine the amount of load that the speaker can take so that you don’t waste your money and see if it will fit the amplifier you are getting.
So if we are to answer this question, the one that will hit harder is the 1ohm, and it is because of the low impedance that will be present, leading to a louder sound than the 4ohm.
Is a monoblock amplifier better than a two-channel?
There are different kinds or types of amplifiers that we have, and the monoblock and two-channel are one of them. However, many people think that there is no difference between them; that is why they ask this question. However, the truth is that it is both different, and the better one between the two is the two-channel amplifier, and it is because you can get to use it to power two speakers in the rear or front but the monoblock gets used for the subwoofer alone.
Should speaker voltage be higher than AMP?
Another question that many people ask is if the speaker voltage should be higher than the AMP. When matching your speaker and your amplifier, one of the costly mistakes that can cause you money is not taking note of the voltage they both have. If you know both of them, then you can reduce the risk that your amplifier might face in blowing up
The answer to this is that the amplifier voltage should be higher than the speaker’s own, that is, if you want it to last a while for you.
Do you need two amps for subs and speakers?
One of the questions that many people have is the confusion that comes with matching or choosing the right amp to do the job for them. In this case, if you want something that will give you the best for your money, then you shouldn’t make use of 2 amps for your subs and speaker, and the reason for this is simple if you make use of, say, five amps then you can get to use it for both your subs and speakers without any issue.
How many watts is 300 RMS?
The description used in the specifications of a product sometimes gets people confused, and one of them is the RMS. The RMS means root mean square; to better understand this, we should know that it is applied in terms of voltage when it comes to electricity. If we are to convert this to watts, we will have to divide by 0.707, and if we do this, the value is four hundred and twenty-four watts approximately.
How do I choose an amplifier?
There are different ways that you can get to choose an amplifier, and this will depend on a couple of factors that you will need to consider. From above, we talked about the tips that you should keep in mind when you want to make this purchase, so when you want to make the best buy, you should put it in mind, and you won’t regret the road. In the case that you have forgotten what they are, do well to revisit the tips that we talked about above.
Conclusion
Now that we have reviewed the list that we prepared for you from research and experience, you can now go on to make a buy of the best five-channel amplifier that you can get in the market. From the beginning, we looked at the benefits that you can get to enjoy when you make use of a five-channel amplifier and how it saves you time and stress. We also looked at the tips that you should keep in mind when you want to make the best buy in the market.
However, in the case where you can’t make use of the tips that we provided for you, you can make do of the list, and you will not regret it in the long run. As we said, this list plus review of the best 5-channel amplifier has got made with these tips.
