8 Best Audio Technica Headphones in 2021

Headphones may function as regular speakers, but they are significantly different; they are small speakers that can be worn around and in your ears. Headphones regularly have two ear cups attached by a band that you can place over your ears, while smaller headphones like earbuds or earphones are worn inside the canal. Headphones are often 20mm – 50mm in dimension, while earphones are typically 8mm – 15mm, and the headphone is better than the earphones in its level of passive noise-canceling abilities.

To choose a headphone, you would need to consider the level of sensitivity: how high the headphones can get, and most headphones are up to 110 dB/mW, which is the best because anything below 85 should be avoided. You should also consider the power required for the headphone to work, the frequency response it can produce, and the drivers in it that help generate the sound because the larger the drive, the better the sound it will produce.

The common types of headphones are listed below:

In-ear



– In-ear earphones, also known as IEMS (In-ear Monitors), fit snuggly into your ear canal; it contains rubber ends that help them fit perfectly. They are ideal for daily commuting but cannot be used for too long; hence, they could hurt your ear.

Earbuds



– These are earphones that rest inside the edges of your ears and often comes with a smartphone or small media player.

On-ear



: These headphones rest on your ears and do not encompass the whole ear; they, however, help to isolate sounds from outside. They are also called supra-aural headphones.

Over-ear



: These types of headphones wrap around your ear completely. They are designed to be open-back, allowing noise from outside and closed-back, limiting external sounds. They are sometimes called circumaural or around-the-ear headphones. They are by far the most comfortable headphones to use for longer hours and deliver unmatched sound quality.

Headphones like speakers also contain transducers that convert audio signals into sound waves, and some connect to analog audio ports to process analog audio. Some headphones can connect to digital ports such as USB or other lightning port processes, and they include DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) in other to produce an analog output. Headphones only need to send sound waves to your eardrums over a few millimeters, making their components smaller and more precise.

Let us talk about the basic parts of a Headphone

Headband



: The headphone’s headband is its major distinguishing body part. It is an essential feature of the device, and it connects the earphones of the headphone physically and helps to hold the ear cups in their positions firmly.

Ear cups



: The ear cups of the headphones can be designed to allow and disallow air to go in and out of the cups with an opened or closed backs. The ear cups also hosts the drivers and electronics of the headphone and has active noise canceling. However, to produce this noise-canceling feature, these ear cups have microphones in their interior and exterior body parts and possess active circuity.

Drivers



: The drivers in a headphone are the elements that carry out the transducer feature. They help ensure the turning of audio into sounds, and they include planar magnetic, coil dynamic, and electrostatic.

Cushions



: The cushions are majorly in the headphone for ergonomics; however, they play a role in tuning the earcups and providing the sealing around the ear in most over-ear headphones.

Cable



: Most wired headphones have cables to help carry the audio signals in the headphones from the audio source to the drivers. In the wireless headphones, the cable is replaced with receivers built into the microphone found in the ear cups.

Plug



: This is also found in the wired headphones, and it connects the headphone to its appropriate jack.

Audio Technica is an audio company founded in Japan in the year 1962. They have grown to be a great brand focused on making audio types of quality and affordable equipment. Their headphones are in high demand, and they are priced within the range of $150 to $1500 based on your budget. Audio Technica’s headphones are known to be super comfortable and durable with a great sound. They are very suitable for producers and musicians and give nice flat responses while in use.