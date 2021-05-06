Wireless TV Headphones Explained – RF vs. Bluetooth vs. IR

Overview

Wireless headphones are recent upgrades in the world of headphones that have gained so much ground that wired headphones are mildly threatened. This is partly because of the freedom, comfort, and absolute convenience they provide. The fact that they are portable and can easily come in handy makes them great choices. Wireless headphones are now majorly used in the music and entertainment industry. They have also become favorites and common devices found in homes as there are hardly any households where wireless headphones are not being used. This large and wide use of wireless headphones has led to the production of television models. These headphones are designed to be used in viewing the television, creating a remarkable experience.

See also how to choose headphones for travel

In today’s world, wireless headphones are no longer relegated to listening to music or recording songs alone. They are even used by gamers to improve the gaming experience and its feel. Since there are no cables or wires that link the device to the audio source, other means of connection have been applied. These other means or technologies include radio frequency, infrared frequency, and Bluetooth technology, and they are different in the way in which they function and are favored by several categories of people.

Of these three, Bluetooth technology is commonly used, but that doesn’t mean it is the most efficient. TV headphones are designed with a similar mechanism to regular wireless headphones.

Check out also history of headphones

Bluetooth headphones

This is by far the most common link mode used in wireless headphones. It is quite common because it is easy to access, harness, and supports connectivity on a broad scale. This technology is named after a Viking ruler, renowned for his great skill in bringing and connecting people. Bluetooth technology involves the use of transmitters that are responsible for sending and receiving audio signals. Transmitters found in Bluetooth headphones have certain frequencies on which they run. These headphones are by far the most convenient as the connection between the sender, and the receiver is always very strong.

Check out also volume-limiting headphones

The signals emitted by transmitters with Bluetooth headphones are very weak, making them safe compared to other wireless headphones. As the connection is usually strong, it affords the wearer maximum comfort and convenience as it erases physical limitations, so one can just connect their headphones to their television sets, sit back and enjoy premium shows without fear or worries.

Bluetooth headphones are quite easy to operate and do not present problems in connecting with a chosen device. However, there are some drawbacks to Bluetooth headphones which include a limited range of connectivity and poor battery life. When compared to other wireless headphones, they seem to have the shortest use time. This can be very discouraging as it can impede the number of hours you spend with the headphones.

Radiofrequency headphones (RF)

The earliest TV wireless headphones which were produced all utilized this mechanism in transmitting and conveying audio signals. They use a similar mechanism to the FM radio to transmit sounds from the TV. RF headphones convey sounds by employing a system of frequency modulation that consists of electromagnetic signals, which are usually long-range. RF headphones are still in use, although in reduced proportion, as there is a limitation where designs and specifications are concerned. These headphones offer the highest freedom possible as they still function effectively as far as 91meters away from the television sets. It is often rumored that radiofrequency tends to cause cancer, but this remains a rumor as it hasn’t been scientifically proven. It is wise to say it is safe for use for a worthwhile movie experience. Radiofrequency headphones are easy to set up, handle and manage but are widely open to interference which can be discomforting while in use.

See this also planar-magnetic headphones and what they are

Due to the fewer designs available commercially, most people tend to shy away from owning RF headphones. But for someone who places importance on physical freedom and one in need of wireless headphones with long-range useability, RF headphones are the right picks.

Infrared headphones (IR)

The concept of infrared technology involved the use of light rays and energy to convey signals. A similar concept is adopted in infrared headphones, howbeit a more concentrated and focused one. In using infrared headphones, there is a need for one to be in line with the transmitter to receive sounds from the TV sets. This can be a little awkward and limiting, but here, the headphones reward the wearer with quality audio and no form of interference of any kind. The sound quality of these headphones is so high that they can be compared to that of wired headphones.

Check this out monitor headphones what they are

They are very suitable for gaming and viewing movies due to the high audio quality. The transmitter fitted into infrared headphones converts light rays into sounds by the electromagnetic waves utilized by it. Freedom while using IR headphones is not guaranteed as there is a need to be in the eyesight line with the transmitter for a connection to be established and maintained. When compared to other wireless TV headphones, they have the most limited range. They are also interference-resistant and connections established are always very strong. There is also a sense of privacy that comes with infrared headphones as someone else cannot tap into an already established and running connection.

Conclusion

Movie experiences move from ordinary and plain to extraordinary and magical with the use of wireless TV headphones. Commercially, Bluetooth headphones are the most available, but RF and IR headphones can also be considered. For someone obsessed with sound quality, IR headphones would help a great deal. It all comes down to our personal choices and preferences, which are in a way influenced by our society. Regardless of the working mechanism of wireless headphones, they are one of the best things to ever happen to mankind.