Best Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset in 2021 Review
Using a Headset while riding a motorcycle has been in vogue in recent years due to its versatility and ease of use. A motorcycle Bluetooth headset offers many features and services to a rider; while trying to use your headset, you do not need to remove your helmet because the headset comes with features that enable you to press keys for whatever function you need. It adds to your overall riding experience, making it more than the covering of distances and wheezing of air as you ride on. The Bluetooth headset is an advancement in the technological world and is not an exception to motorcycle riding. We have Bluetooth technology on our phones, laptops, car audio systems, earbuds, and even a computer mouse; this addition, as we have seen, has boosted the overall performance of these products. So you are guaranteed of getting a great experience if you are a first-time buyer just into the Bluetooth headset market.
A motorcycle Bluetooth headset offers you a wide range of features, and it makes it possible for you to communicate with other riders over a required distance. This feature makes it an intercom between riders for whatever information they want to exchange. The headset also allows riders to make and receive calls while riding, and a rider does not necessarily need to pull out their phones to receive calls; the headset with its Bluetooth features allows calls to be received and made quickly. It also offers you an audio GPS tracking feature that adds safety for rider users. During rides, all riders are ensured of having their whereabouts known to those around them, preventing missing people or getting lost in transit. You can also connect your headset to your smartphone navigation app and listen to instructions in unfamiliar territory.
To people who want to ride just to spend some alone time on the Road, you would also need a Bluetooth headset because it also allows you to play music. You get to listen to music while riding on the Road; music is always an excellent partner. You can also stream a favourite podcast or radio show you do not want to miss via the headset while riding. Amazingly, when you are riding with a passenger, you can share the audio with the passenger due to the telecom feature that comes with the headset.
We want to show you what to note before purchasing a motorcycle Bluetooth headset, either for the first time or as someone who needs a replacement for the wrong purchase.
Things To Note Before Choosing a Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset
- Compatibility: The Bluetooth headset you would be choosing to purchase has to be able to connect to other riders who might be using different brands of headsets. Your headset has to be compatible with other headset brands to ensure comprehensive Bluetooth connectivity.
- Control Features: The headset you may want to choose should offer you a feature that allows you to operate the headset without distractions of trying to manage it manually. Hands-free features on Bluetooth headset helps you to run the headset without using your hands while riding, which adds to the safety of operations it gives you. You get to control the headset without pressing buttons, and it is one of the recent advancements in the Bluetooth headset market. If getting a hands-free model could be too expensive, you could opt for a headset with a simple control interface that would have the features you are most interested in. A simply controlled headset should also enable you to operate it with your gloves because you can’t pull your gloves off to use a headset while riding.
- Number of Possible Riders: While going on a riding adventure that would involve more than one rider, you might want to get a headset that allows connection and interaction with a group of riders. Some brands in their specs specify the number of riders connected; the brand you choose should have the number of riders you would want to join to on your riding experience.
- Distance and Smartphone connection: The distance of the connectivity of the Bluetooth headset should also be included, choosing a device that could work at the farthest distance should be vital to help the clarity of sound over a range of space. Your Bluetooth headset should also be easily paired with your smartphone to make and receive calls while you are on a long-distance ride.
- Battery, Durability and Weatherproof: The battery life of the Bluetooth headset you would be choosing should offer a level of longevity after being fully charged. The headset being noted should have a lifespan that would satisfy a long term of usage, which makes knowing the product’s warranty essential. Since the weather is subject to change, it would be best to get a headset that has a weatherproof function to enable a safer trip. The weatherproof feature helps to protect the device from various elements that could affect the headset.
- Sound Quality and Voice Prompts: While riding and communicating with other riders, you would still not necessarily want to keep hearing the sounds of winds as they could interfere with the clarity of sound. Getting a headset that would have a noise-cancelling feature is an excellent idea. Some headsets have voice commands such as Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, and you would want to note a voice prompt that would be best for you.
The 7 Best Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset in 2021 Are Reviewed Below
Having early on introduced us to the remarkable features we could enjoy from owning a motorcycle Bluetooth headset, we have carefully reviewed a list of the best motorcycle Bluetooth headset you can get in the market with their unique features outlined. We know selecting a preferred one from an extended range of choices can be tiring, but we have streamlined those lists to give you the best products.
1
LEXIN 2pcs B4FM Motorcycle Bluetooth Intercom
Lexin is a brand that did not just spring up; the company has grown in the level of technology of its products. The B4FM is a motorcycle Bluetooth headset that offers a hands-free rider feature; this feature makes it possible for the rider to communicate with the headset easily while riding. The hands-free is a beautiful feature that helps the rider focus on riding without necessarily trying to use his hands to control the headset. It also comes with access to Siri voice command and additional voice command from S Voice, and this voice command enables the rider to make and receive calls hands-free.
The LX-B4FM, as it is referred to as a model, provides the rider with Hi-Fi stereo music and FM radio, which adds to your riding experience. It also offers GPS voice guidance which is very useful when riding in an unfamiliar region. While on a team riding, the LX-B4FM offers a 4-way conference connection; that is, it allows conversation with four riders at a range of 1600 meters. It is also compatible with other Bluetooth headsets available in the market, making it a universal pair.
This brand of motorcycle Bluetooth headset fits fantastically into our needed factors and is topping the list for these features; in addition to earlier stated features, it has advanced noise-cancellation technology. The communication system function well under a speed of 120km/h, which does not allow you to hear muffled sounds while riding. It also has a long-lasting battery made from Lithium-Ion and will enable riders to enjoy 8 hours of talking time, 15 hours of music streaming, and a standby of up to 120 hours.
Our leading motorcycle Bluetooth headset is a certified weatherproof device, which allows your headset to handle various weather conditions. It is also compatible with multiple types of helmets and enables you to install the microphone in two ways. You can install the microphone in a flip-face position for a convertible helmet or a full-face helmet.
Key Features:
- Hands-free feature
- Advanced Noise Cancellation
- Universal Bluetooth pairing and 4-Way conference
- Long-lasting battery life
- Weatherproof
Specification:
- Brand: LEXIN
- Model: LX-B4FM
- Product Weight: 1.1 Pounds
- Product Dimension: 5.51 x 8.66 x 1.97 inches
Pros
- Access to Siri
- Making and receiving calls hands-free
- Allows conversation with four riders
- Listening to GPS Voice guidance
- Provides noise-cancelling technology under the speed of 120km/h
- It can be used under all weather conditions
- It has big buttons that make you operate it with your gloves on
- Has a built-in FM Radio
- Ease of use
Cons
- A little expensive
2
THOKWOK Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset
THOKWOK motorcycle Bluetooth headset has its Bluetooth chip made from CSR(Cambridge Silicon Radio) company that makes highly functioning Bluetooth chips. The CSR Bluetooth chip in this brand of the headset allows it to realize a full-duplex intercom at speed from 80km/h up to 110km/h and at a distance of 800-1000m. The Bluetooth can be connected to your smartphone, and it changes features swiftly among the phone, stereo and intercom functions. Calls are automatically received, and when done, it automatically resumes its intercom functions without necessarily needing manual control by the rider to change the feature.
The THOKWOK motorcycle offers excellent sound clarity with its noise-cancelling ability and noise and echo suppression while riding. With its Hands-free feature, you can freely and easily switch from making and receiving calls, listening to FM radio or stereo music and GPS navigation with no hitch. It also comes with a 2.5mm audio cable that offers a wired connection to your smartphone, tablet, Personal Computer or any device that could transfer audio to the earpiece.
It allows you to connect to three other riders for communication and has a big push button that will enable you to operate the headset with your gloves. It has helmet compatibility as it is suitable for half-face helmets and full-face helmets and is easily installed and assembled. With its all-silicia gel covering, you are guaranteed to get excellent water and weatherproof device to make your outdoor adventure more exciting. It has a great battery life of about 8 hours talk time, 10 hours music time and standby of 300 hours.
Key Features:
- Built-in FM Radio
- Full-duplex communication technology
- CSR Bluetooth chip
- Noise suppression and echo cancellation
- Intercom communication over 1000 range
- 3 riders connection
Specification:
- Brand: THOKWOK
- Model: BT-S3
- Product Weight: 11.7 Ounces
- Product Dimension: 6.69 x 4.37 x 2.13 inches
Pros
- It has a BT-S3 connection that can pair with other BT-S series
- Ease of operations of different functions
- A group of 3 riders can communicate with each other
- Great noise suppression
- Long-lasting battery life
Cons
- Some riders complain of snagging their ear a bit
3
Cardo Unisex-Adult PACKTALK Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset
Cardo is a leading brand in the motorcycle Bluetooth headset segment; it has a patented DMC (Dynamic Mesh Communication) Technology intended to improve Bluetooth operations. Each rider has a separate communications hub and helps track and maintain other riders’ communication hubs. This DMC feature provides smooth and long-range intercom connections with excellent stability and ease for a small or large group of about 15 riders.
The Cardo packtalk is certified a world-class best in noise reduction and wind suppression and is the best motorcycle Bluetooth headset for music, with its sound being provided by JBL. This unbeatable feature of sound quality and outstanding performance under high-speed level has impeccable audio clarity made for motorcycle helmets. Streaming music, intercom usage, GPS navigation, and phone call sounds has never sounded better from a headset. The Cardo PACKTALK takes the title of the motorcycle Bluetooth headset with the best sound.
It uses Siri and Ok Google voice commands, which adds to the natural voice operation built-in Cardo. The voice operations give the riders ease of operating the headset and reduce the need for a specific button interface; it has over Twenty commands available in multiple languages that control many headset functions. Cardo Connect App is available on iOS and Android, which gives complete control and command ability of the headset’s settings and presets. The headset is compatible with all helmet models, is fully waterproof, and pairs with any other Bluetooth headset.
Key Features:
- Cardo Natural Voice Operation
- Patented DMC Mesh Technology
- Sound provided by JBL
- Completely Waterproof
- Over 20 commands in multiple languages
Specification:
- Brand: CARDO
- Model: Packtalk Single
- Product Weight: 2.01 ounces
- Product Dimension: 3.5 x 0.98 x 1.9 inches
Pros
- Undefeated in sound quality
- It has more than twenty commands available in multiple languages
- Remote control ability with Cardo Connect App
- Compatible with many helmet models and can easily be installed
- It is dustproof and waterproof
- It has a self-adjustable volume
- Can be used over a distance of 1600 meters
- It offers 13 hours of talk time
Cons
- Some customers complain of the sound not working well at highway speeds
4
SENA 20S-EVO-01 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset
Sleek is the selling point of SENA 20S-EVO-01 and is regarded as the next generation and a leading market seller of the 20S series. It features an upgraded design to the original 20S with improved functionality and stability of the intercom while riding. The sleekness of the antenna newly added to the Bluetooth headset is the added feature that enhances the strength of the device’s intercom function.
This new design has a fixed shark fin type antenna, unlike the earlier version of the SENA 20series with a flip-up antenna. It provides a talk time of about 13 hours and has an advanced noise-cancelling ability. Its versatility allows riders to listen to music, hear GPS instructions, and call making. The SENA audio multitasking will enable riders to have an intercom conversation while still listening to music, using GPS or Radio. While riding with a SENA 20S-EVO, you get to connect with up to seven other riders with a distance of 1.2 miles.
The SENA 20S-EVO has a motion sensor technology that allows you to shake the device to pair, and you can also control its functions with a hands-free voice command.
Key Features:
- Hands-free control and Shake feature to pair
- Audio Multitasking Technology
- HD-audio quality
- Connection with seven other riders
- Advanced noise control
Specification:
- Brand: SENA
- Model: 20S-EVO-01
- Product Weight: 2.15 Ounces
- Product Dimension: 3.7 x 1.9 x 1 inches
Pros
- It delivers a high-class noise cancellation feature
- Audio function overlay makes it possible for riders to listen to music and use the intercom simultaneously
- You get to talk to 7 other riders
- It uses a voice command feature
- It can be installed easily
Cons
- Some users have complained about the quality of the sound
- It is not waterproof
5
Yideng Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset and Intercom
Having a Bluetooth headset that offers a full-duplex intercom is the best, and The Yideng motorcycle Bluetooth headset has just that to provide riders with. It performs under the speed of 80km/h -110km/h, and at a distance of about 1000m, it allows you to connect to about 2-3 other riders and just two riders over the intercom. The receiver is near the ear, microphone in the helmet, and used in all weather conditions.
For a fantasic listening experience, it offers a high level of sound clarity with DSP echo cancellation and its suppression of noise with an HD audio feature. The Yideng headset lets you communicate with friends, use GPS, listen to music and FM radio, dial and answer call hands-free, making your overall riding experience more exciting and less stressful control of headset devices.
Key Features:
- Waterproof and Hands-free control
- Compatible with smartphones
- Wireless music streaming
- Communicating over the range of 1000m
- Noise suppression and echo cancellation
Specification:
- Brand: YIDENG
- Model: BT-S2
- Product Weight: 0.3 ounces
- Product Dimension: 7.4 x 4.5 x 3.1 inches
Pros
- It offers full-duplex intercom communication
- Easily installed and weatherproof
- Multiple audio functions
- High-definition audio sound
- Offers sound clarity with noise suppression technology
- A warranty period of a year
Cons
- It cannot be paired with all other products
6
FreedConn T-COMVB 800M Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset
If team riding is your thing, FreedConn T-COMVB is excellently made for team riding with the ability to cover an intercom distance of 800m and works at a speed of 120km/h. It pairs with three riders but allows intercom communication between 2 riders. It also has a DPS echo cancellation like most products on the list, which aids the noise suppression features it offers. Enjoying a clear audio sound is not missing in this product since it has HiFi speakers built.
Riding and receiving information go hand-in-hand in this product as you get an FM radio function that allows you to listen to traffic news over the radio. With its multitasking audio function, you get to listen to music, answer and dial a call, and listen for voice prompt from your GPS navigations. You also get to switch from using the intercom function, stereo music, and phone calls swiftly and efficiently. It can be easily connected to other Bluetooth devices and motorcycle helmets. Its waterproof feature makes it perfect for your outdoor adventure, reducing your worry of easy wear and tears.
The FreedConn T-COMVB is designed to offer you convenience and security during your rides, and you get to use all audio features without necessarily taking your hands off the handlebars of your motorcycle.
Key Features:
- Two riders intercom communication
- 800m intercom distance
- Built-in HiFi speakers
- Hands-free mode
Specification:
- Brand: FREEDCONN
- Model: TCOM-VB
- Product Weight: 1.28 ounces
- Product Dimension: 3.2 x 1 x 1.2 inches
Pros
- Easy to set up and install
- It is the best budget motorcycle Bluetooth headset.
- It offers excellent convenience of operations
- It has impressive noise cancellation features
- Multitasking audio functions
Cons
- Some buyers complain of sound being too high
7
SENA 30K-01 Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset
Like the Cardo Packtalk, The Sena 30K-01 also features a mesh communication technology that enables you to connect with many users and other riders of about 24 people. Its range is up to 5 miles, and at least 6 participants can be connected to it and can work at a distance of 1.2 miles in open terrain. It is a big step in advancing your riding experience.
The Sena 30K-01 can be paired with smartphones and can be used to listen to music, GPS navigations and call making and takings. It has a built-in FM radio with Radio Data System Alternative frequencies that helps to enhance these features in the headset. The presence of a dual-antenna heightens the level of sensitivity of this product. The headset functions can be done seamlessly without removing your hands from the handlebars of your motorcycle. The usage of one audio feature does not interrupt the use of another component, as they can be used simultaneously.
Key Features:
- Mesh Technology available in two modes
- Open Mesh can add 24 riders
- Built-in FM radio
- Advanced noise control
Specification:
- Brand: SENA
- Model: 30K-01
- Product Weight: 1.76 pounds
- Product Dimension: 3.54 x 1.97 x 0.98 inches
Pros
- It can be paired with many devices
- It has a high level of noise control
- It can connect from 6-24 other riders
Cons
- Battery life may be short
- Maybe too large for some helmet
Buying Guide Questions
Having reviewed the best motorcycle Bluetooth headset carefully, you can easily choose in this article to help you save the time of prolonged research; we have furthered answered some queries to help guide your buying decisions.
Is Cardo better than Sena?
The emergence of motorcycle Bluetooth headsets also came with a couple of market contenders; Cardo and Sena belong to the widely used brands, and people often want to know which of them is a better choice. The main reason for getting a motorcycle headset is to add music listening, communicate with other riders, and hear GPS navigations that both brands do pretty well enough.
Both brands have a long line of products that have slightly different functions and versatility. The Cardo Packtalk is said to be the best bikers’ communication device made because of its unique high-end features, mostly incomparable to any other product in the market. It features the latest technology in the headset market with its DMC mesh technology, allowing riders to connect and disconnect with ease without disrupting other group members. This Dynamic Mesh Communication offers more special functions in connectivity than the traditional Bluetooth connection. The Cardo brand makes it possible for their products to connect to other Bluetooth devices and other BT systems. They also have the most extended intercom distance range, which is about 1600m and have a natural voice operation which adds to your ease of control as you do not need to use your hands necessarily; all you need is your voice to give commands to the headset. The next step of development with Cardo was partnering with JBL in the manufacturing of quality speakers. All these top-notch features of the Cardo product make it quite expensive.
The Sena is undoubtedly a popular choice among motorcycle headset users, especially the Sena 30K due to its fantastic sleekness and it’s featuring the new generation Mesh communication technology. It also allows the Bluetooth connection of your headset with your smartphones or GPS and other headsets without the Mesh technology. It also has an excellent sound quality that will enable you to hear what the other riders say, overriding without interference from the wind.
Both Sena and Cardo offer the various needs of different riders with their unique features and have pretty similar functions. Although, we would say the Cardo is slightly better because of its waterproof feature that a Sena does not have.
Can you connect Sena to Cardo?
It is possible for you to connect a Sena headset to a Cardo, provided that both have the “Universal Intercom,” which makes it possible for the headsets to link to other brands. Only Sena of the Model 10S upwards and a Cardo with the G9 certification.
Which motorcycle intercom system is best?
The motorcycle intercom system has quite a long list of options that each offers a wide range of similar and different features to riders. However, the best motorcycle intercom system has to be weatherproof, has long-lasting battery life, provides universal connectivity feature, works over a long range, has good sound quality, and offers hands-free control and voice command. Lexin B4FM and Cardo Packtalk seem to hold solid top positions in delivering all these features excellently.
What is the difference between Sena 50R and 50S?
The Sena 50R and 50S are top sellers in the motorcycle Bluetooth headset market; they feature some differences even from a similar brand.
The Sena 50R was designed to go with you on rough and rugged routes as it was built to withstand turbulent movements. It has a Mesh technology feature, and although the battery life was reduced, you still get 8 hour intercom talk time, and it charges just as fast as any Sena product. The 50R has two types of microphones: the wired microphone and the wired boom microphone, and it also has voice commands available in eight languages and a three-button control interface. The 50R connects to 24 groups of riders.
The Sena 50S is a standard Sena-designed Bluetooth headset because it is clamped to the helmet, unlike the 50R without a clamp. Unlike the 50R, the 50S can be easily detached to be charged without you having to carry your whole helmet. The 50S has a Jog dial feature and not a button for its control, it offers 9 hours of Intercom talk time, and it has three microphone types (the boom microphone, the wired boom microphone and the wired microphone) different from the 50R two microphone types.
Conclusion
With a great understanding of the different tastes riders have in their choice of headsets and the special features you might be seeking, and we hope the list made met your needs and would guide you in finally choosing the one that would suit you. Our buying guide includes various brands with different quality and price levels. We have taken you through what to look out for when choosing a motorcycle Bluetooth headset to help you in your decision-making process further.
