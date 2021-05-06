Why do musicians wear headphones?

Overview

Music and its origin can be traced back to ancient times, decades, and centuries making it safe to conclude that music is as old as man. In our world today, the relevance and importance of music have become so intertwined that it is practically almost impossible to separate people from music. Music is involved in every aspect of human endeavor ranging from religion to relaxation and recreation. As beautiful and fancy as it looks and sounds, the art of creating music pleasant to the ears can be likened to a scientific process of some sort. This is because of the several changes and processes a song goes through before it is finally recorded and produced. There are also several pieces of equipment involved in music production, which is done in a music studio.

See also different types of headphone cables‘

One such piece of equipment is the studio headphones. It is no wonder to see musicians wearing headphones during a recording session. A studio session where the musician isn’t wearing headphones is an incomplete one. Studio headphones are used not only by musicians but also by music producers and sound engineers. They are by far one of the most important devices used in music studios and for music production. They are also quite important because they can either make a song and the musician sound better or mar the person’s career even before it starts. Musicians cannot record songs without headphones, no matter how talented or great they may sound. Headphones make the whole music production process easier and more enjoyable. They help reduce the stress of recording songs and make it a pleasurable experience and so they can be viewed as a huge blessing to the music world.

What are headphones?

They are devices that can be wired or wireless and transmit sounds from sources that are, in most cases, electronic. Originally they were designed for communication, but over time, as they found their way into music, their functions evolved. Studio headphones are ideal for song recording and music production. These headphones are used in studios and as well as live performances. The significant role which headphones play in song production cannot be undervalued as they are particularly key. They are just as important to the musician as they are to the song producer.

Check out also history of headphones‘

Most people think that the headphones on the ears of musicians are for fun or show, but it is quite the contrary. They are used for several reasons, all of which are geared to the recording of standard and quality songs.

Why headphones are necessary for musicians

The sounds that go through a musician’s ears are very important as they influence what they produce. A music recording studio is a place where songs are recorded and produced. There’s a certainty of various sounds such as instrumentals and vocal pop-ups that might not be relevant to the song recording and production. This key factor, among others, contributes significantly to the use of headphones in studios. The following factors listed below are some of the numerous reasons why musicians wear headphones.

Noise-cancelation and isolation

Musicians thrive and function effectively in an environment that is devoid of noise. Although music studios try to create such an environment, there’s no guarantee that a music studio can be noise-free given the number of musical instruments and sound technologies, thus pointing out the relevance of headphones. Wearing headphones helps remove unpleasant sounds making the musicians’ voice clearer and louder to his or her ears as they can listen to what they sing, the control of their voices also increases. As their voice quality and control increases, their concentration and focus are maintained all through the record session, making them able to flow easily.

Keep to timing

Timing in music recording is one very vital aspect as it influences how well the song turns out. For musicians, wearing headphones can help them align with the timing and pace of the beat to which they are singing, so instead of the musician struggling to follow beats, he or she just listens to a click track or a simple beat sound that keeps them on track and in line with other sounds.

Clarity

It is not an easy task for musicians to focus and keep sounds clear and straight in recording studios, especially during the process of over-dubbing. This is a process that is commonly used, and it involves musicians recording their part separately, after which the parts are then mixed and synchronized to form a whole track. Headphones make it possible for musicians to listen to other parts of a song and add their piece to it.

See also what are volume-limiting headphones‘

It can be disastrous to the song recording process if a microphone that is meant for a certain instrument or the vocalist picks other sounds around it, and this whole disaster can be avoided when musicians employ headphones.

Stage monitoring

It is a significant aspect that testifies to the relevance of headphones to musicians’ careers, and it is seen in live shows. Although technological advancements have caused an evolution from plain headphones to other devices like in-ear monitors, their functions during music shows and concerts are quite similar.

Headphones help the singer maintain a level of awareness of their vocal range, ability, control, and how they are perceived by their audience. This has a tremendous impact on the outcome of their performance.

Check out also noise-canceling vs noise-isolating headphones‘

Conclusion

When musicians wear headphones, it may seem like fun or a fashion statement to most eyes, but it is to help them sound better. One beautiful thing about headphones used in studios is that they usually come with a feature that allows the wearer to listen and hear sounds as they are, i.e., in their pure forms. This feature is helpful to musicians as it allows them to hear how they truly sound and detect areas for improvement. These headphones, like regular ones, are also costly but can be a huge asset when acquired. So the next time we see musicians with headphones whether, during a studio session or live performance, we would recognize that those headphones are as important as the voice that they sing with.