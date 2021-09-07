Best Shower Speakers in 2021

Do you enjoy having another type of karaoke in the bathroom? A lot of people enjoy vibing to music and singing along in the shower. It’s one of the best things that makes the morning beautiful and helps relieve stress after a long day. Vibing to your favourite tracks at a satisfying volume is interesting. But you might hesitate whether to bring your phone into the bathroom or not. The fear of bathing your phone rather than yourself might prevent you from taking it into the shower. I try placing my phone on a flat surface to enjoy to music as I shower but I end up splashing my phone all the time. I started wrapping it with a plastic bag but the sound gets obstructed. One time my phone fell into the tub just when I was done bathing only to pick it up. My device is no waterproof so I paid the price of repairing it. The bad news is that it occasionally malfunctions so I had to get a new one. This might have happened to some other people so they have to place their device at a distance to keep it safe. But some people cannot enjoy a satisfying volume because their mobile device is at a distance since they don’t want to bathe it instead. The truth is with a shower speaker you get to enjoy to music at a high volume that suits your want without worrying about spoiling the shower speaker. Now, rather than taking my phone into the shower, I got myself an affordable shower speaker. Wouldn’t it be great to be able to take a speaker into the shower do not worry about bathing it?
The 8 Best Shower Speakers Are Reviewed Below
Shower speakers are waterproof speakers that connect with your device through the use of Bluetooth. They deliver music at high-quality sound and volume. But of course, when looking out for a shower speaker you want the best. No one wants to get something that will be useful for just a few days. This article will review some of the best shower speakers you should get. As you carefully look at these shower speakers, you’ll be able to choose the one which suits your taste.
1
JBL Clip 4 Speaker
The JBL is one of the best shower speakers. If you want a compact shower speaker, has a lightweight and can be hanged up easily then you might want to be getting the JBL Clip 4 shower speaker. It is compact and is designed to be hanged easily. Not only is it water-resistant but also dust resistant. It can be immersed in water of one-meter depth for as long as 30 minutes. It is made in varieties of colour and fabric designs so you can easily get your preferred colour. This durable shower speaker though may look small, is very powerful. With its loud volume, you sink into the world of music in the shower. It works with Bluetooth and can still connect from a long distance. The Bluetooth range is very sharp so you do not need to place your phone so close. Its battery life lasts for up ten hours more than enough to last you for the time you spend in the shower. It will go off after 20 minutes if you’re not playing anything. It is designed this way to help you save battery since it’s not in use.
Key Features:
- Sharp Bluetooth
- Powered by battery
- Advanced carabiner
- Portable
- Water and dust resistant
- Versatile
Specification:
- Brand: JBL
- Model: JBLCLIP4BLKAM
Pros
- Clips on easily
- Suitable for outdoor activities
- Lasting battery life
- Loud volume
- Varieties of colours and designs to choose from
Cons
- No voice assistant
2
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
The Ultimate Ears Speaker is a top-notch shower speaker. It is one of the best and it dispenses efficiently. It is resistant to both water and dust. It has one of the best high volume and quality sound. With the Ultimate Ears speaker, you can enjoy to different types of music. With one charge, it will last for up to 13 hours. The battery life is indeed exceptional. It’s a great selection when you want a speaker suitable for use in the shower. It is a versatile design which means you can use it in the shower but also when outdoor. It has a boost feature. When you hit the button, the loudness will increase and you get to enjoy music at loud volume since you are outdoor. With the long battery life, it is enough to serve you for the time you spend in the shower with enough battery remaining and if you’re outdoor, it can serve you for a day maximally. It is waterproof but also floats. The perfect choice for use on the beach or even the pool. Without touching your mobile device, you can easily control the music on the speaker.
Key Features:
- Loud volume
- Versatile
- Water and dust resistant
- Powered by battery
- Bluetooth connection
Specification:
- Brand: Ultimate Ears
- Model: 984-001547
Pros
- Suitable for outdoor activities
- Exceptional long-lasting battery life
- Easy to operate
Cons
- No voice assistant
3
Sony SRS-XB12
If you’re searching for a very affordable shower speaker that is at the same time effective and dispenses maximally, this is the right choice. It is water and dust resistant. It is designed with a strong battery life that will last for up to 16 hours. It has a strap that makes it easy to hang when you’re in the shower. It supports a voice assistant which makes it easy to control easily by just using your voice. It is the best for a low budget. It’s a quality speaker that’s best for use in the shower. It is a wireless design simply connect your mobile device using Bluetooth. It is compact but delivers a loud volume. It is suitable for outdoor use either by the pool or the beach.
Key Features:
- Lightweight
- Compact design
- Long battery life
- Water and dust resistant
- Extra bass
- Bluetooth connection
- Versatile
Specification:
- Brand: Sony
- Model: SRSXB12/B
Pros
- A removable strap that makes it easy to hang
- Suitable for outdoor use
- Impressive loud volume
Cons
- None
4
SoundBot SB510 Shower Speaker
Enjoy another type of karaoke at the comfort of your home with the SoundBot SB510 shower speaker. This designed shower speaker can be placed in the shower. It comes with a suction cup for the wall to make it easy to control and operate. After connecting your device to the speaker using Bluetooth, enjoy your favourite songs after a long day of work and enjoy the moment. You do not need to panic about missing a call or rushing out of the shower to pick an incoming call. The SoundBot speaker conveniently receives calls while in the bathroom. This shower speaker is compact yet powerful. Delivers sounds at quality volume clear and loud. It is waterproof so be at ease when you are in the shower and water splashes on it. It is also suitable for outdoor activities. Enjoy a good time vibing to loud and clear music by the beach, in the office or by the pool using the SoundBot speaker.
Key Features:
- Water-resistant
- Sharp Bluetooth connection
- Versatile
- Quality loud sound
- Built-in mike
Specification:
- Brand: SoundBot
- Model: SB510
Pros
- Can last up to 6 hours
- Suitable for outdoor use
- Easy to use
- The suction cup makes it stick to surfaces.
Cons
- None
5
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Gen 2
A shower speaker has a good combo. It’s effective and also supports voice assistant. If you’re looking for that type of shower speaker, go for Bang & Olufsen speaker. Simply connect it to your mobile device and use your voice to operate it. Distance isn’t a barrier neither is a noisy place. The speaker catches your voice and makes it easy for you to control. And when you want to disable this feature, simply mute its microphone. It can be immersed in water of one-meter depth for as long as 30 minutes. It is water-resistant and also dust resistant. Of course, this speaker is one of the best you can get for yourself.
Key Features:
- Compact design
- Loud sound
- Long battery life
- Battery-powered
- Speedy charging
- Bluetooth connection
- Water and dust resistant
Specification:
- Brand: Bang & Olufsen
- Model: 1734002
Pros
- Compact yet durable
- Portable and lightweight design
- Can last up to 18 hours
- Works with voice assistant
Cons
- Audio clarity might be affected at the maximum volume
6
Bose Micro speaker
The Bose SoundLi. Micro is one of the speakers you want to get for use in the shower to make your time in the shower enjoyable. As you connect your device to the speaker, enjoy different songs in loud and quality sound. It is resistant to water so do not worry if water splashes on it. And what if falls in the tub by mistake? Well, don’t panic, simply take it out, dry it and continue playing your music. It is light in weight and compact but it dispenses efficiently and performs maximally. You can also receive calls easily in the shower without reaching for your phone since it supports the voice assistant feature.
Key Features:
- Resistant to water
- Durable
- Versatile
- Built-in microphone
- Portable
- Bluetooth connection
- Battery-powered
Specification:
- Brand: Bose Corporation
- Model: 783342-0100
Pros
- Produces loud and clear quality sound
- Can last for up to 6 hours
- Resistant to scratches
- Supports voice assistant feature
Cons
- None
7
Hang Up, Shower Speaker
By simply sticking the hang up speaker to the wall in the shower, you can enjoy your music and sing along as you shower. Thanks to the suction pad. It allows the speaker to stick to any surface as long as it is smooth and flat. It is water-resistant as well as dust resistant. With the hangup speaker, you can easily receive calls without disconnecting your device. When it detects an incoming call, it automatically stops the music and once the call ends, it resumes the music from exactly where it stopped. It can be immersed in water of one-meter depth for as long as 30 minutes. It comes in different colours and designs so simply go for your favourite type and enjoy your time in the shower. It’s is compact but delivers music at a loud and quality sound.
Key Features:
- Water and dust resistant
- Sharp Bluetooth connection
- Battery-powered
- Versatile
- Stick pad
Specification:
- Brand: Jam
- Model: HX-P101BK
Pros
- Can last for up to 8 hours
- Designed in different colours and patterns
- Can be used for outdoor activities
- Defects incoming calls
Cons
- None
8
House of Marley No Bounds Speaker
If you’re searching for a shower speaker that’ll provide you with a quality loud sound that allows you to enjoy a different type of songs when you are in the shower, the House Of Marley speaker is also a good choice. It has a lot of details that make it one of the best. Its battery can last for up to 10 hours enough last you for many times you shower. It is resistant to water and even floats. Not only is it resistant to water but also dust. With the carabiner, it’s easy to carry the speaker around. It is also suitable for outdoor activities. You can also use it as a speakerphone thanks to the built-in mic. By just connecting your device to the speaker through Bluetooth, you can enjoy your favourite songs in the shower while the speaker stays in the shower with you.
Key Features:
- Water and dust resistant
- Built-in microphone
- Sharp Bluetooth connection
- Versatile
- Carabiner
- Compact
Specification:
- Brand: House of Marley
- Model: EM-JA015-SB
Pros
- Can last up to 10 hours
- Can be used when outdoor
- Comes with a carabiner
- Comes in 4 different colours
- Easy to carry around
Cons
- None
Buying Guide Questions
Buying a shower speaker requires searching for the right type. Why buy a shower speaker that’ll pack off just because it slipped off your hands and fell in the tub. Of course, you want to enjoy your time vibing to music without worrying whether the speaker is being splashed or not. This session will give answers to FAQs concerning shower speakers. Take time to read through.
Are shower speakers good?
Isn’t it a good combination to enjoy to music while in the shower? Have you ever taken your phone to the shower so you could enjoy vibing to music as you bathe? Even if you were worried about your phone’s safety you probably enjoyed it. Did you stop taking your phone into the shower because it once fell into the water or because you’re afraid it might slip off? Either way, placing the phone at a distance while playing songs cannot be compared to placing it in the shower. However, you do not want to shower your phone instead of yourself. Why risk your phone when you can use a shower speaker? Shower speakers are waterproof speakers that connect with your device through the use of Bluetooth. They are mostly designed to be resistant to water which makes it possible for you to take it into the shower. So if you are doubting if shower speakers are good, now you know they are. But, of course, getting a quality shower speaker is imperative. One that will serve its purpose without giving you any problem. With a shower speaker, you can enjoy to high-quality sound and volume while in the shower. Shower speakers are designed to stick to flat surfaces or to be hanged. With the Bluetooth connection, you don’t need to bring your phone close to the shower. Put your phone at a distance and let the speaker do the work.
Is it bad to bring a speaker into the shower?
It can be bad to bring a speaker into the shower and at the same time not be bad. It all depends on what type of speaker. The deal is, what type of speaker I’m I taking into the shower. It would be bad to bring a non-waterproof speaker into the shower. Of course, it is no abomination but, that’ll only ruin the speaker. While in the shower, water could splash on the speaker, what’s worse is the speaker could slip off and fall into the water and shower steams also does no good to speakers. If these things happen to a speaker that isn’t waterproof then it might be the end of the speaker. And if it does work after some little amendments or hacks, it might malfunction. Sometimes it is a bit safe to take a speaker into the shower if the bathroom is wide and the speaker is a bit far from where you’ll shower. But, this only accounts for a bit of safeness. On the other hand, it is only right to bring a speaker that’s resistant into the shower. Once a speaker is water-resistant, there’s no need to hesitate taking it along into the shower. Since neither splashes nor falling into water will ruin it. It is recommended to bring along waterproof speakers into the shower.
Can you use a waterproof speaker in the shower?
In whatever activities you enjoy doing, if you like vibing to music all the time using a speaker, a waterproof speaker is recommended. You can either use a waterproof speaker in the shower, on the beach, by the pool or even for some adventures. When a speaker is waterproof, then no matter the amount of water that gets on it, it will work. Of course, the depth of the water and the time is a determinant. So, if your activities often revolve around places with water, you should make do with a waterproof speaker. Just like many other people, if you love vibing to music while in the shower but do not want to risk taking your phone along then, what you need is a waterproof speaker. A speaker that will work even if it falls into water or get splashed. Waterproof speakers do not get affected by shower steams. So, of course, you can use a waterproof speaker in the shower. Rather than risking your device or using just any speaker in the shower. Get a waterproof speaker to save you the worry.
Can you keep your phone in the bathroom while showering?
You probably don’t want to miss a vital call but you have to shower. So you are wondering if you can take your phone into the shower. The deal is, is your phone waterproof. You can always keep a waterproof phone in the bathroom while showering. But if you do that to a phone that isn’t waterproof, it could get damaged. Except you have a Ziploc bag. How then do you discern if a phone is waterproof? Simply fill a bucket with water then deep in your phone. If your phone works after taking it out, then it’s waterproof. Oh! No, don’t try that. The best and simple way to determine if your phone is waterproof is to confirm from the manufacturer. Thanks to technology, you can easily go online to check your phone’s model and confirm it is resistant to water by browsing the specs of the manufacturer. It is through that most phones made recently are resistant to water but it is good to confirm before using it in the shower. So if your phone is resistant to water, there’s no harm in taking it into the shower. Even if a phone that isn’t resistant to water is taken to the shower it can be affected. It might not fall into the water but the shower steam can affect it. When steam gets into a phone, it turns back to water drops and can affect and damage it.
Which speakers are waterproof?
Most speakers made today are designed to be resistant to water. Which makes them suitable for outdoor activities around the water. So if you enjoy going to the pool or beach or engaging in other recreations you need a water-resistant speaker.
Which are the best waterproof speakers?
Either you enjoy vibing to and singing along to music while in the shower or you like taking a speaker along when going to the pool or beach, you must use a waterproof speaker. Using just any speaker in these situations isn’t ideal. The speaker might get damaged after a day of use since it isn’t resistant to water. Therefore, a waterproof speaker is an important asset you need.
Conclusion
Shower speakers are important assets for people who enjoy vibing to music in the shower. With a quality shower speaker, you can either stick or hang it in the shower without worrying about spoiling it. Since shower speakers are mostly waterproof, selecting the right type will allow you to enjoy a good time in the shower. This article has noted some of the best shower speakers you can choose from. When you have a tight budget or not, you can find a suitable shower speaker that can also be used for other activities. Since they are compact, lightweight and portable they are easy to carry around and stick or hang. Don’t risk your phone and get yourself a good shower speaker that’ll deliver your music in a quality sound and high volume.