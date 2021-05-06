5 Best Subwoofers Amplifiers in 2021

If you feel you’re ready to install a subwoofer in your car, you will need an amplifier with the required subwoofer connections. You could either get that or go for a mono subwoofer option which sends a single-channel signal that’s ideal for a singular subwoofer design.

A monoblock amplifier is able to meet the needs of your subwoofer without any issues. The connections of a mono amp provide power for low frequencies. A good quality monoblock amplifier is able to withstand all the power without overheating.

Most amplifiers in cars are mostly made for hands-free calling or radio use. They offer a high output upgrade, but if the necessary connections are missing, then they wouldn’t accommodate a subwoofer as a standard fare. The ability of your speaker to perform well depends on the capabilities of your amplifier.

The difficult part of choosing a subwoofer amplifier is going through the numerous options available on the market today. It can be difficult to separate between high-quality amplifiers and the ones that built their reputation through marketing hype. When shopping for an amp for your subwoofer, you need one that will provide you with performance and power, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank in order to get an amplifier.

But, you do not have to worry; in this article, we will provide you with a buying guide that will inform you on everything you need to know about selecting the best subwoofer amplifier. You will also be provided with a review list on the best subwoofer amplifiers; that way, making a choice will be much easier.

BUYER’S GUIDE FOR PURCHASING A SUBWOOFER AMPLIFIER

Buying a subwoofer can be confusing for many of us, especially when it comes to impedance and configurations. Add that to a whole lot of technical talks, and you would be way in over your head. To make things easier, we will be simplifying various speaker amplifier terminologies. With the information simplified, you will be able to read through their marketing jargon and find what you need.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF MOSFET POWER SUPPLY?

Mosfet is an abbreviation for Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor, and it is what a Mosfet uses to perform. It provides it with the ability to withstand the wavering between non-conduction and full conduction, which causes it to have a much better output power and efficiency.

The form of the power consumption mimics a ‘V’ shape, so it is oftentimes referred to as V-set or V-Mosfet. They were first introduced to the commercial world in the 1970s, and they have a few advantages.

They work faster, with increased power, and they have a better transit frequency. What this means is that they need a simpler form of protection for the short circuit, so they are less likely to fail or fall victim to secondary issues.

They are able to handle higher transient currents better, without the formation of a Beta droop which is the main cause of distortion due to current draining; they also use a smaller sized driver transistors to work. This simply means that they can be used in smaller appliances. They also have the ability to switch devices off much faster, which gets rid of crossover distortion.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF RMS?

RMS is an abbreviation that stands for Route Mean Square, a mathematical calculation of the mean (mean is the average of the numbers calculated by dividing the sum of the numbers by the total number of terms) an arrangement of square numbers.

In simple terms, it describes the maximum power output level that an amplifier can produce in a single second during the loudest part of a song. However, it doesn’t refer to the maximum constant output power, which is usually much lower.

WHAT IS PEAK POWER?

This is the amount of power an amplifier can produce in a very short period before any failure or damage happens. This rating is mostly discarded by industry professionals as they consider it more of a marketing power rating. The amplifier may be able to produce the acclaimed amount of power, but it would not sound pleasant to the ears, and it won’t take long before the amplifier blows or shuts off. That is why it is seen as a useless measurement of power output and is not considered a worthy rating.

CLASSES OF AMPLIFIERS

You may or may not have noticed that amplifiers are usually classified with one or two letters, but you should know that it doesn’t define them as worst to best or best to worst in alphabetical order.

This is because it isn’t actually a grading system. The letters are a way to reference the efficiency of their wave functionality. Amplifiers conduct through waveforms. An amplifier in class A will conduct throughout 360 degrees of a waveform. What this means is that in a single-ended design, they will less likely have any background hum because the distortion levels will be reduced. They work in a push/pull manner where they have 2 outputs sharing the negative and positive parts of a wave cycle.

An A class amplifier needs a high-level current flowing through it continually, even when there is no output power in the process. This provides you with high-quality audio, which is why they are so often talked about by people who appreciate high-quality audio. However, it also means that they have to conduct at all times.

The fact that they have to continually conduct means that high amount of energy is wasted which is then converted to heat. The continuous build-up could lead to overheating problems. Also, the circuitry of an A class amplifier also needs a much larger chassis compared to other classes. A Classes have extremely accurate output, no crossover distortion, and a very good high-frequency response. However, they also have their bad side, which includes their large size, they are quite heavy, generate a lot of heat, they can be inefficient and expensive.

A B class amp comes with a single end push or pull feature that ensures that only half of the device is working at a given point in time, with each of them covering 180 degrees portion of the complete 360-degree wave. This makes it more efficient with less wastage; however, it causes a nominal delay between both amplifiers.

B class models have a decent quality audio output, and they are more efficient than the A class, but they have their downside as they have crossover distortion, generate heat, and are expensive.

Because of this reason, there are more A/B models available on the market, as they provide a combination of both models and increase the efficiency a bit more. A/B models have acceptable levels of distortion and are more efficient than the A class amplifiers, and they generate less heat compared to the A class amplifiers. However, they are also quite expensive.

There are also G and H class speakers available, but we won’t be discussing them as they are not relevant to this article.

The most efficient class of speakers is the D class, so they are known as the best. They are known as the best because they can rapidly fluctuate the connected devices between an on and off state. Being able to idle lets them to fully utilize power consumption.

This class of amplifiers generates very little heat; they have a smaller size, are affordable, and are more efficient than the A class amplifiers. Their downside includes sound quality and crossover distortion.

They can provide higher outputs thanks to their design specifications and are less vulnerable to overheating problems. They are also contained in a smaller enclosure, making them a more compact option, thus providing you with more freedom over where you install them in your vehicle.

Impedance

They are also referred to as Ohms. It is a measurement of the resistance a speaker adds to the circuit. When it comes to car audios, the usual full range, mid-range speakers, and tweeters are usually rated at 4Ohms.

It is important that the amplifiers impedance matches the impedance of the speaker, and it is the main concern when it comes to subwoofers because most multi-channel and full-range amps are configured for 4 Ohms.

When an amplifier meets little to no resistance, it will produce more power output that it was orginally designed for, leading to damages to the unit. However, if you use an 8 Ohms speaker with a 4Ohms amplifier, you will get reduced output.

For instance, connecting two subwoofers rated 500 watts but wired in an 8 Ohms confirguration to an amp that produces 1000 watts. What will happen is that most of the power produced by the amplifier will be overwhelmed by the resistance of the 8 Ohms configuration. The speaker will likely only be able to use 250 watts. That is why it is important that the amplifiers impedance matches the impedance of the speaker’s configuration.

Audio Filters

These are electronic devices that are found inside amplifiers, and they control the frequencies that are sent to your speakers or subwoofers. They are extremely helpful because they allow you to fine-tune your amplifier to the selection of your speaker or vehicle. Filters come in both Fixed and Variable.

A Fixed filter is one that features only one setting that the manufacturer predetermines. On the other hand, a Variable filter allows you to make adjustments to the settings so you can choose what frequency will be affected by the filter.

Types Of Filters

High Pass Filter: This is an electronic type of filter that lets signals higher than a specific frequency pass through the circuit while frequencies that are below the specified frequency are muted.

Low Pass Filter: This is the exact opposite of the High Pass Filter, it works by allowing frequencies lower than the specified frequency to pass through its circuit while frequencies above the specified frequency are muted.

Subsonic Filter: This type of filter mutes the extremely low frequencies that are out of the audible range, this, in turn, reduces the stress on both the amplifier and the speakers.

Adjustable Input Level

This is a function of an amplifier, and it allows you to either boost or cut the signal that is sent to the amplifier by the speaker or subwoofer. This allows you to dial in the input signal strength to your amplifier in order to help you reduce the distortion inside your unit.

Adjustable Output Level

This offers you control over the signal strength that is sent by the amplifier to the speakers. This ensures that your speakers are not overwhelmed and that the amplifiers are protected from overheating and distortion.

High Resolution

Due to the High-Resolution Audio ultra-wide frequency response, which is up to 100kHz, the majority of the standard amplifiers cannot reproduce all the audio. Most of these tones will never be heard on their own, but once they are combined with the original audio from a recording, the recording will become new, offering more ambiance and depth.

Speaker Level Inputs

It allows you to use the speaker outputs from your subwoofer to send signals to the amplifier. This can be extremely helpful when you don’t have line-level output (RCA) in your car’s receiver.

Digital Signal Processing DSP

Some manufacturers of amplifiers produce models that come with onboard DSP. This component provides you with the ability to fine-tune your amplifier to your vehicle’s means of adjusting the EQ, Phase, and Signal Delay so that you get the best sound out of your subwoofer.

WILL A MORE POWERFUL AMPLIFIER MAKE YOUR SUBWOOFER LOUDER?

A more powerful amplifier will provide your audio system with a larger headroom, which improves the audio’s sound quality. More power allows you to turn up the music before the amplifier begins to distort. But, if your speaker or subwoofer cant handle the extra power, they will distort. Using a more powerful amplifier and speakers that can handle the power, your speakers will definitely be louder.

Wiring

Wiring specifications are recommended by manufacturers, especially when it comes to the thickness (gauge) and material of the wire used for their products. Using wiring of low quality or too thin will cause the amp to receive less power to perform at its best. This means the amplifiers performance will be limited.

Bridging

This is when two channels are joined together in a configuration to form one channel. This process reduces the ohms load in half, causing it to provide more power to the speaker that the amplifier is connected to. This is commonly done to power subwoofers on a multi-channel amp. For instance, if you have a 4 channel amp, channels 1 and 2 will be used to power the right and left speakers, which channels 3 and 4 will be bridged to power a subwoofer. Keep in mind that not all amplifiers are able to bridge.

After going through the buyer’s guide, you should be well informed on the technicalities of subwoofer amplifiers and what they mean. If you’re still having trouble selecting a subwoofer amplifier, you don’t have to worry, as we will be providing you with a list of the best subwoofer amplifiers. Let’s dive into the list.