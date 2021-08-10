Best Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset in 2021

Buying Guide Questions

Having reviewed the best motorcycle Bluetooth headset carefully, you can easily choose in this article to help you save the time of prolonged research; we have furthered answered some queries to help guide your buying decisions.

Is Cardo better than Sena?

The emergence of motorcycle Bluetooth headsets also came with a couple of market contenders; Cardo and Sena belong to the widely used brands, and people often want to know which of them is a better choice. The main reason for getting a motorcycle headset is to add music listening, communicate with other riders, and hear GPS navigations that both brands do pretty well enough.

Both brands have a long line of products that have slightly different functions and versatility. The Cardo Packtalk is said to be the best bikers’ communication device made because of its unique high-end features, mostly incomparable to any other product in the market. It features the latest technology in the headset market with its DMC mesh technology, allowing riders to connect and disconnect with ease without disrupting other group members. This Dynamic Mesh Communication offers more special functions in connectivity than the traditional Bluetooth connection. The Cardo brand makes it possible for their products to connect to other Bluetooth devices and other BT systems. They also have the most extended intercom distance range, which is about 1600m and have a natural voice operation which adds to your ease of control as you do not need to use your hands necessarily; all you need is your voice to give commands to the headset. The next step of development with Cardo was partnering with JBL in the manufacturing of quality speakers. All these top-notch features of the Cardo product make it quite expensive.

The Sena is undoubtedly a popular choice among motorcycle headset users, especially the Sena 30K due to its fantastic sleekness and it’s featuring the new generation Mesh communication technology. It also allows the Bluetooth connection of your headset with your smartphones or GPS and other headsets without the Mesh technology. It also has an excellent sound quality that will enable you to hear what the other riders say, overriding without interference from the wind.

Both Sena and Cardo offer the various needs of different riders with their unique features and have pretty similar functions. Although, we would say the Cardo is slightly better because of its waterproof feature that a Sena does not have.

Can you connect Sena to Cardo?

It is possible for you to connect a Sena headset to a Cardo, provided that both have the “Universal Intercom,” which makes it possible for the headsets to link to other brands. Only Sena of the Model 10S upwards and a Cardo with the G9 certification.

Which motorcycle intercom system is best?

The motorcycle intercom system has quite a long list of options that each offers a wide range of similar and different features to riders. However, the best motorcycle intercom system has to be weatherproof, has long-lasting battery life, provides universal connectivity feature, works over a long range, has good sound quality, and offers hands-free control and voice command. Lexin B4FM and Cardo Packtalk seem to hold solid top positions in delivering all these features excellently.

What is the difference between Sena 50R and 50S?

The Sena 50R and 50S are top sellers in the motorcycle Bluetooth headset market; they feature some differences even from a similar brand.

The Sena 50R was designed to go with you on rough and rugged routes as it was built to withstand turbulent movements. It has a Mesh technology feature, and although the battery life was reduced, you still get 8 hour intercom talk time, and it charges just as fast as any Sena product. The 50R has two types of microphones: the wired microphone and the wired boom microphone, and it also has voice commands available in eight languages and a three-button control interface. The 50R connects to 24 groups of riders.

The Sena 50S is a standard Sena-designed Bluetooth headset because it is clamped to the helmet, unlike the 50R without a clamp. Unlike the 50R, the 50S can be easily detached to be charged without you having to carry your whole helmet. The 50S has a Jog dial feature and not a button for its control, it offers 9 hours of Intercom talk time, and it has three microphone types (the boom microphone, the wired boom microphone and the wired microphone) different from the 50R two microphone types.

Conclusion

With a great understanding of the different tastes riders have in their choice of headsets and the special features you might be seeking, and we hope the list made met your needs and would guide you in finally choosing the one that would suit you. Our buying guide includes various brands with different quality and price levels. We have taken you through what to look out for when choosing a motorcycle Bluetooth headset to help you in your decision-making process further.

