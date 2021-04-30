9 Best 12 Inch Subwoofer in 2021

We just want our vehicles to be convenient and uniquely ours. As a result, it is not shocking that car owners modify their cars and incorporate car accessories to reflect their lifestyles.
Nothing beats putting the finest 12-inch subwoofer in a car when it comes to car music, as some people do. Now, if you like the thought of installing an audio speaker in your car for your enjoyment, you can read this article. We will discuss the latest on the market today, as well as its benefits and drawbacks so that you can get the most out of it. And, when you’re ready, you can always come back to this review, which is where you are right now!
It’s always about the bass when it comes to subwoofers. If you’re hunting for the right bass, here are the top-rated subwoofers that we’ve selected for you:
The Best 12 Inch Subwoofer Are Reviewed Below
We reviewed the Best 12 Inch Subwoofer in 2021 and detailed their key points, features, and specifications. We also answered some common Qs that people have when purchasing. So make use of this guide to select the Best 12 Inch Subwoofer that meets your requirements.
1
Rockford Fosgate P3D4
Music listeners who are familiar with automotive audio systems are well aware of what Rockford Fosgate has to deliver in the form of speakers or subwoofers. The same is true here, as the P3D4 is one of the best bass-producing subwoofers on the market. They’ve been engineered to be stylish and portable. As a result, you can conveniently adapt them to your car. Furthermore, what matters most about these subwoofers is that any music lover can enjoy the bass they deliver because it is out of this world.
In terms of key specifications, the subwoofers have a dual voice coil structure, peak wattage of 1200 watts, and an RMS rating of 600 watts. These specifications are ideal for making the deepest bass possible. In contrast, many people are concerned with subwoofer ventilation. However, with Rockford Fosgate subwoofers, you get anodized aluminium cones as well as durable dust caps that will keep the motor as cold as possible. We liked the compact structure and form of these subwoofers the most. With such a compact and lightweight body, these subwoofers can be conveniently adjusted in their car audio setup to taste the different mix of bass.
Lastly, one of the best 12-inch subwoofers is backed by a whopping 1-year extended warranty if the engine fails to perform correctly. So you’ll have peace of mind when testing these subwoofers for at least a year.
Key Features:
- Best performing subwoofer
- Max power handling
- Anodized aluminium cones
- New Hybrid stamp-cast
- Best used in standard sealed or vented enclosures
- One full year warranty
Specification:
- Size: 12 Inches
- Impedance: Dual 4-Ohm
- Power Handling: 600 Watts RMS
- 1200 Watts
- Coil Diameter: 2.5 Inches
- Weight: 102 oz.
- Speaker: Double 10 AWG
- SPL: 85 dB
- Displacement Woofer: 0.094″ cu. ft. (2.66 Liters)
- Cutout Diameter: 11.25 inches
- Mounting Depth: 6.66 inches
Pros
- Perfect for high bass production
- Enhanced level on high volume
- Rugged shape and body
- 1200 watts peak wattage
Cons
- Pretty much expensive
- Support isn’t up to standard
2
Infinity Reference 1262 12-inch 1200-watt
This 12-inch subwoofer from Infinity is our second-best option. This one has a 2-inch double voice coil, which will make you enjoy the clarity of the recording. It also has a peak power of 1200 watts, indicating that it is very effective. This subwoofer’s cone is made of polypropylene, which enhances the tone and produces clean bass. The vented pole parts provide a ventilation mechanism for this subwoofer, ensuring that it does not overheat even when used for extended periods. It also comes with a one-year warranty, meaning missing parts can be replaced at any point during the warranty era.
Key Features:
- Edge-driven textile tweeters
- High-quality product
- Manufactured in the United States
- Package Weight: 6.0 lbs
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 15 x 4 x 8 inches
- Item Weight: 4.7 pounds
- ASIN: B01DSIKGJA
- Item model number: REF6522IX
- Other display features: Wireless
- Colour: Black
- Included Components: Vehicle tweeters
- Manufacturer: Infinity
Pros
- It has excellent audio quality.
- It gives clean bass.
- The sound is apparent.
- Great for any music.
- It works well for its price.
- It’s easy to install and assemble.
Cons
- Durability issues
- Broken parts after delivery
3
Skar Audio SDR-12
So, we’ll begin our third review with one of the best subwoofer brands on the market, Skar Audio. This brand has a quality 12-inch subwoofer that will significantly improve the bass levels in your vehicle. First and foremost, it has an attractive and modern style. Aside from that, using high-quality components allows you to use this subwoofer for an extended period without worry.
Next, let’s go over some of the most essential aspects. That is, the subwoofers have a long-lasting foam surround to ensure a complete bass response, especially when creating low notes. As a result, it is much easier for you to listen to your favourite songs of aesthetic satisfaction.
People who like extra bass would adore these subwoofers, which have a high wattage of 1200 watts, which is absolutely incredible. It improves the bass sound while also helping to improve the low notes. In this respect, the consumer has a better music experience.
The voice coil used in Skar Audio subwoofers is anything but typical. Indeed, it is a high-temperature coil with little impact on the harsh conditions and allows the speakers to get the upright bass with minor concerns.
In the end, what matters most about these 12-inch subwoofers is that they are designed to last. The components and technology used in the subwoofer pair are durable enough to last for several years.
Key Features:
- RMS: 600 watts
- 2.5″ 4-Layer Copper voice Coil
- 12-Inch Double 4 ohm Subwoofer
- Power: 1, 200 Watts
- Foam Surround
- Frequency response: 22 Hz – 300 Hz
- Sensitivity: 84.7 dB
Specification:
- RMS: 600 Watts
- Frequency Response: 22 Hz – 300 Hz
- Double 4 Ohm voice
- Power: 1200 Watts
- Sensitivity: 84.7 dB
- Xmax: 13.5 mm
- Mounting Depth: 6.47″
- 2.5″ High-Temperature Copper Voice Coil
Pros
- Helps you to enjoy your favourite songs.
- Durable.
- 12-inch subwoofers for a car.
- Designed elegantly.
- Foam surround produces low bass notes.
- Perfect for an enhanced musical experience.
Cons
- May not handle high volume
- Expensive
4
Alpine SWR-12D4 Type-R Subwoofer
Alpine products are available on the market today. This product has 4.3 stars out of 5 by many of its users because it performs really well. The subwoofer has a lot of basses and can work in almost any car. The cones are made of Kevlar-treated pulp, which is sturdy and durable since the ingredients are the same as those used to make bulletproof vests. The product has also been checked for durability. This gives the subwoofer a lot of bass and excursion. It is also intended to provide you with the best response to any song you hear.
Key Features:
- Sealed Mount
- Durable Cone
- Tinsel Leads
- Push Terminals
- Progressive Spider
- Reinforced Layer
- Voice Coil Set up
- Premium Strontium Ferrite
- 65mm Voice Coil
- Airflow Optimized
- Dual Flare Pole Vent
Specification:
- Brand Name: Alpine
- Ean: 0841992115231
- Item Weight: 48.0 pounds
- Part Number: R-W12D2+R-W12D2
- Size: 12 Inch
- UNSPSC Code: 52161512
- UPC: 841992115231
- Wattage: 500.0 watts
Pros
- The price is excellent.
- The bass is pretty good.
- It works well for a single subwoofer.
- The materials used are very durable.
- Fits almost all types of vehicles.
- It gets pretty loud.
Cons
- Durability issues
- Sudden stops
5
MTX TNE212D Subwoofer
Another choice to consider, particularly if you want to improve your bass musical experience, is the MTX TNE212D. One of the finest subwoofers on the market has sleek housing and can be conveniently modified in older vehicle models. You’ll get a calming and deep bass experience in terms of bass production, mainly when listening to pop and jazz music. Aside from that, the subwoofers are housed in rugged and sturdy housing to keep them safe from collisions and other emergencies. However, these subwoofers are often available at a reasonable price of less than $150.
So, in addition to a low price, the subwoofers have a variety of features. For example, the cone of these woofers is made of polypropylene to ensure optimum bass output. On the other hand, the frequency response of 37Hz to 150Hz is more than enough to enable the subwoofers to quickly produce low notes. As a result, you will be able to listen to your favourite tracks without difficulty.
MTX subwoofers have rare, long-lasting black carpeting to shield them from dust and other foreign particles. As a result, the pair will keep delivering a profound bass effect on any song for an extended period. Last but not least, one of the reasons we enjoyed these subwoofers was their ease of assembly. All instructions and related material are included in the user manual to ensure that they are easily installed with your audio device.
Key Features:
- Grade Carpet
- Terminator Logo
- Sleek look and feel
- block amplifier with either a sealed enclosure
- Houses two 12-Inch Terminator subwoofers
- a vented enclosure
- Rugged
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 14 x 29 x 13 inches
- Item Weight: 30 pounds
- ASIN: B001JECAM2
- Item model number: TNE212D
- Other display features: Wireless
- Colour: Black
- Included Components: Subs
- Manufacturer: MTX
Pros
- Helps you to feel the low notes perfectly.
- Easy assembly.
- Durable and protective housing.
- 37 Hz to 150 Hz frequency response.
- 2 aluminium voice coils for deep bass production.
- Perfect for old car models.
Cons
- Poor Amplifier quality
- Imperfect housing
6
Kenwood Excelon KFC-XW Subwoofer
Kenwood is a well-known brand in music, so it is not shocking to develop its own 12-inch subwoofers. This product features 4-ohm light mount subwoofers that have carbon glass fibre composite cones, ensuring that you get the best sound possible. This one’s basket cast is made of aluminium, so you know it’ll last a long time. It also has a power range of 50-350 watts RMS, so you should have no trouble using it.
Key Features:
- cones are made of Carbon-PP
- diamond array pattern
- woofers feature butyl rubber surrounds
- improved durability
- balanced-dome tweeter
- perfect for use as a tweeter
- PEI balanced-dome tweeter
- wide soundstage
- superior imaging
- two additional mounting holes
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 9.06 x 7.48 x 2.36 inches
- Item Weight: 2.2 pounds
- ASIN: B003K8SFSI
- Item model number: KFC-X683C
- Other display features: Wireless
- Colour: Black
- Department: Car speaker
- Manufacturer: KENWOOD
Pros
- It can be deafening.
- Break-in quickly.
- Durability and quality materials.
- It’s made by Kenwood.
- Installation is quick.
- Strong sound even with back seats down.
- Still room for back seat passengers with everything installed.
- Some of the bass tones will really shake your vehicle.
- The price is not too bad.
Cons
- So big
- Sometimes hit low bass frequencies
7
Soundstream Tarantula
Tarantula subwoofers from Soundstream are a low-cost option for those who cannot afford more costly subwoofers from brands such as Skar Audio or Rockford Fosgate. Honestly, these subwoofers are ideal for enhancing the overall music experience by providing an additional layer of bass. On the other side, a distinctively designed cone and the general design of the subwoofers ensure that automobile lovers will be interested in the subwoofers. Furthermore, the subwoofers’ sturdy and rugged construction allows you to use them in your car audio system for an extended period without issue. In short, the Soundstream Tarantula is an excellent option for the high-priced subwoofers on the market in 2021.
In terms of related specifications, the best 12-inch subwoofers have distinct sports such as form and body. As a result, it will be favoured by the majority of sports car enthusiasts. The subwoofers handle power well due to the use of a unique 4-layered aluminium voice coil. As a result, no matter how loud you turn up the music, these subwoofers will not be blown.
Tarantula from Soundstream has a peak power of 2000 watts to ensure optimum bass output. You can actually feel the bass in the heart when the bass volume is turned up to the highest. Finally, what you can like most about these subwoofers is the inclusion of a Polyether foam surround, which allows the subwoofers to provide flawless bass on low notes. As a result, an extra taste of mind-blowing bass ensures a 360° musical experience.
Key Features:
- Overcompensating Motor Structure
- Increased Magnetic Strength
- Improve Low-Frequency Dynamics
- Direct Connect Wire
- Power Handling
- Frame Reduces Voice Coil Heat Build Up
- Cast Aluminum Frame
- Tolerance of High-Temperatures
- Thermal Failure Resistance
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 7 inches
- Item Weight: 28.9 pounds
- ASIN: B071V5KHZD
- Item model number: T5.124
- Other display features: Wireless
- Included Components: Subwoofer, Manual
- Manufacturer: Epsilon Electronics
Pros
- Fits most of the vehicle models.
- Covered by a limited 12-month warranty.
- Unique and rugged shape.
- 4-layered aluminium voice coil.
- Responsive bass production.
- Perfect for music freaks.
Cons
- Not up to the quality of famous brands
8
Kicker 11S12L72 Subwoofer
According to many of its users, this great subwoofer is one of the finest for our final pick. The brand’s cone is patented and can produce more decibels than most. It is also planned as a Solo-Baric subwoofer, using Kicker’s most creative model and technologies.
The one-piece SoloKon offers toughness and zero distortion, allowing you to listen to music without distortion. The cone is well stitched, which reduces cone flexing. The subwoofer is also heat-dissipating, with a sturdy pole piece inside to extend the life of the high-temp coil cable.
Key Features:
- Edge-driven textile tweeters
- High-quality product
- Manufactured in the United States
- Package Weight: 6.0 lbs
Specification:
- Product Dimensions 29 x 19 x 17 inches
- ASIN B07MLB2BPS
- Manufacturer Kicker
- Part Number: R-W12D2+R-W12D2
- Size: 12 Inch
- UNSPSC Code: 52161512
- UPC: 841992115231
- Wattage: 500.0 watts
Pros
- It works really well.
- It can be installed easily.
- It has high-quality speakers.
- It can deliver wonderfully loud sounds.
- It’s durable and sturdy.
- The bass is strong.
- The price is excellent for such a strong product.
Cons
- Doesn’t come with mounting screws
- After a few weeks speaker dies out
9
Orion XTR124D Subwoofer
The Orion XTR124D is another low-cost choice for those who cannot experience the different bass mix in their cars. As far as we know, these subwoofers are very basic compared to any other subwoofers that we have covered so far. In contrast, the bass performance of these subwoofers is clearly incredible. Yes, even at a low cost, you’d be able to indulge a healthy dose of extra bass when listening to music in your car. Ok, one thing that surprised me a lot about the best 12-inch subwoofers is that they have a sturdy structure despite their low price.
You absolutely cannot find a rugged, reliable, and sensitive subwoofer for under $100. However, Orion subwoofers have ensured that people with a small pocket will now experience better bass as well.
One of the most critical aspects of the subwoofers is that it has a max power handling of 1200 watts, which is fantastic. So, regardless of how much you raise the volume of a tune, the subwoofers can provide an improved bass. Furthermore, the paper cone configuration available in subwoofers enhances the bass, especially on low notes.
As a result, a fantastic musical performance with the right balance of bass would undoubtedly lift the spirits. We were surprised by the ruggedness and reliability of Orion subwoofers. However, a defensive surround and the use of premium materials assure optimum efficiency for an extended period.
Finally, careful plans were made to keep the engine as cool as possible. In this respect, Orion subwoofers have a dual cooling system that allows you to enjoy a great music experience without any hassle.
Key Features:
- Double cooling system
- Tinsel leads stitched
- looped across the spider
- Peak: 1200 watts
- RMS: 600 watts
- Paper woofer
- nitrile-butadiene
- rubber surrounds
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 12 x 12.5 x 6.5 inches
- Item Weight: 16.6 pounds
- ASIN: B00RFI9DGC
- Item model number: XTR122D
- Display size: 6 inches
- Colour: Black
- Included Components: Subwoofer Manual
- Department: Car subwoofer
- Manufacturer: Orion
Pros
- 1200 watt peak power handling.
- Responsive production.
- Perfect for low notes.
- Durable.
- Dual cooling system
- Prolonged efficiency.
Cons
- Simple design
- Bass production is limited to a certain level
- Customer support is poor
Buying Guide Questions
How to Select the Best 12-inch Subwoofer in 2021
Power Handling
The first thing to consider when purchasing a 12-inch subwoofer is its power handling. In this regard, there is a clear law to follow: the higher the power handling, the more bass it will make.
Subwoofers with 2000 watts of power would literally explode your vehicle, particularly if you have the volume turned up high. In short, power management is the most critical factor, and you can invest in a subwoofer with at least 1200 watts of peak power for a better music experience. Nevertheless, bear in mind that subwoofers with higher power handling will set you back a small fortune. That is the primary reason why the Skar Audio subwoofers on our list have a reasonably high price tag.
Easy Installation
Nobody enjoys getting bogged down in complexity, particularly when installing various audio components such as speakers or subwoofers. To stop this situation at all costs, make sure the current subwoofers you purchase can be conveniently balanced inside the car.
We often buy subwoofers with quick-connect terminals for this reason because they are simple to mount. Another feature that might be useful in this respect is the inclusion of a complete user manual with the subwoofer kit.
Don’t buy subwoofers that need complicated installation; otherwise, you’ll have to pay a premium to have them fitted by an auto-technician.
Durability
Subwoofers are usually purchased by car owners with durability in mind. However, most of them end up buying a cheap subwoofer that either blows up or develops crackles under harsh conditions.
So, what do you do with it? Let me make it simpler for you by stating one fundamental truth. That is, never, ever buy low-cost labels. We’re not referring to the brands on our list, which are all excellent in every way.
If you want the subwoofers to last at least a year, look for a well-known company. Skar Audio is a renowned subwoofer manufacturer. However, as opposed to other subwoofers on the market, the models it sells are comparatively costly.
So, the decision is entirely yours. However, you can never gamble on longevity, or you will have to face the consequences one way or another.
Budget
Last but not least, when looking for the best 12-inch subwoofer on the market, keep your budget in mind. A successful subwoofer costs between $100 and $150. However, if you want a long-term alternative, keep at least $200 in your wallet to have a better music experience for a long time.
What is the hardest hitting 12-inch subwoofer?
Getting the highest hitting 12-inch subwoofer would really be a dream come true for any audiophile. According to our review, the best hard-hitting subwoofer would be the Rockford Fosgate P3D4. The P3D4 is one of the best bass-producing subwoofers on the market. They’ve been engineered to be stylish and portable. As a result, you can conveniently adapt them to your car. Furthermore, what matters most about these subwoofers is that any audiophile can enjoy the bass they deliver because it is out of this world.Also see: Best 5 Channel Amplifiers
What is the best 12-inch subwoofer on the market?
Equipping your vehicle’s audio system with high-quality speakers is an intelligent way to improve and appreciate the music you’ll be hearing. Massive car speakers, such as the 6X9s, are famous for producing a lot of basses. However, there is a limit on how much bass these speakers and even smaller bass outlets like 8″ and 10″ subwoofers can have. The best 12-inch subwoofer on the market is the Infinity Reference 1262 12-inch 1200-watt. It has a 2-inch dual voice coil, so you can admire the clarity of the recording. It also has a peak power of 1200 watts, indicating that it is very effective. This subwoofer’s cone is made of polypropylene, which enhances the tone and produces clean bass.
What subwoofer has the deepest bass?
A car subwoofer is a kind of loudspeaker that produces low-pitched sound frequencies known as bass. People enjoy installing subwoofers in their cars because they improve the sound of their car audio. A real music fan can never become accustomed to a car’s simplistic audio device. This is why the subwoofer with the deepest bass would have to be the Orion XTR124D Subwoofer. As far as we know, these subwoofers are very basic compared to any other subwoofers that we have covered so far.
How many watts can a 12-inch sub handle?
It depends on the diameter of the subwoofer, but its electrical construction – most likely how many turns and what gauge of wire is used. However, it’s pretty much difficult to determine. But it’s anywhere between 250 watts – 300 watts; Also, if you are looking for mean average or peak power, then it’s best to go with the manufacturer’s recommendation. Read also: Best 4 Channel Amplifiers
Are 10 or 12 subwoofers better?
The distinction between 10″ and 12″ woofers is that the 12″ woofer can physically push more air than the 10″ woofer. This might imply that it can be louder with the same wattage and higher body mass parameters. When deciding between 10″ and 12″, though, there is typically a tradeoff in sound quality.
What sounds better, 2ohm or 4ohm?
A lower electrical resistance subwoofer makes a quieter tone than a higher electrical resistance subwoofer, so 2ohm subwoofers are louder than 4ohm subwoofers. Due to their higher power consumption, 2 ohm subwoofers are more likely to deliver a lower sound level.
What hits harder 1ohm or 4ohm?
If you have the same wattage at 1 ohm and then at 4 ohms, the 1 ohm would be even louder due to less impedance. In other words, it’s not about the digits. It’s all about the level of wattage contained therein.
How do I get the best sound out of my subwoofer?
Since you like the sound, play with the new location for a few days before moving it again. Move the sub to various corners of the room to see which one produces the deepest bass. Alternately, position the sub closer to the middle of the wall, resulting in a cleaner, more precise bass response.
What is the best home subwoofer brand?
A home audio system that lacks a decent subwoofer is akin to a rock band that lacks a bass player: it never sounds right. We suggest the Rogersound Labs Speedwoofer 10S when you’re able to upgrade from a budget subwoofer. Compared to much more expensive models, it came out on top in our listening tests, and its assessed efficiency is excellent for a product at this price.
Conclusion
In conclusion, that’s what there is to the best 12-inch subwoofers. Before you look at the list mentioned above, make sure you read the buying guide. If you purchase a subwoofer and you’ll be able to hear heavy bass music for a long time.