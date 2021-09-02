Best Bookshelf Speakers under $100 in 2021

Best Bookshelf Speakers under 100 Review

Bookshelf speakers, also known as mount speakers, are designed to maximize sound produced in small to medium-sized spaces. They are usually installed on elevated surfaces; could be a table or a shelf. These speakers are usually come in pairs and are small enough to fit into small shelf spaces but don’t necessarily have to be installed on a shelf. If you really love music, then you must know getting the right speaker setup is just as important as your music or vinyl collection.

Getting a high-quality bookshelf speaker is an excellent investment, especially for music lovers; however, the many different models available on the market make it a bit difficult to choose the best-suited bookshelf speaker for you. Luckily, this article aims to make your search easier by providing you with more information on what to look out for when shopping for the best bookshelf speaker.

Best Bookshelf Speakers under $100 Buyer’s Guide

Bookshelf Speakers vs. Floor-standing Speakers

There are basically two types of speakers; bookshelf speakers and floor-standing or tower speakers. Floor-standing speakers are much bigger than bookshelf speakers, usually about three feet taller and up to 5 inches wider. This big size makes them sound better and much louder than bookshelf speakers, which are designed with smaller drivers. However, their relatively small size doesn’t mean they don’t sound good. Many bookshelf speakers produce friendly and crystal clear audio to fill up a small and medium-sized room. Bookshelves speakers come in pairs and are best used for smaller areas.

Factors to Note when Buying a Bookshelf Speaker

Wired or Wireless Speaker

When shopping for a bookshelf speaker, the first thing to do is decide between a wired and wireless speaker. Picking between these two depends on the sound quality and convenience. The difference between the wired and wireless speakers is that a speaker wire connects the former to a stereo amplifier which is separate from the speaker. The amplifier provides power for the speakers and sends audio signals to them to play the music. The wireless speakers, on the other hand, have a built-in amplifier that needs no external connections, just electricity supply.

Wired speakers tend to sound much better, but you’ll have to deal with the clumsy wires, and you may need to purchase the amp separately. Wireless speakers are much more convenient; all you need is a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection to get it working.

Compatibility

The compatibility of the speaker is another important feature to note when shopping for a bookshelf speaker. This is because speakers, wired or wireless, connect with other devices to function properly. Some older speakers have wired attachments that connect to a central control unit. This central unit now has the ability to connect with various other devices. Some other models are easier to use and more versatile. They can be connected to any device with a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection. These speaker models allow the user to use their phones, TVs, or other connected devices as the control unit of the speaker. They connect with the speaker via Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, or other wireless connections and transmits audio from that device to the speaker.

Size

When it comes to speakers, bigger rarely means better. Bigger speakers may produce more volume, but they don’t always have a better audio quality when compared to other small-sized speakers. If you are on the lookout for something with higher volumes and don’t mind the space they take up; you can opt for a bigger-sized shelf speaker. Smaller speakers not be as loud, but they produce crystal clear audio quality and can be moved around very easily.

If you are worried about the high prices of bookshelf speakers, we can assure you that all the speaker models in this review are affordable and below $100. We have also included answers to some of the FAQs on bookshelf speakers.