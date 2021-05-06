Speakers are known as the life of the car stereo system; in recent times, we humans have spent quite a long time in our cars on different journeys. Playing music in the car can make the long or short journey less of a burden, so getting a great speaker for your car is vital. Car speakers have evolved since they arrived in the early 1900s; today, we have various speakers to choose from. These speakers are diverse with their components and overall abilities; we have the Subwoofers, which are known to produce the lowest sound frequencies and are placed mostly under the car seats or behind it but often work best with a custom box that helps direct the frequencies of its bass. We also have the coaxial speakers, which can be 2-band coaxial, 3-band coaxial and 4-band coaxial; coaxials are built to offer a full range sound that is found in just a single unit, they also have a crossover that makes them split input signals into different highs, lows and medium frequencies. We also have component speakers that give us various low, high and medium frequencies to produce an amazing sound quality.
Our cars have become our good partner in these modern times and as our ways of doing things are gradually changing from how we are used to it. Our car speakers can be used for other things beyond listening to music, and you can listen to lecture audios in your cars with speakers or even make phone calls if there are no Bluetooth or earpods around. With these versatile functions of the speakers, investing in a good one is important and carefully understanding what to look out for before choosing a car speaker. Picking a speaker that fits the size you need is essential; the speaker’s sound quality is also one requirement the speaker you are about to buy must pass; the speaker’s frequency range determines its sound quality. Another thing to note when buying a car speaker is its sensitivity which is simply the measure at which your speaker can produce the power it is made to use.
6×9 inches speakers for your cars with their oval shape were designed to fit the limited space left for a car speaker by car manufacturers, and this made them a regular choice in the car speaker market. Due to different manufacturers and brands, 6×9 speakers have different sizes. Some are roughly 5.5 x 9.5 inches or the regular 6 x 9 inches sizes; they also have a different depth that can be 3 inches or 2.5 inches or 2,7 inches. 6×9 oval-shaped speakers offer greater fitness to your car than round-shaped ones. 6×9 speakers are known to offer you an amazing bass sound compared to other speakers due to their enclosures.
6×9 speakers offer you a frequency range from 60hz to 20KHz, which heightens the speaker’s performance. They can also be 2-way or 3-way sound-producing speaker; these increased ways adds more tweeters to the speaker to give a greater frequency range. A 6×9 car speaker can outperform those of 6×5 or 6×8 inches.
The 8 Best 6x9 Car Speakers in 2021 Are Reviewed Below
Having understood the outstanding features and functionality of 6×9 car speakers, choosing the best to buy would be another information search. Many companies have released products to offer you good sound quality for a speaker. Still, we can carefully review and are happy to guide your purchase of a great speaker that would give you excellent performance. Investing in a great sound system is a great step; we have compiled a list of highly functioning and affordable 6×9 car speakers.
1
Rockford Fosgate R169X3 Prime 6” x 9” 3-Way Full-Range Coaxial Speaker
A full range speaker offers you excellent sound production, and the Rockford Fosgate R169X3 Prime is one with this unique function; it is specially designed to offer a full range in 3-Way. They offer the right upgrade in speakers that you have been searching for, they have 4-Ohms and a tweeter crossover that makes it offer the sound quality similar to that of a subwoofer, and with the ability to handle the power of 65 Watts RMS, which shows the speaker’s ability to produce a quality sound.
This brand comes with a mounting depth of 2.85 inches, further enhanced with the grilles and mounting hardware. With a nominal impedance of 4-Ohms, you are assured of having less dependence on amplifiers for greater sound. The combination of polypropylene cones, midrange and a silk dome tweeter assures you of getting a great performance from your speaker and high frequency.
The 65 Watts RMS feature of the Rockford Fosgate R169X3 Prime makes it an excellent entry for the new generation of car speakers and is an excellent choice to replace the factory speakers in your car. It offers you sound quality for its price, is very easy to install and, like every coaxials, has a simple crossover built-in to offer a separate output of high, low and mid frequencies.
Key Features:
- 4-Ohms Impedance
- 3-Way speakers
- Coaxial full-range feature
- 2.85 inches mounting depth
- 65 Watts RMS
Specification:
- Brand: Rockford Fosgate
- Watts: 130 Watts
- Product Weight: 5.94 pounds
- Product Dimensions: 9 x 6 x 2.9 inches
- Material: Polypropylene, Silk
Pros
- It has a stamped steel basket
- The vacuum is a polypropylene cone
- The dome of the tweeter is made from silk
- It offers a clean sound when compared to factory speakers
- It offers a great sound without an amplifier
- It comes with wires to help in the installation
Cons
- Listening to it at mid-range is a better choice
- It has sound distortions when it is raised too high
2
Kenwood KFC-6965S 6 x 9 Inches 3-Way 400W Speakers
Affordability is the best key point of Kenwood KFC-6965S as it is one of the cheapest in the list of best functioning car speakers; it is also a 3-Way speaker, which enhances its sound quality and separation. It places customer’s ability to afford its product as a priority in the production of the speaker. It is further enhanced with an RMS of 45 Watts for more proud performance; it also has two pairs and is powered by 400 watts per pair.
In making the speaker affordable, they could still make the speaker give a decent sound quality and have been regarded as the best budget speakers by customer. Its sensitivity level is 90dB, making it quite unnecessary for you to get an amplifier to enhance its sound quality.
Key Features:
- 4-Ohms impedance level
- 3-Way speaker
- 45 RMS per pair
- Affordable
Specification:
- Brand: Kenwood
- Watts: 400 Watts
- Product Weight: 4.4 pounds
- Product Dimension: 9 x 6 x 6 inches
- Material: Polyetherimide, Polypropylene
Pros
- Highly affordable
- It has an improved sound quality when compared to others of the same value
Cons
- Its 45 RMS seems lower
- It requires an extra bass support
3
PIONEER TS-A6967S A-Series 6x9 speaker
The pioneer TS-A6967S is a top brand from the A-series by the company with the usual 6×9 size, and it features a maximum power outage of up to 450 Watts with a frequency response from 35Hz to 24 kHz. It has a mounting depth of 72 mm to help support its body size when installed into the space meant for the speaker. Like most of our speakers on this list, this brand also has an impedance level of 4-Ohms so that you can expect an extraordinary sound quality.
The sensitivity of a speaker has a lot to do with the sound quality and performance of the speaker, and the Pioneer TS-A6967S has its sensitivity set at 89dB; its great functionality is further improved with the RMS being 90 Watts. This speaker comes in a pair that allows you to install two speakers into your car speaker space, with both of the speakers being 4-Way. It is regarded as the best music partner because it was built to have your music running glitch-free, giving off an open stage effect with its awesome melodies while listening to music in your car.
Key Features:
- 450 Watts maximum power
- 90 Watts RMS
- The impedance of 4-Ohms and sensitivity of 89dB
- Frequency response from 35 Hz to 24 kHz
- 4-Way speaker
Specification:
- Brand: PIONEER
- Watts: 450 watts
- Product weight: 5.5 pounds
- Product Dimension: 7.01 x 9.06 x 4.53 inches
Pros
- 89dB sensitivity for greater performance
- It has a fresh look from its high-end power
- Has a great strength of performance
- Comes in pair
- Affordable
Cons
- It does not have a great bass output
4
BOSS Audio Systems NX694 Car Speakers
3-Way speakers feature a woofer, tweeter, and a midrange component to enhance these speakers’ performance further, but having a 4-Way speaker is an added advantage that offers more than what a 3-way speaker can. The BOSS Audio NX694 is made from polyurethane, which makes it durable and resilient for long-term use; the polyurethane also adds to the speaker’s sound quality. It also has some voice coils that make it possible for the speaker to withstand high temperature even while in use to help maintain its excellent properties.
Aside from the BOSS NX694 being able to play for a long time while still having lower weights, the rubber that surrounds the speaker adds to its durability and can endure a long usage of the speaker without showing signs of wear and tear. It also has a stamped basket with its strong platform that allows the users to listen to music clearly; they can listen to the music clean with no distortion. Unlike the semi-dome design in speakers, the tweeter in BOSS NX694 makes the speaker’s sound radiate to give a wider sound dispersion with its unique dome shape.
It has a mounting depth of 3.27 inches, a sensitivity of 92 dB, which is quite high and provides a great sound element, frequency level from 45 Hz to 20kHz, which is quite a lot. The wider dispersion of the speaker allows larger sweet sounds.
Key Features:
- High-temperature voice coil
- Speaker cone made from polypropylene
- Dome-shaped tweeters
- 92 dB sensitivity.
Specification:
- Brand: BOSS
- Watts: 400 watts each
- Product Weight: 4.58 pounds
- Product Dimension: 7 x 9 x 4 inches
Pros
- They are of high quality
- The rubber that surrounds the speaker is impermeable to air
- Highly durable
- Excellent sound dispersion
- Can work well under a large workload
- Offers maximum flexibility in sound production
Cons
- Would require a professional to install
5
Blaupunkt GTX691 Car Speaker 6
Coaxial speakers have full-range sound and mostly contain tweeters and woofers attached to them, and they also have simple crossovers built into them that split the frequencies output. And most of them do no need additional amplifier because of their awesome components. The Blaupunkt GTX691 is a 6×9 coaxial speaker that goes 4-Way powered by 700 Watts for maximum; performance.
It also has a polypropylene cone that is certified as high quality and is surrounded by rubber edges to add to its durability. It has a ferrite magnet structure that is also of high quality, with its basket made from steel. The voice coil of the GTX691 is made from aluminium and has a dome tweeter.
Key Features:
- 700 watts maximum power
- Rubber edges
- Steel basket
- Mylar dome tweeter
- Sensitivity – 90dB, 4-Ohms impedance
Specification:
- Brand: Blaupunkt
- Watts: 700 Watts
- Product Weight: 7.15 pounds
- Product Dimension: 6 x 9 x 4.61 inches
Pros
- It offers a clean and crisp sound
- Highly quality
- Produces an excellent sound
- Has no sound distortion
- Affordable price and easy to install
Cons
- Some customers claim the basket was not properly glued
6
CERWIN VEGA V469 6-Inch x 9-Inch 500 Watts
Like all coaxial speakers and their unique qualities of sound performance, Cerwin Vega V469 also top the list of speakers that offer excellent sound quality being a coaxial speaker. Cerwin Vega is a brand known for delivery robust quality as their products are certified and spoken about by customers as a great choice for delivering great sound performance.
The Cerwin Vega V469 also features a low resonant composite basket that is deep drawn and adds to its sound efficiency. A cone further enhances its superior sound performance with a curvilinear design, which gives it a mid-bass output. With its massive 500 watts output power, you are assured of good sound output.
Key Features:
- 500 Watts output power
- Low resonant composite basket
- Superior Mid-bass output
- Frequency response from 45Hz to 20Khz
- Sensitivity of 94dB
Specification:
- Brand: Cerwin Vega
- Watts: 500 Watts
- Product Weight: 4.4 Pounds
- Product Dimension: 6 x 9 x 3.05 inches
Pros
- Sound and detail is topnotch
- It offers a clean sound
- Additional bass sound
- Sound quality is above the price as some customers have said
Cons
- Some customers complain it is too pricey
7
HERTZ CPX 690 Pro 6x9, 4 Ohm 3 Way Coaxial Car Audio Speakers
Due to the price tag of Hertz CPX 690, a lot of customers have a huge expectation as to what they can deliver, and we tell you they are worth more than the cost. They deliver sound quality that exceeds the cost of acquiring them with an RMS of 120 watts, and they take the number speaker with that highest RMS on our list. It is certified by customers as the most powerful and sound quality speaker with a maximum output of 360 watts.
It is a 3-Way coaxial speaker, so you get to have a tweeter and super tweeter in one speaker to help boost the speaker’s sound quality. It also offers a clear and loud sound when it is being used. Its impedance is also 4-Ohms which is quite particular with the set of 6×9 speakers on this list, as this level of impedance gives you an excellent sound performance and has a frequency response of 35Hz and up to 24kHz.
Key Features:
- Radial venting system
- Four speakers in one purchase
- 3-Way coaxial speaker
- 4-Ohms Impedance
- RMS of 120 watts
Specification:
- Brand: Hertz
- Watts: 360 watts
Pros
- Produces a clean and clear sound
- It offers a great deal of performance worth the money
- Massive RMS of 120 Watts
- Combination of a tweeter and a super tweeter
Cons
- Some customers say it is too costly
- Although the bass is good, when playing at the loud volume, you would need an amplifier
8
Alpine SPE-6090 6x9
Most audio equipment users would be familiar with the Alpine brand and their products; consumer affordability is good. They are making products that are budget-friendly and yet deliver performance and quality over the decades. The Alpine SPE-6090 is a 2-Way car speaker in a pair, with each pair delivering 600 watts of power and 75 Watts of RMS each.
It also has a frequency response of 65Hz up to 18,000Hz, which makes the response quite moderate for its cost, which is often enhanced with its sensitivity of 91dB. Its tweeter is made from a silk material and uses a dome design to add to its quality sound performance. It is also a perfect replacement for your factory speakers.
Key Features:
- Comes in pair
- 91dB sensitivity
- The tweeter is made from silk
Specification:
- Brand: Alpine
- Watts: 600 watts
- Product Weight: 7.69 pounds
- Product Dimension: 8.66 x 7.09 x 3.94 inches
Pros
- Tweeter made from a soft silk material
- 600 watts maximum output
- Budget-friendly
- Improved sound quality than regular factory speaker
- Comes with covers
- They are very easy to install
Cons
- It has a poor base performance
- The high frequency seems not to be well balanced
Buying Guide Questions
We already establish how speakers make journeys in cars very smooth and add to its experience of enjoying the ride. We thought you would have questions on the various pieces of information to help guide your buying of a 6×9 speaker from their bass performance to overall RMS wattage. Whenever you are buying any equipment, it essential to have a certain list ticked because of the type of sound quality you would be seeking.
What 6×9 speakers have the best bass?
Bass quality of speakers is what most buyers look at before purchasing, and not all 6×9 speakers can produce a great bass sound because of music genre such as EDMs. The bass a speaker can produce is equivalent to the membrane size of the speaker; although some 6×9 speakers have high-quality bass outputs, they do not go extremely high to the way some listeners might want it. We have a lot of 6×9 speakers that are certified to give you an excellent bass output.
Rockford Fosgate R169X3 prime top our list as the most customer has said that it produces an excellent bass output, it is a 3-Way speaker with the addition of woofers and tweeters made from polypropylene and silk to make it produce a great sound. They also have an inbuilt DSP that adds to its low-end frequency output and distorts free performance.
Another product that gives a great bass output would be the Hertz CPX 690, with its 3-Way feature also gives a great bass with 120 watts power consumption (RMS- Root Mean Square). 3-way speakers are known to offer more sound clarity and bass effects than their counterparts.
Do 6×9 speakers sound better in a box?
6×9 speakers are a wide choice among car audio equipment users, and they offer modest sound quality and nice bass output. Although 6×9 speakers offer these excellent features, some users still look for several ways to add more sound effects to them, improving their sound effect or boosting their performance. One way to boost the sound effect of 6×9 speakers is by putting them in a boss.
An enclosure box for a speaker makes the bass effect of the 6×9 speaker deeper and much more fuller. It makes you feel the punch effect of the bass of the sound you are playing in your car, which is most suitable for rap music or EDMs. While adding the box, ensure it does not have a place for air to leak through as it would affect the speaker’s overall performance. Using a box does add more sound output effect to your 6×9 speaker, but it is often by choice. If you feel that the sound from your natural speaker is not enough for you, you can put them in a box to further enhance the sound effect to your taste.
So, yes, 6×9 speakers do sound a lot better when placed in a box if you do not like the sound they give as they are.
Can you run 6×9 without an amp?
You can run a 6×9 speaker without using an amplifier; most of the 6×9 speakers on this list have inbuilt crossovers that help them adjust power and frequencies. Speakers with a sensitivity level of as much as 90dB and above can function well without an amplifier as they manage the power shifts between the car and the speakers. 6×9 speakers, especially those in 3-Ways, give quality sound because of their coils, which is not found in another type of speakers due to their large size. They are also built to support a large power capacity that makes them compatible with your car stereo system, so they do not need extra powering like an amplifier. They support both your low-end and high-end stereos, which add to their versatility. Knowing the maximum power of your car stereo should help guide you to know the best and suitable 6×9 speaker you can buy to match their power.
How can I make my 6×9 speakers sound better?
6×9 speakers sound quite ok when you use them and provide sounds similar to a subwoofer and don’t take as much space as possible, but some users love to boost the sounds to have a better sound effect. There are quite a few ways to make your 6×9 speakers sound better and produce sounds as much as you would love them.
- AMPLIFIERS: The 6×9 speakers have over 100 RMS and may still not give that powerful sound you are looking out for in them, so you might want to get an amplifier. As these consume more power that could affect your car’s power system, an amplifier would help you manage the power shift between your car and your speaker. To get an amplifier, you have to get a similar power range as the speaker. When your speaker is hooked to an amplifier, you can be assured of getting a better bass effect from it.
- BOXES: Putting your 6×9 speakers into a box is another method of improving the sound quality of your speakers, the boxes can be prebuilt and should be made from woods such as the MDF. The fixing of the 6×9 speakers into a box has been known to give the speaker a better bass effect.
Are 6.5 or 6×9 speakers better?
Speakers come in different sizes, shapes, and components to look at the various dispersions between the 6.5 and 6×9 speakers. Both speakers have nearly similar features from power to their type and audio source. A 6.5 speaker in 2-Way will normally sound better than a 6×9 speaker with just 1-Way because it would offer a better sound quality than the 1-Way 6×9 speaker. However, a 6×9 speaker that is 2-Way, 3-Way or 4-Way would ultimately sound better than the regular 6.5 speakers because of the components and additional sound features.
What are the best 6×9 speakers without an amp?
6×9 speakers give quite the great performance even without amplifiers because of the way they are built; they are designed to give you great audio quality because of added full range (low, high and mid) feature to them, and they can offer you a tremble, bass, and middle sound output. Best functioning 6×9 speakers can offer you crossovers that do not allow distortions and produces excellent sound clarity. The basket feature of 6×9 speakers adds to their functionality and sound performance and the level of sensitivity that the speaker can offer. Speakers that gave 90dB or above are certified a good choice with no amplifiers needed; the materials with which the tweeters are made would also determine the speaker’s functionality; tweeters made from silk materials are known to give the best sound effect. From our list, most of the 6×9 speakers do not need amplifiers because of these unique features they possess; Rockford Fosgate does not disappoint in that aspect. It is the leading product on this list. The pioneer also follows in that line with an excellent sound performance. The Boss audio system NX694 also can produce a good sound effect without the use of an amplifier.
Conclusion
While scanning for the best amplifiers to buy due to the large number of brands to choose from, it is important to look out for the good specifications and key features of the intended product to be purchased. 6×9 speakers can be 2-ways or 3-ways, affecting its frequency response and range of producing low, high and mid-range sounds, as 3-Way speakers have additional subwoofers features in them. When buying a 6×9 speaker, you should check out the attachment of the coil in the speaker and if it is a cone shape. The tweeters in your speakers help provide clean and clear sound when you use at highs and made from silk guarantees optimal performance.
We have shown you the eight best products in our list with these great features and can deliver that sound quality you need in your car to enjoy your ride in your car. We have some products on this list that can offer you outstanding performance at budget-friendly prices. We have been to put you in mind and reduce your stress of thinking about what product to get by streamlining a short and easy list of possible 6×9 speakers that you would need to boost the sound audio life in your car.
