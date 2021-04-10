Why do Bluetooth headphones flash red and blue lights?

Overview

These models of headphones are quite popular and high in demand in today’s world. This is possible due to a large portion of the global population that prefers them as a result of the many benefits that they come with. Wireless headphones, as of today, have taken over commercially and are widely sold in various parts of the world. This has led to the production of wireless TV headphones, which are similar to regular wireless headphones but differ in function. Wireless headphones offer maximum comfort and convenience making them quite stress-free. They exist and function without cables as they employ other means of conveying sounds which include radio frequency, infrared technology and bluetooth technology.

These sets of headphones are unarguably the most used forms of wireless headphones readily available commercially. They make use of transmitters fitted into them, which transmit audio sounds and signals from the audio source to the listener’s ear. They have a long-range of connectivity and can be easy to handle and operate irrespective of the few buttons they possess. It is therefore necessary to understand the workings of Bluetooth so one would not be confused all the time. Let’s dive in!

How Bluetooth headphones work

Bluetooth headphones are quite basic in their working technology as they are powered and function with the concept of Bluetooth technology which is a form of wireless communication. Most technological gadgets these days are usually fitted with Bluetooth transmitters which makes it easy for Bluetooth headphones to work with them. Transmitters within Bluetooth headphones are responsible for channeling audio signals on both ends resulting in an end product of audio sounds which the wearer perceives. This result is possible through a route known as a pairing which means establishing a connection between the audio source and the receptor end; this connection is established and maintained all through as long as there is power on the headphones.

Pairing with Bluetooth headphones can sometimes be tricky, but it is also a simple process. Although Bluetooth headphones have long-range, they still need to be near the audio source to avoid a break in connection. Over the years, Bluetooth technology has improved, but proximity remains key in its functioning.

Why do Bluetooth headphones display lights?

As we all know, Bluetooth headphones do not possess screens, and this can make understanding them quite a challenge. The only buttons they have are for controlling audio volume and to power them on. For this reason, certain lights were added to the features of Bluetooth headphones. Contrary to popular opinion, which believes that the lights are for fancy, they are not. These lights function as a mode of feedback from the headphones to the wearer in a bid to help the user understand its functioning. So when next you see your Bluetooth headphones displaying certain lights, try to pay close attention as to what is happening.

There are different meanings as to the displaying of status lights by Bluetooth headphones. Various lights and the different ways in which they show present several meanings to the wearer. Sometimes these lights may appear steadily, blink rapidly, and in some cases display in flashes of two different colors. It is generally known that when there is a constant flashing of double-colored like mostly blue and red on Bluetooth headphones, they are not connected. At this point, it can’t relay any sound as there is no audio source to which it is tethered. When the device is successfully connected, it displays a constant blue light for a while. Another case that leads to a rapid blinking of red and blue lights simultaneously is when there is a problem in the pairing process between the headphones and the audio source.

While bluetooth headphones are plugged in, there’s always an indication in the form of an amber glow. A steady glow of blue light assures the user of a hitch-free listening time. It is, therefore, safe to conclude that when these headphones flash different colors of light at any point in time, there is indeed no cause for alarm or confusion. One just has to observe the display of the light and colors to discover what seems to be wrong. Once the issue is found, then rectifying it won’t be a challenge.

Why most people choose Bluetooth headphones

Bluetooth headphones are popular with a large number of people using them, especially young adults and teenagers, and for so many reasons. They are widely used because they are the most readily available form of wireless headphones. Although they can be quite expensive, the comfort and privacy they offer are second to none. They provide quality sound without compromising convenience. It is also impossible for one to experience interference while using bluetooth headphones as the audio transmission is secured. These headphones are lightweight and portable, making them the perfect choices for frequent flyers and travelers. While the battery life can be discouraging, it compensates for it by being easy to use, handle, and enjoys compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Blue tooth headphones are also ideal for use by people who involve in physical activities with a lot of physical movements. Bluetooth headphones are a massive blessing to disc jockeys as there is no worry about tangling and knotting wires and cables.

Conclusion

Even though Bluetooth headphones are not the only form of wireless headphones, they seem to dominate the headphones market. It is also important to note that the light feature in bluetooth headphones helps users understand and relate better with the device. So instead of a screen for display, there are flashing and blinking lights that tell the state of the bluetooth headphone. For now, status lights are all we have in dealing with bluetooth headphones; hopefully, something better would be developed in the nearest future.