5 Best Bluetooth Speakers under 100 in 2021

Best Bluetooth Speakers under 100 Review
We’ve all had those moments when nothing makes us happier than music filling the room. This is why an excellent quality Bluetooth speaker should be just as important as kitchen appliances. Using a Bluetooth speaker is one of the most convenient ways to vibe to music; they are portable, have sensible volume, and are even water-resistant. Getting a good quality Bluetooth speaker shouldn’t be expensive. You could walk into any tech store and purchase one without hassle. The problem with purchasing speakers without doing the necessary research is the sound quality and the durability. You want to be able to vibe and enjoy your music at the loudest volume without cringing. To help with your search for the best affordable Bluetooth speaker easier, we have put together an outline of the ten best Bluetooth speakers under $100.
BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS UNDER $1OO BUYER’S GUIDE
Shopping for the perfect affordable Bluetooth speaker can sometimes be difficult because of the large variety of speakers available on the market. To make your search a lot easier, there are certain factors you need to put into mind, like the purpose of the speaker. You could need a Bluetooth speaker for many different reasons, like outdoor barbeque, travel, or just need one in your room. Deciding what you need a Bluetooth speaker would help you narrow down your needs and purchase the best suited speaker for that need.
What to Look for in a Bluetooth Speaker under $100
Price
If you are searching for an affordable Bluetooth speaker, your budget is the first thing to note. A low budget Bluetooth speaker isn’t necessarily crappy or low quality. There are a lot of affordable speakers with excellent audio quality. All of the Bluetooth speakers reviewed in this article are well under $100 and sure to provide you with everything you are looking for in a speaker.
Sound Quality
This is the main reason for purchasing a portable speaker in the first place. Good sound quality doesn’t necessarily mean loud; most times, the lower it is, the better. You need a speaker that allows you to feel every beat of your music without bursting your eardrums. Most products do not come with key information on sound quality, so you may have to test run it to be sure it is perfect. However, some figures on the speaker represent the frequency of the speaker. You may notice figures like 100Hz – 20 kHz; this figure represents the speaker frequency. The 100Hz represents the low frequency that shows the level of the base that can be heard, while the 20 kHz represents the maximum frequency which is not as important.
Connectivity
The connectivity of a Bluetooth speaker is the most important feature to look out for; it has to be a string and fast. This feature mainly depends on the version of Bluetooth the device is working with. The older versions lacked most of the essential features needed for a fast connection. They were slower and had a high compression rate, basically a headache. Luckily, since the introduction of newer versions like the 4.x, Bluetooth pairing has been with longer signal range, faster speed, and low power usage. With this version of Bluetooth, connecting from any distance is a breeze. Be sure not to go for a version lower than this.
Battery Life
Another essential feature to look out for is the battery life of the speaker. This explains how long it will last after a single charge. It’ll be a headache to have to be charging the speaker every hour, which is why you need to look that can last for about four to ten hours. The reason for this range is that the louder the speaker is, the more battery it drains, so if you plan to vibe to music at a higher volume, this feature should be a top priority.
Durability
The durability and build-up of the speaker are pretty important when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker. Since it is mainly used outdoors, it has to be portable and able to withstand outdoor weather conditions. It should be studier and more damage-resistant than indoor speakers. The material used to design the speaker can determine its durability. Look out for speakers designed from a rubber material, strong plastic, or metal. The IPX rating of the speaker is also something to look out for as it protects the speaker from different weather changes. Water and dust resistance is also quite important. Speakers with higher IPX ratings are usually waterproof, while others are completely water and dust resistant.
Other Features
Asides from playing your music on a very high volume, there are a few additional features your Bluetooth speaker should have.
A good quality Bluetooth speaker should have separate ports for a USB and SD card in case the user does not want to connect via Bluetooth. Some models have an extra port to serve as a “power bank” to charge your other devices. Bluetooth speakers could also function as a speaker-phone; you can conveniently answer calls while your phone is still connected. Another feature is the ability to pair with other speakers to form an extensive speaker system. This allows you to play the same music on many different speakers; however, a speaker with this function may be a bit pricey.
The wide range of Bluetooth speakers available on the market makes it a bit difficult to find affordable speakers that suit all your needs. Before stepping into an electronic store or shopping online for the perfect fit, you need more information on what qualities to look out for. This is why we have provided you with five of the best Bluetooth speaker under $100 you can find in the market.
The 5 Best Bluetooth Speakers under $100 Are Reviewed Below
Below is a review on the five best Bluetooth speakers under $100 available on the market, along with their important details.
1
ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 2, Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
If you are looking for a portable 360 sound Bluetooth speaker with incredible bass, the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is your best option. It is equipped with an outdoor boost button that increases the loudness, bass, and sound clarity of the speaker allowing the speaker to function incredibly outdoors. You don’t have to worry about the battery life because it is equipped with a long-lasting battery that can last for about 13 hours after a single charge.
This speaker is built from high quality material with an IP67 rating, meaning it is completely waterproof, dustproof, and even floats on water. This quality makes this speaker perfect for use at the beach, pool, and even in the shower. The best part about this speaker is its ability to pair with another WONDERBOOM speaker to create a stereo mood and party even louder.
This WONDERBOOM speaker has a small size making it very portable and convenient to carry around on bike rides and big adventures. It is very easy to operate and comes with a manual in case of extra help. You can control your music from the speaker without getting to your phone. It is compatible with many different devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices.
Key Features:
- Incredible 360 sound
- 13-hour battery
- Outdoor boost button
- IP67 rating
- Waterproof and Dustproof
- Compatible with different devices
Specification:
- Brand: Ultimate Ears
- Model: Wonderboom 2
- Dimension: 3.68 x 3.68 x 4.02 inches
- Weight: 15 ounces
- Color: Deep Space
- Control Method: App
Pros
- It has an IP67 rating that makes it waterproof and dustproof
- Floats on water
- Can connect with another speaker for louder music
- Easy control buttons on the speaker
- Battery lasts 13 hours
- Incredible sound quality
Cons
- EQ is not adjustable
- Lacks “party-up” feature
2
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 4 is a high-quality waterproof Bluetooth speaker with an incredible sound quality that delivers a very powerful stereo sound. It runs on a very powerful built-in 3000mAh li-ion battery that can last up to 12 hours after a single charge. This speaker is designed from durable and high quality material and has an IPx7 rating that allows the speaker to be completely waterproof and dust-resistant.
You can use the speaker at the poolside, beach, or any outdoor event because it can withstand any type of weather conditions. The user can connect two smartphones or tablets to the speaker, making it easier to smoothly take turns playing your music. This affordable JBL Flip 4 speaker is equipped with a noise and echo canceling feature to allow for very clear conference calls. It also has a JBL connect+ feature that allows pairing with more than 100 JBL speakers with connect+ feature to boost your music experience.
It features a voice assistant integration system that enables the user to access Siri or Google directly from the speaker. It has a bass radiator and two external radiators that allow the speaker to connect powerfully to devices.
Key Features:
- 3000mAh Li-ion battery
- 12 hours
- 1px7 rating
- Waterproof
- Assistant integration system
- JBL connect+ for multiple connection
- Dual external passive radiator
Specification:
- Brand: JBL
- Model: JBL Flip 4
- Dimension: 3.7 x 5.1 x 8.9 inches
- Weight: 1.76 pounds
- Color: Ocean Blue
- Speaker Type: Portable
- Battery Life: 12 hours
Pros
- Speaker is waterproof and can be dipped in water
- Has incredible bass quality
- Noise and echo-canceling feature for clear conference calls
- Assistant integration system allows you to access Siri and Google
- Battery 12 hours
Cons
- Google Assistant may not be voice-activated
3
TREBLAB HD77 - Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker
The TREBLAB HD77 is a top-quality speaker equipped with 25W of crystal clear 360 degrees HD sound and a double-bass subwoofer to provide an incredible music experience for the user. It has a sleek design with LEDs giving it an excellent and subtle look. The sturdy material it’s built from makes it very sturdy and perfect for outdoor use. Its HD77 material makes it waterproof and best for beach use, hiking, and camping.
The speaker is IPX6 rated, making it totally waterproof and shockproof. It comes with a high-grade 5200mAh battery that can last up to 20 hours after a single charge. With this long-lasting battery, you don’t have to worry about charging your speaker every hour or carrying the charger along on every outdoor activity. It is equipped with a built-in microphone to make calls, and a cool LED light improves the ambiance and sets the mood.
The Bluetooth is straightforward to set up and connects with iOS, Android, and Windows devices fast and efficiently. It is also equipped with indicator lights that make the connection much easier and faster. Its signal range is about 33 feet allowing the user to freely roam and remain connected to the speaker. It comes with a carabiner and hand strap that make it easier to attach the speaker to your backpack for easy traveling.
Key Features:
- 360-degree HD sound
- DualBass double subwoofers
- HD77 waterproof speaker
- IPX6 rating
- 5200mAh battery
- 20 hours
- Built-in microphone
Specification:
- Brand: TREBLAB
- Model: TREBLAB HD77 – Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 3.15 x 3.19 x 7.36 inches
- Weight: 1.38 pounds
- Color: Black
- Speaker Type: Subwoofer, Outdoor
- Power Source: Battery-powered
Pros
- It’s waterproof and shockproof
- Loud bass
- Perfect for outdoor use
- LED light gives it a sleek appearance
- Includes a built-in microphone for calls
Cons
- Not very portable
4
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker
The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker produces high-quality crystal clear sound. It is designed by the Cambridge sound network and offers dual precision acoustic sounds that are sure to blow your mind. It produces an incredible bass that is enhanced by the company’s passive bass radiator. It has a unique triangular design and a downward-facing bass radiator that further enhances the sound quality of the speaker. It has a very loud volume with a 10+ watt power volume booster producing more volume and playing your music without distortion. This volume system makes the speaker perfect for outdoor use.
It has a wide Bluetooth range of 100ft allowing you to move around freely without obstructing the connection. It is equipped with an advanced antenna and 4.2 Bluetooth providing a better wireless range and a fast Bluetooth connection. It connects very easily with iOS, Android, tablets, and other Bluetooth devices. This OontZ Angle 3 speaker has an IPX5 rating making it completely waterproof and ideal for use in the shower. It works with a 2500mAh battery that can last up to 14hours after a single charge. It features a built-in microphone for phone calls and a lightweight 5-inch long USB charging cable.
Key Features:
- Unique triangular design
- Passive bass radiator
- 10+ watt power AMP
- 100ft Bluetooth range
- 4.2 Bluetooth version
- IPX5 certification
- 2500mAh battery
- 14 hours
Specification:
- Brand: Cambridge Soundworks
- Model: OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker Black
- Dimension: 5.3 x 2.8 x 2.6 inches
- Weight: 9 ounces
- Color: Black
- Speaker size: 5 inches
- Speaker Type: Outdoor
Pros
- Portable triangular shape
- Durable aluminum build-up
- Water-resistant
- 100ft Bluetooth pairing range
Cons
- Bass quality is not very good
5
Bose Sound Micro Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Don’t be deceived by the compact size of this speaker because the balance and crispiness of the sound it produces, as well as the bass, is absolutely incredible. This Bose SoundLink Mic is the most portable speaker on our outline, and it is very much ideal for both indoor and outdoor use; it can be used at the beach and on camping trips. It features a built-in microphone for making and receiving conference and personal calls. It has a wireless unobstructed Bluetooth range of 30 feet.
This portable speaker is totally waterproof from the inside out and has a soft but sturdy exterior that can withstand all sorts of weather conditions as well as resistance to cracks, dents, and scratches. It comes with a strap that’s resistant to tear and allows the user to carry the speaker wherever; it can also be strapped to your backpack, bicycle handlebars, and cooler for easy transportation. It has a moderately strong battery that can last for about 6 hours.
The wireless Bluetooth pairing system is pretty strong and connects with no delay. It has voice prompts that allow the user to take calls easily without reaching their phone and has access to your phone’s assistant, Google or Siri. It has the ability to pair with another SoundLink speaker creating stereo mode for parties.
Key Features:
- IPX7 rating
- Waterproof inside out
- 30 feet wireless range
- Rugged exterior
- Tear-resistant strap
- 6 hours
- Virtual assistant access
Specification:
- Brand: Bose
- Model: Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 1.4 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches
- Weight: 10.2 ounces
- Color: Midnight Blue
- Speaker Type: Outdoor
- Control mode: Voice
Pros
- Portable
- Can connect to another SoundLink speaker
- Water-resistant
- Has sturdy and durable exterior
Cons
- Battery life is average
Buying Guide Questions
Below are a few FAQs on Bluetooth speakers and the best ways to use them.
What’s the best inexpensive Bluetooth speaker?
The most inexpensive Bluetooth speaker from our review is the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker. It produces high-quality crystal clear sound and is designed by the Cambridge sound network, and offers dual precision acoustic sounds that are sure to blow your mind. It provides an incredible bass that is enhanced by the company’s passive bass radiator. It has a unique triangular design and a downward-facing bass radiator that further enhances the sound quality of the speaker. It has a very loud volume with a 10+ watt power volume booster producing more volume and playing your music without distortion. The volume system makes the speaker perfect for outdoor use. It has a wide Bluetooth range of 100ft allowing you to move around freely without obstructing the connection.
Is JBL or Bose better?
JBL Bluetooth speakers are known to be better than Bose Bluetooth speakers because they have a much better bass, an extra port to charge other devices, and longer battery life. JBL also happens to be water-resistant. The most affordable JBL speaker from our review is the JBL Flip 4, which happens to be a high-quality waterproof Bluetooth speaker with an incredible sound quality that delivers a very powerful stereo sound. It operates on a very powerful built-in 3000mAh li-ion battery that can last up to 12 hours after a single charge. This speaker is designed from durable and high quality material and has an IPx7 rating that allows the speaker to be completely waterproof and dust-resistant.
Is Sony or JBL speakers better?
This may depend on the model of JBL or Sony speakers you purchase. Some Sony speaker models are better than JBL models because of their long-lasting battery life and build-up.
How do I choose a Bluetooth speaker?
Before choosing a Bluetooth speaker, there are a few features you need to look out for to ensure you choose the best possible fit for you. Some of these features are
- Sound Quality: A good sound quality is probably one of the primary reasons for buying a Bluetooth speaker in the first place. This is why it is an essential feature to note. The sound quality may be a bit difficult to tell without hearing first, but there are some figures on the speaker that represent this feature. You may notice figures like 100Hz – 20 kHz; this figure represents the speaker frequency. The 100Hz represents the low frequency that shows the level of the base that can be heard while the 20 kHz represents the maximum frequency which is not as important.
- Connectivity: When looking to buy a Bluetooth speaker, you should opt for a newer Bluetooth version as they connect much faster and stronger than the older versions.
- Battery Life: Look out for a Bluetooth speaker that can last for 2 hours or more after a single charge. This saves you the stress of having to plug it in every 30 minutes.
Is Harman Kardon better than Bose?
Harman Kardon speakers are known to have more bass than Bose speakers. That doesn’t necessarily mean it is better. If a stronger bass is one of the best feats you need in a Bluetooth speaker, you can opt for the Harman Kardon rather than the Bose.
Is Bose owned by Apple?
No. Bose is not owned by Apple. It is owned by The Bose Corporation.
Conclusion
Shopping for a durable, long-lasting Bluetooth speaker is a huge task, especially if you are on a budget. This is because of the wide variety of Bluetooth speaker models available on the market. Choosing the best suited speaker for you basically depends on what you want it for. You could want a Bluetooth speaker for indoor use only or both indoor and outdoor use. We hope that this review on the five best Bluetooth speakers under $100 will help you purchase the perfect speaker for your needs.