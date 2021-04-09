8 Best Bookshelf Speakers in 2021

Large speakers might provide you with the best sounds, but not everyone has the budget or space for a set of floor standers. Bookshelf speakers are a great balance between quality audio and size, and they offer you value for your money. They are larger than portable speakers but smaller than floor speakers; they provide you with loud, solid and amplified sound that is great for small to medium sized rooms. They provide you with a fantastic listening experience.

They are mostly known as bookshelf speakers and as stand mount speakers, and they are small enough to fit comfortably on a bookshelf, on a desk, on stands or on a table. However, it isn’t compulsory that you place them on a bookshelf. Some of these speakers require more space in order for them to perform optimally, so ensure you check the manufacturer’s recommendations before making a purchase.

ARE EXPENSIVE SPEAKERS BETTER?

You may believe that expensive speakers are way better when you think about it because they are made from higher components, and more money has been spent on their production. Yes, some high-end speakers will outshine the cheaper speakers, but the sound isn’t entirely subjective. Not everybody has the room size to house a large speaker; they would be too loud and powerful for a small room, the sound will be boxed in, and it wouldn’t have the best sound clarity in that space. Also, technology has advanced to the point that inexpensive speakers sound great.

BUYING GUIDE FOR PURCHASING THE BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

However, before you can purchase a bookshelf speaker, you need to know what features to look out for in order for your speaker to serve you in the best way possible. We are going to be looking at some important factors you need to consider when choosing a bookshelf speaker. These factors include.

Size And Sound Quality

Bookshelf speakers are small enough to fit on a bookshelf, but that doesn’t mean that they do not vary in weight and size. It is important to consider the size of the speaker, especially if you would like to move the speakers from one spot to another.

The sound quality of the speaker depends on the cabinet design, tuning and materials. It’s the tech present in the speaker that matters. However, the cabinet size plays a role in the different aspects of the sound, such as the volume, but that doesn’t mean it’s universal. Just know that when you’re buying a bookshelf speaker, you shouldn’t think that the larger speakers will give you better sound quality because it’s not true.

Wired Versus Wireless

The world of wireless technology has been ever-growing, so it is archaic to think that wireless speakers aren’t as good as their wired counterparts. Some wireless speakers release such powerful sounds that you would believe that it was wired. Many wireless speakers can produce loveable sounds, and the same goes for wireless bookshelf speakers. Whether the speaker you choose is wired or not, you’ll get great sound out of it, but do not relate wireless to lesser quality.

One of the benefits of using a wireless speaker is the lack of a cluster. Even though wireless bookshelf speakers aren’t totally wireless as they need a cable to connect the right and left channel, they help reduce the amount of cable running all over your room. Another benefit of wireless speakers is that you don’t have to bother about plugging it via an analog input. They come with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, sometimes both, and this means you can connect them to your smartphone or laptop; it can come in handy.

Passive And Active Speakers

Bookshelf speakers come in two types. Passive bookshelf speakers need to be powered through an external amplifier because they have no in-built amplification. Active speakers come with preamp, inputs, and volume control right on the speaker. Most wireless bookshelf speakers are classified as active.

Passive speakers allow you to choose the hardware your speaker can connect to instead of relying on what the company selected. Active speakers tend to be heavier than passive speakers, and they have smaller drivers because the speaker is already accommodating a lot of hardware.

Drivers

Drivers are the part of the speaker that produces sound. In general, larger drivers are better, but their location in the speaker and the material used in making them also matters. Most of our picks have multiple drivers that can handle various frequencies to produce clear and smooth sounds.

Impedance And Wattage

It is vital that you consider the wattage of the bookshelf speaker before making a purchase. Active speakers all have the same range when it comes to wattage. However, things are a bit more complicated when it comes to passive speakers, especially when matching them to an external amp because you’ll have to know if they are compatible. That part is quite easy. For instance, the Elac Uni-Fi 2.0 has a suggested amplifier wattage of 40 to 140 watts per channel. It means that you would have to get an amplifier that puts out a wattage within that range, and you can enjoy your speaker.

A common problem is mismatching speakers to amps. If you pair your speaker with an amp that is too powerful for it, it will cause the optimum volume level on the amp dial to reduce. If you try to turn the volume up to a certain level, it will result in a tearing sound known as speaker distortion. If you keep playing in that condition, it may cause blown drivers.

When an amp wattage is lower than the speaker’s wattage, the amp will most likely clip and go into the red as it would be struggling to deliver the needed wattage. If you keep using it like that, it may just go boom.

You also need to pay attention to the impedance of the speaker. It is important that your amp or A/V receiver has a lower or equal impedance number as the speakers. Amps tend to use their full potential wattage when the impedance is at the lowest. For example, suppose the amp has a wattage of 100 watts at four ohms. In that case, the rule is that when the amp is working at 8 ohms, meaning it’s powering a pair of eight ohm speakers such as the SVS Ultra, then it can only deliver half the wattage from its four ohms ability, for this example, it means that it would work at 50 watts. It might sound like a whole lot of math, but a lot of people use it to their advantage. If they wanted to use the amp’s full power, they simply had to connect another pair of eight-ohm speakers; the joined impedance of the speakers will match the amp’s impedance number.

Bookshelf Speakers vs Floorstanding Speakers

A very common question that goes around is whether to purchase a set of bookshelf speakers or a set of floor standing speakers. Floorstanding speakers are tall tower-designed speakers placed directly on the floor instead of being placed on stands or on a shelf. They mostly have more drivers than the bookshelf models.

Floorstanding speakers offer you two things; the first is that they can present a wide range of the frequencies spectrum, which means a deeper bass than most bookshelf speakers. If you get a set of them, you won’t need an extra subwoofer to boost the bass.

The second thing they offer is that they allow greater volume than their counterpart due to their large size. However, this does not mean they provide better sound quality, but it means that if you have a larger space and you want to include speakers in your home theatre setup, then they would be great. However, it is most important to consider your space and volume in order to know which speaker to choose, whether it’s bookshelf speakers or floor standing speakers.

Bookshelf Speakers vs Surround Sound

These two setups tends to work well when paired together. Nothing is stopping you from incorporating your bookshelf speaker into a 5.1 or 7.1 multi-speaker setup. However, you would need a surround A/V receiver that has enough power to match your speakers. Sometimes it is recommended that your amp/receiver has a bit more wattage than the speakers. Each speaker needs to be connected to its own power outlet. The only issue is that bookshelf speakers are sold in pairs; if you would like a 5.1 setup, you may need to purchase three pairs with a sub while you leave one of the speakers in storage or use it for whatever you want. However, if you go for this setup, then we would suggest that you set the bookshelf speakers as the front right and front left speakers in the surround setup.

Bookshelf Speakers vs Standmount Speakers

For the longest time, bookshelf speakers and stand mount speakers were the exact same thing; the terms were just used interchangeably. You can decide to mount them on their dedicated speaker stand or place them on a bookshelf or any other furniture. However, their definitions over time have become clearer.

Now, stand mount speakers are used to referring to speakers that are designed to be placed on their dedicated stands. Sometimes, the manufacturers make their own custom stands that can be shipped with the speakers or sold independently.

However, we think the definition may have gone a bit far. Except the speakers are specifically made to sit on custom-made stands, then you can simply place them wherever you want. You should place them at a spot where the sounds will be best displayed; you can experiment to find the right spot. If you have a small space, you can simply place them wherever you can; you will still get a nice sound quality.

Choosing the right bookshelf speaker might not be the easiest thing to do because of the various sizes and specs they come in, and it can be quite overwhelming for a beginner, but with the buying guide, you know what to look for in a speaker, and that should help you narrow down your choices. That is why we have compiled a list of the best bookshelf speakers available on the market to help you ease the stress of shopping for a bookshelf speaker. Let us take a look at the list.