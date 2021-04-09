8 Best Audio Technica Headphones in 2021

Headphones may function as regular speakers, but they are significantly different; they are small speakers that can be worn around and in your ears. Headphones regularly have two ear cups attached by a band that you can place over your ears, while smaller headphones like earbuds or earphones are worn inside the canal. Headphones are often 20mm – 50mm in dimension, while earphones are typically 8mm – 15mm, and the headphone is better than the earphones in its level of passive noise-canceling abilities.
To choose a headphone, you would need to consider the level of sensitivity: how high the headphones can get, and most headphones are up to 110 dB/mW, which is the best because anything below 85 should be avoided. You should also consider the power required for the headphone to work, the frequency response it can produce, and the drivers in it that help generate the sound because the larger the drive, the better the sound it will produce.
The common types of headphones are listed below:
- In-ear
– In-ear earphones, also known as IEMS (In-ear Monitors), fit snuggly into your ear canal; it contains rubber ends that help them fit perfectly. They are ideal for daily commuting but cannot be used for too long; hence, they could hurt your ear.
- Earbuds
– These are earphones that rest inside the edges of your ears and often comes with a smartphone or small media player.
- On-ear
: These headphones rest on your ears and do not encompass the whole ear; they, however, help to isolate sounds from outside. They are also called supra-aural headphones.
- Over-ear
: These types of headphones wrap around your ear completely. They are designed to be open-back, allowing noise from outside and closed-back, limiting external sounds. They are sometimes called circumaural or around-the-ear headphones. They are by far the most comfortable headphones to use for longer hours and deliver unmatched sound quality.
Headphones like speakers also contain transducers that convert audio signals into sound waves, and some connect to analog audio ports to process analog audio. Some headphones can connect to digital ports such as USB or other lightning port processes, and they include DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) in other to produce an analog output. Headphones only need to send sound waves to your eardrums over a few millimeters, making their components smaller and more precise.
Let us talk about the basic parts of a Headphone
- Headband
: The headphone’s headband is its major distinguishing body part. It is an essential feature of the device, and it connects the earphones of the headphone physically and helps to hold the ear cups in their positions firmly.
- Ear cups
: The ear cups of the headphones can be designed to allow and disallow air to go in and out of the cups with an opened or closed backs. The ear cups also hosts the drivers and electronics of the headphone and has active noise canceling. However, to produce this noise-canceling feature, these ear cups have microphones in their interior and exterior body parts and possess active circuity.
- Drivers
: The drivers in a headphone are the elements that carry out the transducer feature. They help ensure the turning of audio into sounds, and they include planar magnetic, coil dynamic, and electrostatic.
- Cushions
: The cushions are majorly in the headphone for ergonomics; however, they play a role in tuning the earcups and providing the sealing around the ear in most over-ear headphones.
- Cable
: Most wired headphones have cables to help carry the audio signals in the headphones from the audio source to the drivers. In the wireless headphones, the cable is replaced with receivers built into the microphone found in the ear cups.
- Plug
: This is also found in the wired headphones, and it connects the headphone to its appropriate jack.
Audio Technica is an audio company founded in Japan in the year 1962. They have grown to be a great brand focused on making audio types of quality and affordable equipment. Their headphones are in high demand, and they are priced within the range of $150 to $1500 based on your budget. Audio Technica’s headphones are known to be super comfortable and durable with a great sound. They are very suitable for producers and musicians and give nice flat responses while in use.
The 8 Best Audio Technica Headphones In 2021 Are Reviewed Below
The Audio Technica headphones are one of the best brands when considering what types of headphones to buy. They offer quality features either in making music, listening to it, or performing on stage. They have outstanding recreational options for you as a user that you would not get tired of using. We have reviewed the best Audio Technica headphones that offer great service for the music lifestyle.
Audio-Technica ATH-M50X
The ATH-M50X is one of the best of its headphone product line, with an over-the-ear design and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers a certified sonic performance confirmed by audio engineers and pro reviewers. Its drivers are measured to be 44 millimeters to provide excellent power for the low end. The drivers are made from rare earth magnets and wire voice coils made from copper-clad aluminum.
The sonic response of the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X is very flat, which does not give the sound an artificial bass boost from your studio monitors. It also features amazing sound clarity throughout an extended frequency range with great sound isolation that keeps loud noise from the environment away. It is circumaural in its shape and wraps around the ear excellently with its 90 degrees swiveling ear cups. The ATH-M50X also features an easy one-ear monitoring and headband material to deliver optimum comfort.
The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X, aside from its great quality and sound, offers an excellent level of durability. Its sensitivity level of this awesome product is 99 dB and a resistance of 38 ohms that feels right for most uses. Unlike most older brands, this product is not too flashy and does not feature crazy color accents; it has black with silver accents that give it a professional look. Its package comes with one straight and one detachable coiled cable, a quarter-inch headphone adapter, and a rigid hardshell case.
Key Features:
- A full and balanced sound
- A professional design
- It comes with an accessories
- 90-degree swiveling ear cups
- Circumaural design
- Black with silver color accents
Specification:
- Colour: Black
- Product Dimension: 11.4 x 10 x 4.1 inches
- Product Weight: 10.1 ounces
- Headphone Connectivity: Bluetooth
- Form Factor: Over-Ear
Pros
- Ear cups are not obnoxiously large
- Frequency response is up to 15-28,000 Hz
- Awesome sound performance
- Comfortable fit that can be worn for a long time
- Offer an accurate bass response
Cons
- No wireless connectivity
- Ear cups may be too small for those with larger ears
Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK
The Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK is another top grade in the Audio-Technica headphone product line with its wireless design with exceptional audio quality. Its sound quality is very pure and close to reality. It has an internally built battery that works for as long as 70 hours when used continually after a full charge.
The ATH-SR30BTBK is very lightweight and has a fold-flat design, making it all easily portable while on the move. It also has a dual-layer housing isolation structure that separates the electric circuitry from its acoustic space for great phase and transient response. It is built to go over the ear when worn and has controls and a mic built into the ear cup for convenience in handling while on calls or music playback and volume adjustment.
It is closed at the back, and its frequency response is up to 5-35,000 Hz, offers a sensitivity range of 99 dB/mW, and gives an impedance of 32 ohms. Its driver measured at 40 mm ensures an optimum power for great sound. Whether you use it on stage, studio, or boardroom table, it is very efficient and gives a natural sound output.
Key Features:
- 40 mm drivers
- Closed-back dynamics
- 70 hours long-lasting internal battery
- Dual-layer isolation
- Wireless Over-Ear design
Specification:
- Colour: Charcoal Gray
- Product Dimension: 10 x 8 x 2 inches
- Product Weight: 6.8 Ounces
- Headphone Connectivity: Wireless
- Form Factor: Over-Ear
Pros
- Very portable with its lightweight structure
- It has an in-built battery
- It comes with a USB charging cable
Cons
- The Earcups might be too tight for some users
Audio-Technica ATH-M20X
The Audio-Technica ATH-M20X is a younger version of the ATH-M50X; it offers the services of the M50X but at an affordable rate. You get quality at a pocket-friendly price, and it offers you dependable headphones with great sound. It has an advanced build that is designed for outstanding studio tracking and mixing. Like most Audio-Technica headphone products, it has 40 mm drivers with aluminum wire voice coils.
The ATH-M20X is tuned for enhanced low-frequency performance, and it has excellent sound isolation from noises from the environment. It has a circumaural design that contours around the ears, has wired connectivity and a single, convenient side cable, and a durable design to offer you a long time of usage.
Unlike the ATH-M50X, the ATH-M20X has a sensitivity range of 96 dB, an impedance of 47 ohms, and a frequency range of 15 – 20,000 Hz. Both earcups can swivel in 15 degrees direction, and their cable can exit from the left-side
Key Features:
- It has a durable design
- It is effective for studio tracking and mixing
- A very affordable price
- Single side cable exit for more convenience
Specification:
- Colour: Black
- Product Dimension:
- Product Weight:
- Headphone Connectivity: Wired
- Form Factor: Over-Ear
Pros
- It offers great value for its service
- It has a decently balanced sound
- It has a great design
- Low-frequency performance
- It is designed for studio tracking and mixing
Cons
- The build is a little cheap
- It does not come with accessories
- It has less frequency coverage than most expensive headphones
- Not great for DJs
Audio-Technica ATH-ANC700BT
The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC700BT is one of the brands that has defeated Bluetooth headphones’ claims with the inferior sound quality compared to wired headphones. The Bluetooth connectivity headphones have gotten pretty great and have defeated these claims by providing great sound performance. The ANC700BT has an active noise-canceling technology powered by a proprietary with four microphone multi-feedback systems. This feedback system helps to reduce the noise from the external environment.
The Bluetooth wireless connectivity of the ATH-ANC700BT comes with touch and swipe controls in its earcups that allow music controlling, answering and ending calls, video playback, and adjusting its volume on all connected devices. It has 40-millimeter drivers that can give high-fidelity audio reproduction and has a foldable design that makes it portable for carrying along while on the move. The internal battery can last as long as 25 hours on a full charge and 1,000 hours on standby while on continuous use of Bluetooth.
The ATH-ANC700BT comes with a 1.2 m cable and a 3.5 mm stereo mini-plug that provides a wired connection when you cannot use a wireless connection. It also has one 30 cm charging cable and a protective pouch to keep the headphone when not in use.
Key Features:
- QuietPoint active noise-canceling technology
- Wireless Bluetooth Technology
- 40 mm drivers
- An internal battery that can last for 25 hours
- Touch and swipe control
Specification:
- Colour: Black
- Product Dimension: 10 x 4.02 x 9.02 inches
- Product Weight: 8.8 ounces
- Headphone Connectivity: Wireless
- Form Factor: Over-Ear
Pros
- It has a fold-flat design that makes it convenient for carriage
- Call answering, volume adjustment, music controls, built features in the earcups
- Great Quietpoint Active Noise-canceling feature
- It comes with included accessories for more functionality
Cons
- The user interface on the earcups have slight issues
Audio-Technica ATH-WS1100iS
With a large 53 mm Audio driver with deep motion, Hi-Res has an ultra-powerful magnetic circuit, and the Audio-Technica ATH-WS1100iS delivers incredibly accurate audio sound. This magnetic circuit helps the headphone to give a deep bass sound effect. The brand’s bass venting system comes with extra side vents to optimize air damping that would not affect the excellent sound reproduction. It also has an awesome frequency response of 5 – 40,000 Hz.
The Audio-Technica ATH-WS1100is gives you a deep bass sound while not giving up on sound clarity, with its semi-open design allows some air in a while using the headphone. This particular design can be used to listen to any music genre; its housing is rigid and features an aluminum centerpiece and an aluminum stabilizer ring that keeps unwanted vibrations for better audio clarity.
It has exclusive dual-layer earpads that increase isolation with firm internal layers and a soft outer layer. It also has a detachable 1.2 m cable with controls for answering calls and a mic and media playback control that can work with smartphones and other portable devices.
Key Features:
- Bass venting system
- 53 mm audio drivers
- Frequency response of 5-40,000 Hz
- Dual-layer earpads
- Wired connectivity
Specification:
- Colour: Black
- Product Dimension: 11.5 x 5 x 8 inches
- Product Weight: 9.9 ounces
- Headphone Connectivity: Wired
- Form Factor: In-Ear
Pros
- Provides an excellent sound isolation
- Its extra bass venting system contributes to its headphones’ audio clarity
- Textured bass sound
- Very comfortable to wear for a long time
- Super light, comfortable and portable
Cons
- The cables are a little weak
Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7bBK
The Audio-Technica brand is known for delivering great sound quality, and the ATH-MSR7bBK is no exception. Its frequency response is from 15,000 to 20,000 Hz with an impedance of 16 ohms. It has a wired connectivity technology which gives an excellent sound range. It is lightweight, which makes it extra portable to be carried around.
The ATH-MSR7bBK offers clear and balanced vocals with a great low-frequency sound level. It also offers a closed-back body design that does not allow sound leakages or interference from environmental noises. This design offers you an excellent Audiophile product with a budget-friendly price and has a build quality that provides you the comfort of wearing it for a long time. The headband is also pretty adjustable and can rotate flat for storage when needed.
Key Features:
- Frequency response of 15-20,000 Hz
- Lightweight
- Affordable price
- Comfortable for long hours of usage
- Excellent sound quality
Specification:
- Colour: Black
- Product Dimension: 22.86 x 22.86 x 7.62 cm
- Product Weight: 5.8 ounces
- Headphone Connectivity: Wired
- Form Factor: Over-Ear
Pros
- Excellent and well-balanced sound quality
- Very comfortable to be worn for a long time
Cons
- Ear cups may be too small for others
- It does not completely take away sounds from the environment
Audio-Technica ATH-AD700X
The Audio-Technica headphones are known for their great drivers, and the ATH-AD700X is no exception with drivers of 53 mm that allows the headphone to produce clear midrange and treble sounds. Like most great headphones, it is also wired and is worn over the ear. With an impedance level of 30 ohms, it offers superior power handling made possible from its CCAW Bobbin-wound voice coils.
The ATH-AD700X is a full open-air type of headphone that makes it possible not to add pressure on the ears while wearing them and offers an amazing natural sensation. Its casing features a lightweight aluminum honeycomb that gives it an impeccable acoustic property. It also has a self-adjusting 3D wing support that provides comfortable listening during use.
The ATH-AD700X features a total ear fit that helps minimize pressure on the ears whenever you put it on. It has a frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz, its level of Impedance is 45 ohms, and sensitivity of 100dB/mW.
Key Features:
- 53 mm audio drivers
- A self-adjusting 3D wing support
- Frequency response as high as 20,000 Hz
- Wired connectivity
- Total fit
Specification:
- Colour: Black
- Product Dimension: 11x 5 x 88 inches
- Product Weight: 1 pound
- Headphone Connectivity: Wired
- Form Factor: Over-Ear
Pros
- 53 mm drivers that reproduce clear treble and midrange
- Superior power handling
- Lightweight aluminum honeycomb casing
- It offers excellent acoustic properties
- It has flexible earpads that give excellent comfort and durability.
Cons
- It does not completely isolate sounds from the external environment
- It does not have a removable cable
- Full open-air headphone
Audio-Technica ATH-A550Z
To end the list, we would look at the Audio-Technica ATH-A550Z, which like most of our reviewed Audio-Technica headphone, offers great audiophile quality; the headphone is also made with a metallic finish. It also features the newly designed drivers of 53 mm coupled with CCAW Bobbin-wound voice coils for greater sound performance. This product also features the DADS (Double Air Damping System) for its deep bass reproduction.
Its top-mounted PCB contributes to its precise diaphragm movement, which is possible due to its smooth airflow. It has a 3D wing support system with a frequency response of 5-35,000 Hz and an impedance level of 38 ohms for an excellent fit. With a wired connection, The ATH-A550Z, you are assured of great sound precision; it is also lightweight and has soft ear pads to give you comfort when worn for longer periods.
Key Features:
- Newly designed 3D wing support
- Premium soft Earpads
- 53 mm drivers
- Closed-back Dynamic
Specification:
- Colour: Black
- Product Dimension: 11 x 5 x 9 inches
- Product Weight: 10.6 ounces
- Headphone Connectivity: Wired
- Form Factor: Over-Ear
Pros
- The double air damping system provides a great bass reproduction
- Comes with accessories
- Powerful driver performance
- Excellent fit
Cons
- Does not completely zone out the noise from the environment
Buying Guide Questions
Buying anything seems easy until you have so much to pick from and are left with unanswered questions. We understand you would have so many questions in mind on getting a headphone of your choice; with that sorted, we have answered the most frequently asked questions people often ask while buying or thinking about getting a headphone.
Are Audio Technica earphones good?
Audio Technica company is known for its headphones and the quality they have to offer. They occasionally produce excellent earphones with drivers of 8.8 mm and are of the dynamic type. It also has a frequency response of 5-26 Hz and an impedance of 24.3 ohms, and a sensitivity of 101 dB matches some great headphones of more expensive value. You are assured of getting incredible sound, and a comfortable ear fit that snugs into it.
Is Audio Technica better than Bose?
The Audio-Technica is a great brand, especially with products like the M50X as a great headphone and is respected as one of the top performers for its price range. Many people may want to buy the hype that the Bose brand might want to sell because they say higher distortion than other brands around them. The Bose Noise-canceling Headphones 700 compared to ATH-M50xBT can cancel noise better than the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT. When it comes to great features, sound quality, and power, the bose brand seems to have it all. But the Audio Technica is a great choice for affordable design and connectivity for its value. The Bose product boosts sound isolation better than the Audio-Technica, while the Audio-Technica offers better sound quality. The built of the Bose brand can be very comfortable compared to the Audio-Technica, and the Audio-Technica is a better brand when it comes to a more focused critical listening. The Audio-Technica offers a better-balanced sound that makes it perfect for recording, watching videos, and gaming.
Is Audio Technica better than Sennheiser?
The Sennheiser and Audio-Technica are some of the best reputable brands in the music industry, especially in the headphone sections. As an audiophile, you would be concerned about the best from these two leading brands because if you would not want to get both, and would be choosing one of them.
Audio-Technica and Sennheiser have quite similar features, but they also possess different features in some ways. We will be looking at their different specifications.
- Build Quality and Design:
Choosing a headphone, one has to look at their quality, design, and durability of the product. Both Audio-Technica and Sennheiser offer great quality, resistance to bending or cracking, and durability as they are both top reputable brands in the industry. Both the Audio-Technica and Sennheiser give great assurance of being consistent with quality.
- Sound Quality:
Both Audio-Technica and Sennheiser have outsounding sound quality. So in comparing the brands, we cannot easily choose as both have various products with minor ups and downs. They both have wired and wireless headphones, mics, and headphones for gaming, so you might have a different taste preference, but we would say they both have great sound quality.
- Noise Cancelling:
The most discussed feature of most headphones is noise-canceling, Both the Audio-Technica and Sennheiser are excellent noise-canceling brands, and are both efficiently blocks unwanted sounds from outside. So you will concentrate enough while using it.
- Cost:
When you are thinking about getting a headphone or any other items, you would consider the costs of acquiring them. Luckily, both of these brands offer a wide choice of affordable products that also offer great performance. Most Audio-Technica and Sennheiser are priced in the nearly same range and are quite similar with their performance. Although, some of Sennheiser’s products are quite more expensive than Audio-Technica.
- Range of products:
Sennheiser and Audio-Technica have a similar range of products and have both captured the music industry in their unique ways. Both have excellent price-worthy products that have maintained their market share while introducing new products.
Where is Audio Technica made?
Audio-Technica has branches in great places worldwide like United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and so on since it has been founded in Tokyo, Japan. They are mostly made in Japan.
Is Audio Technica a good brand?
Audio-Technica is a great brand and has been around for quite a while. It gives you a choice for a product to fit your professional use and personal preferences. Audio-Technica comes as a wired and wireless brand of headphones to fit your awesome choice. There are a few things to look for while buying Audio-Technica headphones:
- The design of a headphone is necessary to be considered while getting one. The Audio-Technica headphones have wireless headphones that can slip into your wallet and are very portable for carriage. You can get an Audio-Technica that has lightweight designs and makes it convenient to be used during workouts or as a DJ.
- The Audio-Technica has an excellent sound quality that is one of the greatest features. The size of the driver is essential while looking for a headphone with a great sound, and this brand has a great drive that delivers quality sound.
- The shape of people’s ears are different, so it is of great importance to choose a headphone that gives you absolute control, the Audio-Technica brand has a lot of ear sizes and design to offer.
Conclusion
While considering the best types of Audio-Technica Headphone to buy, you would love to read about the brand’s reviews, quality, and other basic features. If you would love a professional studio headphone known for having a flat response or want much friendlier everyday use headphone. The headphones with flat responses help portray a clear and natural sound without adding any artificial bass boost, treble, or mids. They also have a wide range of either wired or wireless headphones; the Bluetooth headphones allow more convenience in transferring audio files and easily connect to your smartphones and other devices. Audio-Technica, as a company, does a wider range of wired headphones because they are always good with it. Some of the products are highly affordable, and others are priced, but they all provide great and awesome sound quality. You might want a headphone to give you an excellent balanced professional performance like the ATH-M50X or others with classic good sound. We have been able to save you a great deal of stress by helping you put together this guide on the best Audio-Technica headphones to buy. They have a large range of excellent working headphones to suit your needs, whether for gaming, studio mixing, tracking, or personal use, but we have streamlined their products’ bests to cater to your headphone need.
