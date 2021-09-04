5 Best Bluetooth Speakers under 100 in 2021

Best Bluetooth Speakers under 100 Review

We’ve all had those moments when nothing makes us happier than music filling the room. This is why an excellent quality Bluetooth speaker should be just as important as kitchen appliances. Using a Bluetooth speaker is one of the most convenient ways to vibe to music; they are portable, have sensible volume, and are even water-resistant. Getting a good quality Bluetooth speaker shouldn’t be expensive. You could walk into any tech store and purchase one without hassle. The problem with purchasing speakers without doing the necessary research is the sound quality and the durability. You want to be able to vibe and enjoy your music at the loudest volume without cringing. To help with your search for the best affordable Bluetooth speaker easier, we have put together an outline of the ten best Bluetooth speakers under $100.

First, read

Best Shower Speaker in 2021

Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 50 in 2021

Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers For Car in 2021

Best Motorcycle Bluetooth Headsets in 2021

BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS UNDER $1OO BUYER’S GUIDE

Shopping for the perfect affordable Bluetooth speaker can sometimes be difficult because of the large variety of speakers available on the market. To make your search a lot easier, there are certain factors you need to put into mind, like the purpose of the speaker. You could need a Bluetooth speaker for many different reasons, like outdoor barbeque, travel, or just need one in your room. Deciding what you need a Bluetooth speaker would help you narrow down your needs and purchase the best suited speaker for that need.

What to Look for in a Bluetooth Speaker under $100

Price

If you are searching for an affordable Bluetooth speaker, your budget is the first thing to note. A low budget Bluetooth speaker isn’t necessarily crappy or low quality. There are a lot of affordable speakers with excellent audio quality. All of the Bluetooth speakers reviewed in this article are well under $100 and sure to provide you with everything you are looking for in a speaker.

Sound Quality

This is the main reason for purchasing a portable speaker in the first place. Good sound quality doesn’t necessarily mean loud; most times, the lower it is, the better. You need a speaker that allows you to feel every beat of your music without bursting your eardrums. Most products do not come with key information on sound quality, so you may have to test run it to be sure it is perfect. However, some figures on the speaker represent the frequency of the speaker. You may notice figures like 100Hz – 20 kHz; this figure represents the speaker frequency. The 100Hz represents the low frequency that shows the level of the base that can be heard, while the 20 kHz represents the maximum frequency which is not as important.

Connectivity

The connectivity of a Bluetooth speaker is the most important feature to look out for; it has to be a string and fast. This feature mainly depends on the version of Bluetooth the device is working with. The older versions lacked most of the essential features needed for a fast connection. They were slower and had a high compression rate, basically a headache. Luckily, since the introduction of newer versions like the 4.x, Bluetooth pairing has been with longer signal range, faster speed, and low power usage. With this version of Bluetooth, connecting from any distance is a breeze. Be sure not to go for a version lower than this.

Battery Life

Another essential feature to look out for is the battery life of the speaker. This explains how long it will last after a single charge. It’ll be a headache to have to be charging the speaker every hour, which is why you need to look that can last for about four to ten hours. The reason for this range is that the louder the speaker is, the more battery it drains, so if you plan to vibe to music at a higher volume, this feature should be a top priority.

Durability

The durability and build-up of the speaker are pretty important when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker. Since it is mainly used outdoors, it has to be portable and able to withstand outdoor weather conditions. It should be studier and more damage-resistant than indoor speakers. The material used to design the speaker can determine its durability. Look out for speakers designed from a rubber material, strong plastic, or metal. The IPX rating of the speaker is also something to look out for as it protects the speaker from different weather changes. Water and dust resistance is also quite important. Speakers with higher IPX ratings are usually waterproof, while others are completely water and dust resistant.

Other Features

Asides from playing your music on a very high volume, there are a few additional features your Bluetooth speaker should have.

A good quality Bluetooth speaker should have separate ports for a USB and SD card in case the user does not want to connect via Bluetooth. Some models have an extra port to serve as a “power bank” to charge your other devices. Bluetooth speakers could also function as a speaker-phone; you can conveniently answer calls while your phone is still connected. Another feature is the ability to pair with other speakers to form an extensive speaker system. This allows you to play the same music on many different speakers; however, a speaker with this function may be a bit pricey.

The wide range of Bluetooth speakers available on the market makes it a bit difficult to find affordable speakers that suit all your needs. Before stepping into an electronic store or shopping online for the perfect fit, you need more information on what qualities to look out for. This is why we have provided you with five of the best Bluetooth speaker under $100 you can find in the market.