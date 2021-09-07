Best Shower Speakers in 2021

Buying Guide Questions

Buying a shower speaker requires searching for the right type. Why buy a shower speaker that’ll pack off just because it slipped off your hands and fell in the tub. Of course, you want to enjoy your time vibing to music without worrying whether the speaker is being splashed or not. This session will give answers to FAQs concerning shower speakers. Take time to read through.

Are shower speakers good?

Isn’t it a good combination to enjoy to music while in the shower? Have you ever taken your phone to the shower so you could enjoy vibing to music as you bathe? Even if you were worried about your phone’s safety you probably enjoyed it. Did you stop taking your phone into the shower because it once fell into the water or because you’re afraid it might slip off? Either way, placing the phone at a distance while playing songs cannot be compared to placing it in the shower. However, you do not want to shower your phone instead of yourself. Why risk your phone when you can use a shower speaker? Shower speakers are waterproof speakers that connect with your device through the use of Bluetooth. They are mostly designed to be resistant to water which makes it possible for you to take it into the shower. So if you are doubting if shower speakers are good, now you know they are. But, of course, getting a quality shower speaker is imperative. One that will serve its purpose without giving you any problem. With a shower speaker, you can enjoy to high-quality sound and volume while in the shower. Shower speakers are designed to stick to flat surfaces or to be hanged. With the Bluetooth connection, you don’t need to bring your phone close to the shower. Put your phone at a distance and let the speaker do the work.

Is it bad to bring a speaker into the shower?

It can be bad to bring a speaker into the shower and at the same time not be bad. It all depends on what type of speaker. The deal is, what type of speaker I’m I taking into the shower. It would be bad to bring a non-waterproof speaker into the shower. Of course, it is no abomination but, that’ll only ruin the speaker. While in the shower, water could splash on the speaker, what’s worse is the speaker could slip off and fall into the water and shower steams also does no good to speakers. If these things happen to a speaker that isn’t waterproof then it might be the end of the speaker. And if it does work after some little amendments or hacks, it might malfunction. Sometimes it is a bit safe to take a speaker into the shower if the bathroom is wide and the speaker is a bit far from where you’ll shower. But, this only accounts for a bit of safeness. On the other hand, it is only right to bring a speaker that’s resistant into the shower. Once a speaker is water-resistant, there’s no need to hesitate taking it along into the shower. Since neither splashes nor falling into water will ruin it. It is recommended to bring along waterproof speakers into the shower.

Can you use a waterproof speaker in the shower?

In whatever activities you enjoy doing, if you like vibing to music all the time using a speaker, a waterproof speaker is recommended. You can either use a waterproof speaker in the shower, on the beach, by the pool or even for some adventures. When a speaker is waterproof, then no matter the amount of water that gets on it, it will work. Of course, the depth of the water and the time is a determinant. So, if your activities often revolve around places with water, you should make do with a waterproof speaker. Just like many other people, if you love vibing to music while in the shower but do not want to risk taking your phone along then, what you need is a waterproof speaker. A speaker that will work even if it falls into water or get splashed. Waterproof speakers do not get affected by shower steams. So, of course, you can use a waterproof speaker in the shower. Rather than risking your device or using just any speaker in the shower. Get a waterproof speaker to save you the worry.

Can you keep your phone in the bathroom while showering?

You probably don’t want to miss a vital call but you have to shower. So you are wondering if you can take your phone into the shower. The deal is, is your phone waterproof. You can always keep a waterproof phone in the bathroom while showering. But if you do that to a phone that isn’t waterproof, it could get damaged. Except you have a Ziploc bag. How then do you discern if a phone is waterproof? Simply fill a bucket with water then deep in your phone. If your phone works after taking it out, then it’s waterproof. Oh! No, don’t try that. The best and simple way to determine if your phone is waterproof is to confirm from the manufacturer. Thanks to technology, you can easily go online to check your phone’s model and confirm it is resistant to water by browsing the specs of the manufacturer. It is through that most phones made recently are resistant to water but it is good to confirm before using it in the shower. So if your phone is resistant to water, there’s no harm in taking it into the shower. Even if a phone that isn’t resistant to water is taken to the shower it can be affected. It might not fall into the water but the shower steam can affect it. When steam gets into a phone, it turns back to water drops and can affect and damage it.

Which speakers are waterproof?

Most speakers made today are designed to be resistant to water. Which makes them suitable for outdoor activities around the water. So if you enjoy going to the pool or beach or engaging in other recreations you need a water-resistant speaker.

Which are the best waterproof speakers?

Either you enjoy vibing to and singing along to music while in the shower or you like taking a speaker along when going to the pool or beach, you must use a waterproof speaker. Using just any speaker in these situations isn’t ideal. The speaker might get damaged after a day of use since it isn’t resistant to water. Therefore, a waterproof speaker is an important asset you need.

Conclusion

Shower speakers are important assets for people who enjoy vibing to music in the shower. With a quality shower speaker, you can either stick or hang it in the shower without worrying about spoiling it. Since shower speakers are mostly waterproof, selecting the right type will allow you to enjoy a good time in the shower. This article has noted some of the best shower speakers you can choose from. When you have a tight budget or not, you can find a suitable shower speaker that can also be used for other activities. Since they are compact, lightweight and portable they are easy to carry around and stick or hang. Don’t risk your phone and get yourself a good shower speaker that’ll deliver your music in a quality sound and high volume.