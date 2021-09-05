Best Bluetooth Speakers under 50 Review
Getting high-quality Bluetooth speakers under $50 is not as difficult as you may think. A lot of the affordable Bluetooth speakers on the market are portable, fully wireless, and produce amazing sounds. Some models have advanced features often seen in more expensive models like app control and even Alexa. Shopping for a cheap Bluetooth speaker may be stressful because most popular brands may not fall within this budget. To make it easier to find the perfect fit for you, we have put together this review on the eight best Bluetooth speakers under $50 you can find on the market.
Bluetooth Speakers under $50 Buying Guide
When shopping for an affordable Bluetooth speaker, there are certain features you need to keep an eye out for.
Frequency Range
This feature explains the ability of the speaker to reproduce the audio being played from your device. It is usually measured in a range, like 100Hz to 20,000Hz; a wider range means the speaker has better chances of producing a better sound quality. However, the frequency range of the music doesn’t solely depend on the speaker but also on how the user’s ears perceive the music, which can also vary widely between persons. It may be difficult to predict the frequency range produced by the speaker without hearing. However, you may notice figures like ‘100Hz – 20kHz’ to represent the frequency range of such speaker and the quality of sound produced.
Drivers
The driver can be described as the heart of the speaker; the sound produced by the speaker depends on the number and position of the driver. Most portable speakers have small drivers of about 40mm, which is a decent size, to begin with. Speakers may have single or twin drivers. Speakers with a single driver may have it facing downwards or upwards to produce a better sound and also feature passive radiators to improve the sound quality of the speaker.
Connectivity
One of the most vital features of a Bluetooth speaker is its ability to connect to another Bluetooth device fast and without obstruction. Most Bluetooth speakers have been designed with a newer Bluetooth version, 5.0, that enables a solid wireless connection. Wired connections are also just as important as wireless, which is why a good quality speaker must have an auxiliary connector. This is usually marked as ‘Aux-in’ in the specification page; it may also include an aux cord to facilitate this connection. Some speakers also have NFC to facilitate an even faster connection with some devices. Also, a built-in microphone is another feature to look out for as it would come in handy when you need to make personal or conference calls.
Battery Life
Since Bluetooth speakers don’t have to be plugged in to function, battery life is an important feature to note. Most speakers have an average battery life of 12 hours, while some can last for 24 hours, depending on how it is used. The reason for this variation is that the louder a speaker operates, the more battery power it uses. This should not be a problem if the speaker has a sturdy and durable battery. Some speakers have special features that help save the battery when the speaker is inactive, like low battery mode.
Waterproof
Bluetooth speakers are usually portable and can be placed anywhere, including areas with water. To reduce the chances of water damage, you should purchase a completely waterproof speaker and resistant to some weather conditions. You should be able to use your speaker at the beach, by the pool, and even in the bathroom.
Stereo Mode
Some Bluetooth speaker models have the ability to connect with a second speaker to produce a loud stereo sound. This can be achieved with another speaker of the same brand or model as the original.
Shopping for an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker with the same qualities as the more expensive models may seem impossible. This is why we have reviewed eight of the best, most affordable Bluetooth speakers you can find. Each of them has been tested and know to produce incredible sound quality and deep bass.
The 8 Best Bluetooth Speakers under 50 Are Reviewed Below
Below is a review on the eight best Bluetooth speakers under $50 available on the market, along with their important info.
1
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker has an unbelievably incredible sound with 12 watts of strong audio power with an improved bass system that sounds much like thunders from double neodymium drivers. It is equipped with an updated digital processor that ensures the speaker produces a deep bass and no distortion even at the highest volume.
This speaker works with an exclusive bass-up technology that produces an intense bass and a branded spiral bass port that boosts the low-end frequencies produced by the speaker to make the beats hit much harder. One of the best features of this Anker Soundcore 2 portable speaker is that it can be used outdoors as it has been designed to be resistant to different conditions.
It has IPX7 protection that protects it against dust, rain, spills, and even snow. It is loud enough to be used in outdoor events like barbeques, even at the pool. It operates with a 5,200mAh Li-ion battery that delivers a 24-hour sound after just a single charge. The classic design makes it easy to travel with, and the simple controls make it pretty straightforward.
Key Features:
- 12 watts audio power
- Zero distortion
- Exclusive bass up technology
- Spiral bass port
- IPX7 rating
- 5,200mAh Li-ion battery
- 24 hours usage
Specification:
- Brand: Anker
- Model: Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 6.5 x 2.2 x 1.8 inches
- Weight: 12.6 ounces
- Color: Black
Pros
- Excellent battery life
- Bass quality is superb
- Easy to use
- Dust and water-resistant
Cons
- Has no app control
2
Sony SRS-XB01 Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This small-sized speaker is anything but small when it comes to its sound. It has a high volume power that produces powerful beats wherever the user is. The Sony SRS-XB01 Compact Portable Bluetooth is a powerful and portable speaker with an inbuilt microphone that allows the user to take calls along with its incredible audio quality. It allows pairing with other SRS-XB01 models to produce an even louder volume for your parties and outdoor events.
This speaker is designed to be very portable and travel-friendly. It is lightweight and has a water and scratch-resistant casing that protects it from rougher conditions. You can take this speaker to the beach or pool without worrying about damaging the unit. Its battery life is about 6 hours long after a single charge which is good enough for its size. It is equipped with a passive radiator that produces a deep and often punchy bass sound that keeps the party going. It features a strap by the side that matches the color of the speaker; this improves the portability of the speaker allowing the user to carry it around very easily.
The control buttons are easy to locate on the speaker, and they can be used to connect, play or adjust the volume of the speaker easily and without stress. The compatibility of this device and connectivity is very strong and fast, making it very easy to stream your music tracks without wasting a second.
Key Features:
- Built-in microphone for hands-free calling
- Pair with another Sony SRS-XB01
- Handy carry strap
- 6 hours battery life
Specification:
- Brand: Sony
- Model: Sony SRS-XB01 Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 3.31 x 3.31 x 5.19 inches
- Weight: 5.6 ounces
- Color: Blue
- Batteries: 1 Lithium-ion battery
Pros
- Splash-proof casing
- IPX5 rating
- Very portable
- Has handy side strap
- Connects with another speaker for stereo sound
Cons
- Short battery life
- No app integration
3
OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Waterproof 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker
The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Waterproof 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker is a superior quality Bluetooth speaker with incredible sound quality and full bass. It works with a digital audio processor that pumps up the bass of the speaker and boosts the clarity of the highs and mids of the song. This 14watt powerful speaker delivers a sound that’s loud enough to fill the room. Its volume is controlled internally by the dual precision stereo drivers and bass radiators to ensure it is extra crisp and clear.
The sound quality is totally free of distortion, even at the maximum volume. You can achieve stereo mode with this speaker by connecting it wirelessly with another speaker, so they both play your music simultaneously. You can set both speakers 100 feet apart and still experience unobstructed connection. The dual-mode is, however, only compatible with Angle 3 ULTRA 4th Gen speakers. It has a companion app that allows you to control the speaker from your Smartphone. You can also access and manage some advanced functions like dual or surround mode from your Smartphone.
It features a modern antenna design with a 5.0 Bluetooth version for a faster and better connection; it has an incredible unobstructed wireless range of up to 100 feet from your device. The speaker has an IPX7 rating making it waterproof and ideal for poolside or beach use. It has a strong battery life of up to 20 hours and a built-in microphone allowing you to take calls; the mic also makes it easy to talk to Siri or your phone’s Google assistant. The package includes a USB type C cable and a 3.5mm audio cable.
Key Features:
- 14 watts
- Dual precision stereo drivers
- Bass radiator
- Distortion-free
- OontZ companion app
- Dual mode and surround mode
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 20 hours
- Built in mic
- 3.5 audio cable
- USB Type C charging cable
Specification:
- Brand: Cambridge Soundworks
- Model: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Waterproof 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 6.4 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches
- Weight: 1.06 pounds
- Color: Black
Pros
- Has companion app on Smartphone allowing you to control functions
- Loud volume
- Excellent battery life
- Travel size
- Waterproof
Cons
- Bass quality not so good
4
Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker
If you are looking to buy an extra portable Bluetooth speaker with amazing audio and bass quality, you should opt for the Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker is a compact-sized speaker producing size-defying sound quality that will blow your mind. The speaker is very loud and powerful, with the ability to produce full sound mids and trebles that will bring every beat of your music to life.
It is equipped with an inbuilt XBass-tuning DSP technology that produces a weighty and more extensive bass. It has a surprisingly deep bass that handles different genres on your music track with utmost versatility. This speaker has an IP67 rating that renders it completely water-resistant and protected against dust. Its exterior is covered with a scratch-resistant fabric that keeps it safe and working perfectly fine even if it falls into water or soap.
This Tribit Stormbox speaker is explicitly designed for adventures with its lightweight and compact size. It also features a tear-resistant strap that allows you to strap the Bluetooth speaker to backpacks or handlebars for easy traveling. You can pair the speaker with another Micro speaker to double up the fun and improve your auditory experience.
Key Features:
- XBass tuning DSP technology
- IP67 rating
- Water and dust protection
- Tear-resistant silicone strap
- Pair to second Micro speaker
- 8 hours battery life
Specification:
- Brand: Tribit
- Model: Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 3.93 x 3.77 x 1.55 inches
- Weight: 10.4 ounces
- Color: Black
Pros
- Incredible bass response
- Has newest Bluetooth version, 5.0
- Waterproof with IP67 rating
- Can connect with another Micro speaker for stereo mode
- USB-C charging port
Cons
- Short battery life
- Has no auxiliary port
5
Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa
This new Echo Dot smart speaker is one of the most popular smart speakers that produce crisp vocals with deep bass and full sound. It has a sleek and compact design that makes it easy to carry around. The smart speaker with Alexa gives you voice control over your music and other functions of the speaker. You can stream songs on different music platforms and also play audio podcasts conveniently with the speaker. It has a clear sound quality and built-in microphones to take calls.
You can ask Alexa to play you a song, tell a joke, set alarms, check the weather, and many more. The voice control allows you conveniently control your home lights, lock doors and connect with compatible devices. The speaker is very easy to set up; all you do is plug in the Echo Dot speaker, connect it to the internet with the Alexa app, and ask away. This device is designed from eco-friendly materials like 100% recycled die-cast aluminum and 50% recycled plastics. The speaker enters low power mode to reduce its power usage when it’s not in use. You can track and manage the energy usage of the speaker and your other Alexa-connected devices on the app.
Key Features:
- Crisp vocals
- Balanced bass
- Voice control
- Alexa
- Smart home control
- Hands-free calls
- Low power mode
Specification:
- Brand: Echo Dot
- Model: Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa
- Dimension: 3.9” x 3.9” x 3.5”
- Weight: 12 oz
- Color: Twilight Blue
Pros
- Built-in Alexa
- Can pair with another Echo Dot speaker
- Voice controls
- Includes 3,5mm headphone jack
Cons
- Not water resistant
- Sound is not great
6
DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
The DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers is a powerful 12W stereo Bluetooth speaker with double high-performance drivers and strong bass. Its controls are very easy to use and allow you to boost the mood and energy of the party. You can increase volumes, change tracks, and pair with devices very easily with a simple touch. The speaker has an IPX5 rating that makes it water-resistant and perfect for use at the beach or pool parties.
The speaker is quite durable and versatile; it produces high-definition sounds with regulated volumes. It works with a Li-on battery that runs for up to 20 hours after a single 3-4 hour charge. It has sensitive touch buttons with a Laser finish that allows you easily switch between the Bluetooth, Micro SD, and Aux modes. It has a built-in speaker to easily take personal or conference calls. You can adjust the volumes by rotating the top ring, clockwise to increase and anticlockwise to decrease.
Key Features:
- 12 watts full-bodied stereo
- Dual performance drivers
- Easy touch control
- IPX5 waterproof
- 20 hours
Specification:
- Brand: DOSS SoundBox
- Model: DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
- Dimension: 6.6 x 2.9 x 2.7 inches
- Weight: 1.23 pounds
- Color: Black
Pros
- Water resistant
- Incredible bass
- Long battery life
- Easy controls
Cons
- Audio quality is not great
7
Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker
The Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker is a pocket-sized 360-degree speaker with incredible audio quality and distortion-free connection. The speaker is designed to be smaller than a coffee cup, making it easy to carry around. It connects to your Smartphone and other devices. You can also control the speaker via the Soundcore app on your device. You can power it on, control the volume, adjust the sound profile, and so much more from your phone. The speaker has an ipx7 rating that makes it waterproof and fit for use at the beach or by the pool. It has a long battery life of 15 hours after a single two to three-hour charge. You can pair about 100+ Mini 3 speakers to kick the party into a different dimension. It uses Bluetooth version 5.0 to ensure a solid unobstructed connection.
Key Features:
- 360 degree sound
- Control via Soundcore app
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 15 hours battery
- 5.0 Bluetooth version
Specification:
- Brand: Anker
- Model: Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Bluetooth Speaker
- Dimension: 2.83 x 2.83 x 3.31 inches
- Weight: 8.8 ounces
- Color: Black
Pros
- Produces 360-degree sound
- Long battery life
- Waterproof
- USB Type C charging
Cons
- Power output is small
8
HUSSAR Bluetooth Speakers
The HUSSAR Bluetooth Speaker is a super stereo speaker that produces HD sounds and selectable bass. It works with two premium acoustic drivers and subwoofers that deliver an excellent stereo sound and bass to get the party started. It has a ‘super’ button that allows you to choose between the two sound effects and enables you Siri or Google assistant. It produces 16 watts of power and volume, which is completely distortion-free at maximum volume. This speaker is perfect for use in the family room, kitchen, bathroom, car, and even parties. It uses a 3.5mm cable to connect to other non-Bluetooth devices. It is designed to be water and dust-proof. The IPX5 rating allows it to resist gentle splashes and sprays, but it can’t be submerged in water. It has a moderately long playing time of 10 – 12 hours on a single full charge.
Key Features:
- Two premium acoustic drivers
- 16 watt
- 3.5mm Audio cable
- Distortion-free
- 10 – 12 hours
Specification:
- Brand: HUSSAR
- Model: HUSSAR Bluetooth Speakers
- Dimension: 7.2 x 2.7 x 3 inches
- Weight: 16 ounces
- Color: Black
Pros
- Produces strong bass
- Good audio quality
- Easy control buttons
- Waterproof
- EQ can be adjusted
Cons
- Produces weak treble
Buying Guide Questions
Below are a few of the most asked questions on Bluetooth speakers and their use.
What are good cheap speakers?
All the speakers in the review above are top-quality speakers and under $50. If you are still conflicted on which one to go for, you can opt for the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It is equipped with an advanced digital processor that ensures the speaker produces a pounding bass and zero distortion even at the highest volume. This speaker works with an exclusive bass-up technology that produces an intense bass and a branded spiral bass port that boosts the low-end frequencies produced by the speaker to make the beats hit much harder. It has IPX7 protection that protects it against dust, rain, spills, and even snow
Is Sonos better than Bose?
Both Bluetooth speaker models deliver incredible audio quality and bass; they also have built-in voice controls. However, Bose is better than Sonos when it comes to its connectivity strength and pairing.
Conclusion
We hope this article on the best affordable Bluetooth speakers under $50 has made it much easier for you to select the best one for you. If you are still having doubts, you can opt for the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker.