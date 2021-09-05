Best Bluetooth Speakers under 50 Review

Getting high-quality Bluetooth speakers under $50 is not as difficult as you may think. A lot of the affordable Bluetooth speakers on the market are portable, fully wireless, and produce amazing sounds. Some models have advanced features often seen in more expensive models like app control and even Alexa. Shopping for a cheap Bluetooth speaker may be stressful because most popular brands may not fall within this budget. To make it easier to find the perfect fit for you, we have put together this review on the eight best Bluetooth speakers under $50 you can find on the market.

Bluetooth Speakers under $50 Buying Guide

When shopping for an affordable Bluetooth speaker, there are certain features you need to keep an eye out for.

Frequency Range

This feature explains the ability of the speaker to reproduce the audio being played from your device. It is usually measured in a range, like 100Hz to 20,000Hz; a wider range means the speaker has better chances of producing a better sound quality. However, the frequency range of the music doesn’t solely depend on the speaker but also on how the user’s ears perceive the music, which can also vary widely between persons. It may be difficult to predict the frequency range produced by the speaker without hearing. However, you may notice figures like ‘100Hz – 20kHz’ to represent the frequency range of such speaker and the quality of sound produced.

Drivers

The driver can be described as the heart of the speaker; the sound produced by the speaker depends on the number and position of the driver. Most portable speakers have small drivers of about 40mm, which is a decent size, to begin with. Speakers may have single or twin drivers. Speakers with a single driver may have it facing downwards or upwards to produce a better sound and also feature passive radiators to improve the sound quality of the speaker.

Connectivity

One of the most vital features of a Bluetooth speaker is its ability to connect to another Bluetooth device fast and without obstruction. Most Bluetooth speakers have been designed with a newer Bluetooth version, 5.0, that enables a solid wireless connection. Wired connections are also just as important as wireless, which is why a good quality speaker must have an auxiliary connector. This is usually marked as ‘Aux-in’ in the specification page; it may also include an aux cord to facilitate this connection. Some speakers also have NFC to facilitate an even faster connection with some devices. Also, a built-in microphone is another feature to look out for as it would come in handy when you need to make personal or conference calls.

Battery Life

Since Bluetooth speakers don’t have to be plugged in to function, battery life is an important feature to note. Most speakers have an average battery life of 12 hours, while some can last for 24 hours, depending on how it is used. The reason for this variation is that the louder a speaker operates, the more battery power it uses. This should not be a problem if the speaker has a sturdy and durable battery. Some speakers have special features that help save the battery when the speaker is inactive, like low battery mode.

Waterproof

Bluetooth speakers are usually portable and can be placed anywhere, including areas with water. To reduce the chances of water damage, you should purchase a completely waterproof speaker and resistant to some weather conditions. You should be able to use your speaker at the beach, by the pool, and even in the bathroom.

Stereo Mode

Some Bluetooth speaker models have the ability to connect with a second speaker to produce a loud stereo sound. This can be achieved with another speaker of the same brand or model as the original.

Shopping for an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker with the same qualities as the more expensive models may seem impossible. This is why we have reviewed eight of the best, most affordable Bluetooth speakers you can find. Each of them has been tested and know to produce incredible sound quality and deep bass.