Best Bookshelf Speakers under $100 in 2021

Best Bookshelf Speakers under 100 Review
Bookshelf speakers, also known as mount speakers, are designed to maximize sound produced in small to medium-sized spaces. They are usually installed on elevated surfaces; could be a table or a shelf. These speakers are usually come in pairs and are small enough to fit into small shelf spaces but don’t necessarily have to be installed on a shelf. If you really love music, then you must know getting the right speaker setup is just as important as your music or vinyl collection.
Getting a high-quality bookshelf speaker is an excellent investment, especially for music lovers; however, the many different models available on the market make it a bit difficult to choose the best-suited bookshelf speaker for you. Luckily, this article aims to make your search easier by providing you with more information on what to look out for when shopping for the best bookshelf speaker.
Best Bookshelf Speakers under $100 Buyer’s Guide
Bookshelf Speakers vs. Floor-standing Speakers
There are basically two types of speakers; bookshelf speakers and floor-standing or tower speakers. Floor-standing speakers are much bigger than bookshelf speakers, usually about three feet taller and up to 5 inches wider. This big size makes them sound better and much louder than bookshelf speakers, which are designed with smaller drivers. However, their relatively small size doesn’t mean they don’t sound good. Many bookshelf speakers produce friendly and crystal clear audio to fill up a small and medium-sized room. Bookshelves speakers come in pairs and are best used for smaller areas.
Factors to Note when Buying a Bookshelf Speaker
Wired or Wireless Speaker
When shopping for a bookshelf speaker, the first thing to do is decide between a wired and wireless speaker. Picking between these two depends on the sound quality and convenience. The difference between the wired and wireless speakers is that a speaker wire connects the former to a stereo amplifier which is separate from the speaker. The amplifier provides power for the speakers and sends audio signals to them to play the music. The wireless speakers, on the other hand, have a built-in amplifier that needs no external connections, just electricity supply.
Wired speakers tend to sound much better, but you’ll have to deal with the clumsy wires, and you may need to purchase the amp separately. Wireless speakers are much more convenient; all you need is a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection to get it working.
Compatibility
The compatibility of the speaker is another important feature to note when shopping for a bookshelf speaker. This is because speakers, wired or wireless, connect with other devices to function properly. Some older speakers have wired attachments that connect to a central control unit. This central unit now has the ability to connect with various other devices. Some other models are easier to use and more versatile. They can be connected to any device with a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection. These speaker models allow the user to use their phones, TVs, or other connected devices as the control unit of the speaker. They connect with the speaker via Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, or other wireless connections and transmits audio from that device to the speaker.
Size
When it comes to speakers, bigger rarely means better. Bigger speakers may produce more volume, but they don’t always have a better audio quality when compared to other small-sized speakers. If you are on the lookout for something with higher volumes and don’t mind the space they take up; you can opt for a bigger-sized shelf speaker. Smaller speakers not be as loud, but they produce crystal clear audio quality and can be moved around very easily.
If you are worried about the high prices of bookshelf speakers, we can assure you that all the speaker models in this review are affordable and below $100. We have also included answers to some of the FAQs on bookshelf speakers.
The 5 Best Bookshelf Speakers under $100 Are Reviewed Below
Here is a review on the five best bookshelf speakers available on the market, along with their feats and specs.
1
Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers
The Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers are a pair of high-quality wired speakers that require a separate amplifier to operate properly. It allows the user to connect conveniently with other devices with a 3.5mm dual RCA output or headphone output. You can connect two devices simultaneously to this speaker using an AUX cable, and it doesn’t require plugging or switching.
This speaker has a vintage look combined with smooth and modern sound quality. It features a bass driver of about 4 inches and a bass reflex port that has been properly calibrated. It produces a deep, robust bass that resonates through the room and sounds with reverberating midranges allowing the user to fully enjoy their music. It comes with a handy remote control that allows you to control the volume of the speaker and other features from any distance. Once the speaker is turned on, it automatically resets to a comfortable volume that can be adjusted using the remote.
It features an inbuilt tone control on the side of the speaker, allowing you to adjust the treble and bass of your music from -6 to +6 dB, depending on your preference. The dual RCA inputs allow you to connect more than one device to the speaker. These speakers are pretty straightforward to set up, and you can easily tell which of the speakers is the active speaker and which is passive. This Edifier R1280T is built with a top-quality MDF wood and a classic wood finish that complements the room décor.
Key Features:
- 2 AUX input
- No Bluetooth
- Dual RCA output
- 4-inch drivers
- Built-in tone control
- Remote control
- 2 years warranty
Specification:
- Brand: Edifier
- Model: Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers
- Dimension: 6.9 x 9.5 x 5.8 inches
- Weight: 10.8 pounds
- Speaker Type: Bookshelf
- Color: Wood
- Connectivity Technology: RCA, Auxillary
Pros
- Produces smooth sounds and deep bass
- Easy to set up
- Includes remote control
- Wood design gives it a retro look
- Affordable
Cons
- Requires an in-tone to function
2
Micca MB42X Bookshelf Speakers
The Micca MB42X Bookshelf Speaker is designed with a durable woven carbon-fiber woofer that produces enhanced audio and impactful bass. It works with a high performance dome tweeter made of silk that produces accurate imaging and a smooth treble. It is equipped with a highly advanced 18 dB crossover that works with the Zobel network and a baffle step compensation to produce crystal clear sounds that fill the room. It features a ported enclosure that delivers an incredibly extended bass response with low distortions to make your music sound even better.
This Micca MB42X is designed with a 4-inch sturdy carbon woofer that’s surrounded with rubber for more advanced transients. It features matched ported housing that allows you to tune the speaker to produce a much deeper and rich bass output. It works with a highly functioning silk dome tweeter that’s about 0.75 inch and a properly integrated driver that delivers smooth treble, crystal clear audio, and resonating bass. Its advanced 18dB or octave crossover together with the range-topping nine elements produce signature sounds that are balanced, open, and dynamic. It also features a magnetic grill system at the front of the speaker that can be easily removed and fixed to the speaker.
Key Features:
- 4 inches carbon fiber woofer
- Silk dome tweeter
- Accurate imaging and smooth treble
- 18dB crossover
- Baffle step compensation
- Ported enclosure tuning
- 0.75-inch silk dome
- Integrated driver output
Specification:
- Brand: Micca
- Model: Micca MB42X Bookshelf Speakers
- Dimension: 6.5 x 5.8 x 9.5 inches
- Weight: 8 pounds
- Mounting Type: Bookshelf
- Color: Black
Pros
- Has a compact and classy design
- Incredible vocal clarity
- Produces deep bass and balanced treble
- Very affordable
Cons
- Costumers complain about poor delivery service
3
Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers
The Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers are a pair of 100watt high-quality home theatres that work with 0.75-inch tweeter and 5.25 inches dynamic drivers that produce soothing, well-balanced audio with deep bass even at its lowest frequencies. The speaker is compatible with most speaker AV receivers allowing you to choose between different setup arrangements.
These speakers are built with an MDF furniture-grade build that leaves the speaker acoustically inert producing rich, well-detailed audio with reduced resonance and distortions. They are highly compatible with stereos, home theater processors and receivers and it also supports both Dolby and DTS devices. Its driver and front-firing bass port have been fine-tuned by an engineered dynamic balanced technology to deliver an incredible bass response, an open midrange and brighter highs, allowing you to enjoy your music without muffled sounds or distortions. This pair of speakers are pretty easy to set up and can be positioned as front, rear, or left-right speakers.
Positioning these speakers properly helps the user feel the detailed audio quality and crystal vocals produced by the speakers. They feature a five-way binding post that provides you with different wiring or hookup options for the speaker.
Key Features:
- 0.75-inch tweeter
- 5.25 inches balanced drivers
- Five-way wire-hook up options
- 5.1 home theater setup
Specification:
- Brand: Polk Audio
- Model: Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers
- Weight: 8.25 pounds
- Dimension: 7.3 x 6.5 x 10.7 inches
- Color: Black
- Audio Output Mode: Surround
- Speaker Type: Bookshelf
Pros
- Easy to set up
- Has a five-way wiring option
- Produces massive bass and clear audio
- Durable build quality
Cons
- Bass lacks a bit of punch
4
JAM Bluetooth Bookshelf Powered Dual Speaker System
The JAM Bluetooth Bookshelf Powered Dual Speakers are compact-sized speakers equipped with bass drivers of about 4 inches and 0.75-inch tweeters to deliver a rich audio experience and bold bass quality that fills up the room with your music. It works with a rear bass port to produce a robust bass with an uninterrupted powerful sound that allows you to enjoy your music the way the artist intended it to be heard.
This speaker can connect to other devices via Bluetooth pairing as it works with a Bluetooth 5.0 version that is compatible with your TV, phones, laptops, and other devices. You can also use the multiple-point wired connections, the RCA, and AUX to connect with other devices using a wire. This small-sized speaker is straightforward to set up; it doesn’t need an external amplifier to work and does not require lots of cables to connect to other devices.
The JAM Company also offers a Bluetooth turntable that can be perfectly paired with the speaker so you can enjoy your vinyl collection. The simple and sophisticated design allows this speaker to fit into any space you decide to put it.
Key Features:
- 4-inch Bass drivers
- 0.75-inch tweeters
- Bass ports
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- AUX and RCA connection points
Specification:
- Brand: JAM
- Model: JAM Bluetooth Bookshelf Powered Dual Speaker System
- Dimension: 34.5 x 34.1 x 30.1 cm
- Weight: 5.32 kg
- Color: Black
- Power Source: Corded Electric
- Mounting Type: Bookshelf, Tabletop
Pros
- Bluetooth pairing
- Multiple connection spots for AUX and RCA
- Can pair with Bluetooth Turntable
- Compact and slick design
Cons
- Bass is not so deep
5
Passive Speakers Moukey Speaker System Bookshelf Speakers
The Moukey Passive Bookshelf Speakers are made up of 1-inch treble and 5 inches bass units that play your music at a high frequency with no distortions or interruptions. It works with drivers that produce strong low frequencies and smooth high frequencies. This pair of passive speakers need an external amplifier to function and power it.
The Moukey brand produces Moukey MAMP1 power amplifiers that need to be bought separately. It works with an incredible crossover system that provides you with an incredible audiovisual experience. The crossover has been added to the speaker to create stereo panoramic sound effects.
These speakers are designed from hand-crafted wooden boxes that make the audio quality of the speakers even better. These speakers have been carefully designed to accurately produce sounds of the best quality, allowing you to enjoy your music or movies.
Key Features:
- 1-inch treble and 5 inches bass units
- Requires external amplifier
- Intelligent crossover system
- Hand-crafted wooden box
Specification:
- Brand: Moukey
- Model: Passive Speakers Moukey Speaker System Bookshelf Speakers
- Dimension: 40.5 x 26 x 32.5
- Weight: 6.6 kg
- Speaker max output: 100 watts
- Power Source: Corded Electric
Pros
- Modern and sleek design
- Produces crystal clear sounds
- Features crossover system for a panoramic effect
Cons
- Sound could be better
Buying Guide Questions
Why are bookshelf speakers so expensive?
Many Bookshelf speakers are designed with high-end drivers and products that make them very expensive. The cost of these speakers really depends on the durability, materials used, and branding. If you are looking for an affordable Bookshelf speaker below $100, you can choose any of the speakers from this review.
Conclusion
Shopping for an affordable bookshelf speaker is much easier when you have enough information on the different models and features to look out for. If you find it difficult to choose the best-suited speaker, you can opt for the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers.