7 Best Budget Car Subwoofer in 2021

A subwoofer is used for different purposes, and one of them, in particular, is to help get the best out of your speaker. When we say the best we mean, it allows the bass to be pronounced, increasing the quality experience that you get to have.
There are many reasons why people use a subwoofer. It can also be used in your normal speakers at home, but one of its other uses is to use it in a car. So, imagine your car without the subwoofers, and you are on a journey, and you are listening to your favorite song, but you are not getting the best out of it because the instruments are not pronounced. It is here that a subwoofer comes in; however, purchasing one that is worth your money could be a pain in the ass knowing that there are a lot of products that claim to be one of the best but end up being junks.
For this reason, we created this buying guide to help you make the best buying decision, one that you won’t regret in the long run. Before we go further, let us look at the benefits you get when using a car subwoofer, assuming you buy one of the best in the market.
Benefits of Using the Best Budget Car Subwoofer in the Market
Any product that you purchase in the market comes with its benefits. A product that you do not benefit from isn’t worth your money. The benefit you enjoy with these products you purchase makes it worth the time and money you spend.
If you are to buy any product, check out the benefits of assuming you make the last buy.
It can be placed anywhere in your car
One of the benefits you enjoy with a subwoofer is the freedom that comes with the installation. A normal car speaker does not offer you these luxuries, it is limited, and the reason for this is because the sound that gets out of it is directional. So placing it where it is not supposed to be will affect the sound that you hear.
However, with a subwoofer, this isn’t a problem, and the reason for this is because it is undirectional in the sound that it produces, so even if you are to place it in the trunk of your car, you wouldn’t notice, and that’s a plus.
Improved performance
Another benefit that you enjoy when you use a subwoofer is the improved performance that comes with using it. The reason for this is because the subwoofer doesn’t have to be installed directly to your car audio system; doing so will only weaken your car’s audio system leading to damage shortly.
However, with a subwoofer, this isn’t the case, and it is because a subwoofer gets its inputs from an independent amplifier, so our car audio system doesn’t get to suffer. It is this way that it gives out sound at its optimum capacity.
Cleaner sound
You will get a clearer and clean sound if you use a good subwoofer. Your speakers will be at their peak performance, and you won’t have the chance to hear any distortion that will come from any of the speakers, so this results in one of the best hearing experiences you will have.
Now that we have looked at the benefits you enjoy when you use a car subwoofer. Let us look at the tips you need to have in mind to let you have the best buy without any regret.
Tips on How to Purchase the Best Budget Car Subwoofer in 2021
You keep in mind different tips if you want to make the best buy of a product in the market. Everyone won’t deny that they do this; it could be asking that neighbor to review the product you are about to buy and the experience they had while using it.
It is what we look at below, and the reason for this is simple. Everything that has been said through research and experience.
Size or the Subwoofer
The first thing you should look at when you want to purchase the best subwoofer in the market is to look at the size.
There are different reasons for this, but one of the most is that you don’t want to waste money. You need to look at how big your car is and how the subwoofer fits, and if the size is okay for it or not. So, if there is room for a large space in your car, you can go for a big-sized subwoofer.
Type of Enclosure
There are two types of the enclosure when it comes to subwoofers: the closed and the open. They both serve their different purposes, but you will have to know what you want and face a great listening experience.
If you get a subwoofer with an enclosed enclosure, the bass you will get will be higher and more than an open Enclosure. So, this is why it matters, so you know what kind of experience you will get.
Power of the Subwoofer
Although many people do not think about this, it is useful and helpful to do so without wasting money. The power of a subwoofer refers to the RMS power or the level of power handling that the subwoofer can take. So, you will need something that equally matches the amp and head unit level.
If this isn’t the case, then there are chances that you won’t get the best out of your subwoofer.
Cost of the Subwoofer
Since you are looking for something that fits the budget, you want a subwoofer that won’t be expensive and won’t make you break the bank. So, you need to check the price of it before you make a purchase.
Now that we have looked at the tips, you should keep them in mind when purchasing. Let us look at the list that we prepared for you from research and experience.
Best Budget Car Subwoofer in 2021 in Review
1
Best Budget Car Subwoofer--Pioneer TS-SWX2502
The first we will talk about, and one of the best in the market, is the Pioneer subwoofer. It is recommended for use by experts and those who are experienced with it. The design has been done in an oversized structure, allowing it to have a deeper bass than what would naturally have been attainable.
The subwoofer’s enclosure has been done so that it will be easy for you to install and what’s more to this is that you can get to put it in a carpeted area and get the best out of it. In addition to it, the come structure has been made with an injected resin that is molded, which means that the cone is rigid and durable, and as a result, it creates an accurate bass.
The price of the subwoofer is affordable, which means that it is worth the value of the money you spend on it. We say this because the features that you get at this price are high. You can make use of this for a long while without any regrets because of the way it has been made, to last for a while.
Key Features:
- It has an impedance of 4 ohms
- It features a response to the frequency at the range of twenty and two hundred hertz
- It features a music power of about one thousand and two hundred watts
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 8.4 x 18.5 x 4
- 14.4 inches
- Product Weight: 1.1 pounds
- Color: Black
- Manufacturer: Pioneer
Pros
- It is easy to use and install
- It is a good value for the money you spend on the purchase
- It is durable
Cons
- None so far
2
Best Budget Car Subwoofer--Rockford Fosgate
The next on the list, which we will talk about right now, is the Rockford subwoofer. The brand is one of the topmost best for producing audio equipment used by cars or automobiles.
These subwoofer features are great, and it is worth the money you get to spend on the purchase. It features a closed-loop action which allows it to perform at its optimum between amplifier, enclosure, and lastly, the woofer itself.
It also features a high and a low level for your speaker inputs. It also has an artificial intelligent on and off function that switches between anyone when appropriate or needed.
Most subwoofers do not come with thermal protection in the case of overheating. It is a lacking area that they will need to look into; however, this isn’t the case for the Rockford Subwoofer that comes with thermal protection.
If you don’t like the bass level of your speakers, you can either increase or reduce it using the remote control designed for this specific purpose. Lastly, it is durable and will serve you for a long time before you might need a change.
Key Features:
- It has thermal protection
- It features a remote control for the bass levels
- It features an automatic turn and off function
- It has a separate level for optimum speaker inputs, whether high or low.
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 19.5 x 12 x 15.3 inches
- Product Weight: 23.8 pounds
- Color: Black
- Manufacturer: Rockford
Pros
- It is easy to use and install
- It is a good value for the money you spend on a purchase
- It is durable and will last a long while.
Cons
- It might be a little bit expensive
3
Best Budget Car Subwoofer--Rockford Fosgate R2D4
The third which we have on the list is the R2D4 of the Rockford brand. One of the advantages of this particular subwoofer is the price which is on the downside.
In addition, the features you enjoy for such a price are worth the money you pay for it. It comes with a one-year warranty if you do your homework well and purchase it from a verified and approved seller. It means that you can use it for a while, and this is cheaper if you compare it to having the buy a new subwoofer now and then die to develop and develop faults. The R2D4 saves you a lot of stress and headache if you purchase it.
It is made and optimized for two types of enclosure which are the vented and the sealed. It features an injected polypropylene cone that has mica and helps to improve the deep bass that you get when you play your music. Lastly, it has an aluminum coil whose job is to help dissipate heat generated by reducing any cause for a thermal heat up; this cool serves as thermal protection.
Key Features:
- It features a mica injected polypropylene that helps with the bass
- It comes with an aluminum coil that serves a thermal protection
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 13 x 7 x 13 inches
- Product Weight: 8.91 pounds
- Color: Black
- Manufacturer: Rockford
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It is a good value for the money that you spend on a purchase
- It is affordable
Cons
- The only disadvantage to this is that if you don’t connect it to the appropriate amplifier, you risk losing the subwoofer
4
Best Budget Car Subwoofer--Boss Audio
Another subwoofer that is worth the money you spend on the purchase is the Boss Audio. It has features that you will want a subwoofer to have to get the best bass from your car speakers. The good thing about this subwoofer is that the price is affordable, which means it can fit into your budget.
It supports two ohms for the subwoofer, which is stable and has high and low input levels, which means that you will get the best at both the high and the low input. It has a filter that helps you decide what frequency and frequency pass through to the subwoofer.
It comes with a wired controller that allows you to control the subwoofer and give out a customized sound using this control. One important feature that boasts of is the automatic shut-off when the amplifier gets too heated; this serves as thermal protection. I’m adding to this the input variable control allows the subwoofer to give out the same input level that it gets. Lastly, it is durable.
Key Features:
- It has a variable control for giving out equal outputs level from the input level it gets
- It features a wired control
- It features thermal protection by automatically shutting off when the amplifier gets heated.
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 9.13 x 10.45 x 2.55 inches
- Product Weight: 4.4 pounds
- Color: Black
- Manufacturer: Boss Audio Systems
Pros
- It is easy to use
- It is affordable
- It is durable
- It is not expensive
- It is a good value for money spent
Cons
- Some complaint about it not being up to half the rated power
5
Best Budget Car Subwoofer—Kenwood
The next is the Kenwood subwoofer and what we can say is that it is one of the best you will get in the market with cool features you will like.
One advantage of having this subwoofer is the portable size and can fit into nearly anywhere you wish for it to be in your car. In addition, it is self-powered, which means a lot; this implies that it does not make use of an external amplifier, and that’s a good thing because not only will you reduce cost, but it will also serve a long while. The structure has been made with aluminum, and it is to dissipate heat whenever the subwoofer gets overheated, making it a good choice for thermal protection.
It features a harness for bass control and whatnot. It is a good value for the money you spend on a purchase because of the sturdiness and Durability of the subwoofer, which implies it will serve you for a long while before you may need to buy a new one.
Key Features:
- It features a bass control harness
- The structure is made of aluminum which helps with thermal protection
- It is portable
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 8.1 x 4.5 x 1.8
- Product Weight:
- Color: Black
- Manufacturer: Kenwood
Pros
- It is easy to use and handle
- It is a good value for the money you spend on the purchase
- It is durable
Cons
- Complaint about distortion when it gets pushed
6
Best Budget Car Subwoofer—Kicker
The second to the last that we will talk about is the Kicker, and the features that it has are worth your money so you won’t regret it. It comes with a rated power of about three hundred watts, and when it’s the peak, it gets to six hundred watts.
Another thing about this is the thermal management that has been put in place. The manufacturers used a pole piece and a uni plate which works fine for the subwoofer. The size, however, is something you might need to note when you want to make a buy—seeing that it is about eight inches, you will want to make sure that it fits into the designated area that you wish for it.
If you want to make the best out of this subwoofer, you should use it in a sealed enclosure with just about three hundred watts minimum. In addition, it is a good value for your money on the purchase, and it is durable, which means it will last you a while
Key Features:
- It has a good thermal management
- It is about eight inches in size
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 3.1 x 3.1 x 8.7 inches
- Product Weight: 7.17 pounds
- Color: Black
- Manufacturer: Kicker
Pros
- It is a good value for your money
- It is durable
Cons
- None
7
Best Budget Car Subwoofer--MTX Audio
The last we will talk about is the MTX; although there isn’t much attention given to this subwoofer, it is nice to have because it has good features. It features a progressive suspension control that helps to reduce the distortions that you might hear by chance.
And in addition to this, it features coils that take care of thermal management. The subwoofer is a good buy because of the value you get compared to the money you spend on a purchase. It features a surface area that is expanded, which helps with the volume distribution. If you want something simple, this is a good buy, and you could use this one. And it is durable.
Key Features:
- It features a coil for thermal protection
- It has a progressive suspension control, preventing distortion
Specification:
- Product Dimensions: 17.75 x 8 x 16.38 inches
- Product Weight: 15.5 pounds
- Color: Black
- Manufacturer: Mitek Corporation
Pros
- It is easy to use and install
- It is a good value for the money
Cons
- Complaint about the design
Buying Guide Questions
Now that we have looked at the list that we prepared for you from our research and experience. Let us look at the questions asked by those who have it to purchase the best budget car subwoofer.
What are the hardest-hitting subs?
There are different subwoofers that you can get in the market. However, not all of them are what they claim to be, and this is what you should be wary of; this led us to create this buying guide so you don’t have any regrets after you might have made a purchase.
Hard-hitting subs are something that those who love hardcore bass will appreciate, and it is because it brings out the beauty in whatever song or music you might be listening to in your car.
If you are to use our list, you will discover different variations to how hard the bass might hit. But, in this case, you won’t have to regret your decision later. The hardest-hitting bass subwoofer on our list and in the market is the Pioneer, Rockford, and Boss audio. They are the best that you can get in the market.
Are 15-inch subs louder than 12?
One question that many people ask is this, and we understand the reason for this. People often think that a subwoofer’s size will be a reflection or s factor to how hard it will hit. In done cases, it is true, but in some, it is false, and this isn’t the case.
Suppose the bigger subwoofer is louder than, the smaller; it will depend on the subwoofer’s power and design. However, this isn’t the question, and the point that we want to answer is if a fifteen-inch subwoofer will be louder than a twelve inches subwoofer, and the answer to this technically will be yes.
So if you want something that will hit harder between the two will be the fifteen inches subwoofer; you should go with this as long as it will fit into your car and other needed requirements.
What’s the hardest-hitting 10-inch sub?
There are different subwoofers, and they all have what makes them good or enticing to purchase. However, they are not all the same for different sizes.
A ten inches subwoofer won’t hit as hard as a fifteen inches subwoofer. However, if you are to go throughout the list, you will discover that there are good brands that you can get the ten inches subwoofer from without any regret, and this is fur to the features they all have.
So, if you want a subwoofer that hits hard, you can do well with the Rockford Forsgate P3D2. It is one of the best that you can get in the market, and it will serve you well.
How much should a good subwoofer cost?
The answer to this question will vary, and the reason is that everyone will have an opinion that is subjectively influenced; in the sense that you can’t get everyone to agree on a particular value of what a good subwoofer should cost, and we understand this because the purchasing power of each individual is different.
Some might find it not convenient to purchase a subwoofer that will cost more than a hundred dollars because it might not be worth that amount of money. But another person might find it okay to buy one above a two hundred dollar price tag.
So the answer to this question is that there is no particular figure for what a good subwoofer should cost, but you can get the range of what a good one will demand from you if you are to note all the best subwoofers that we have listed above for you.
To the answer, it will cost you from about fifty dollars to three hundred dollars for a good subwoofer that is worth the money and will get you the value equal to the money you spend on the purchase.
Are powered subs worth it?
There are different kinds of subwoofers, and they come with unique mechanisms to them and how they operate.
Powered subwoofers are one of them, and one of the questions people get asked by people is if purchasing them is worth the money. The answer to this is yes, and it is because they will hit harder and give you frequencies that you will relish, so it is worth every penny you will get to pay for its purchase.
What hits harder, 2ohm or 4ohm?
Although people do not understand the influence that the ohms in the subwoofer will have on how hard and good it will hit, we will explain shortly.
Normally, a higher resistance will lead to a lower current flow and relate it with this. The higher the resistance in your subwoofer, the lower the sound when you compare it to a subwoofer with lower resistance.
So it is safe to say that a four ohms will not hit as hard as a two ohms subwoofer, and it is because of what we just explained above. If you want something that will hit harder, you should go for the two ohms resistance subwoofer.
What hits harder 10s or 12s?
One of the most important questions that many people ask is this. It will depend on the type of music you listen to; this is important because it has a lot to do with hits harder. Supposing that you listen to a piece of music that doesn’t require that the air that comes out of the subwoofer be high enough, you will get the best out of it when you use the ten-inch twelve inches subwoofer.
The twelve-inch subwoofer will do well than a ten-inch subwoofer in most cases because it will hit harder.
What is the loudest subwoofer in the world?
The answer to this question will vary as different brands will claim to be the best and that you can’t use all the subwoofers in the world before you can confirm which is the best.
However, we found out that the Matterhorn is pretty much what we can crown as the best from our research.
Are two subs louder than 1?
It will depend on the kind of subwoofer you are pairing together to be louder than the single one you plan on; however, all things being equal, the two subwoofers will be a little bit louder than the single one.
Conclusion
Most people don’t have the purchasing power to get most of what they desire and need at a particular time. We decided to make this buying guide, which was about the best budget car subwoofer that you can get in the marketplace. Having a subwoofer is necessary if you want to get the best out of your car speakers because it helps make the bass more pronounced.
We looked at the benefits you get when you use a good subwoofer for your car, and we also talked about the tips you should keep in mind if you want to make the best purchase and not one that you might end up regretting. We reviewed the best subwoofers that we compiled for you from our research and experience, and we answered questions that are mostly asked regarding car subwoofers. If you follow this guide, be sure that you will make the purchase won’t regretful.
To read or get more information, visit:
Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 200 in 2021
Best Bookshelf Speakers Under 1000 in 2021