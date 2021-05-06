What is Headphone “Burn-in” and does it work?

Introduction

Headphones have, over the years, become a part of human society and human interactions. Their importance and use cannot be undermined as they play essential roles in different sectors and spheres of life. This development has contributed to the creation of several models and designs. One field of life that has been impacted by the use of headphones is the music industry. These gadgets are now foundational tools essential in music production and song recording. It is very common to see music producers and singers wearing headphones during studio sessions. Their use in the studio is seen in the quality of songs being produced.

Headphones are important to musicians as it helps them hear themselves while recording which in turn increases their vocal control and singing range. They are also great devices for listening to music as they offer the wearer a form of privacy as he or she becomes the only one to hear the songs being played. It is important to note that headphones can be wired or wireless, but wireless ones are more popular. They are also important assets that every individual should have. Most people argue that when audio and sound quality are concerned, it’s best to go with wired headphones, which is true to a large extent. However, wireless headphones cannot just be ruled out as they possess good sound quality but not as good as their wired counterparts. Let’s dive in!

What is headphone burn-in?

This concept might sound strange to a common man, but to music enthusiasts who have used headphones for a long time, it is not new. This process is well known and argued about in the headphones world. To explain it adequately, let us consider, for example, a newly acquired pair of shoes. In the early days right after purchase, it might not feel as comfortable or efficient as it should be, but with constant use and passing time, the materials begin to wear in, making them fit better and nicer. This also applies to headphones, and it is referred to as burn-in. It is often stated that with new headphones, maximum quality cannot be derived in its early stages as the inner components are yet to fix themselves and arrange properly.

So for these parts to accurately come together, the process of burning in is employed. This process involves the steady and constant playing of music and other sounds with the sole aim of sharpening the intensity of the device. It is also said that this process helps increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the headphones as it makes them sound. This theory, of course, is still yet to be scientifically tested and proven but most audiophiles back it up. It is not only headphones that can be burned in; loudspeakers too can, although this is usually not advisable. So most people view headphones that have not been burned in as not functioning up to maximum capacity. In carrying out the burn-in process, mostly static, which is sometimes regarded as white noise and pink noises, are played repeatedly for a long time. There is no standard duration regarding this process, but it is reasoned that the longer headphones are burned, the better they sound. Some other regular songs, too, are used during the process, mostly those with deep bass backgrounds.

Does burn-in truly work?

The above question will attract different views and opinions when posed to a headphone-using audience as there is no universal thought as to whether it works. Many people believe it is only a myth and an idea conceived by the minds of people because they choose to believe so, while others, mostly audiophiles, have the opinion that it is a real process and it truly works. It is, therefore, safe to stay neutral and not outrightly debunk the authenticity of the whole process while not encouraging it on the other hand. This is because there are no scientific theories or data that can truly support the claim that they work. The only thing backing this claim is testimonies from various sources, which can be biased. Most sound experts dismiss the process by arguing that headphones mature with time and our ears get used to them the longer we use them.

This statement ultimately discredits any stand or belief in the reality of the process. It, however, does not actively discourage people from burning in their new headphones. So far, there are no issues that arise, and it is never on record that headphone burn-in can cause damage to the device. It is, however, wise to stick to principles and methods that are conventional and not follow the crowd all the time. Having considered that no advice or guideline is validating burning in even from headphones manufacturers, it is wise to stay clear of it. Proper use of the device will ensure its durability, and this is a well-known and proven fact.

Conclusion

It can be confusing to decide whether or not one should burn in new headphones as several contrasting pieces of advice will be given. It is worthy to note that since there are no standard specifications or scientific theories that support the process, it is not exactly mandatory or necessary. One should consider the reasons for desiring to undertake such a process. It is also important to bear in mind that satisfaction should be derived from headphones that are purchased for them to be considered relevant. It is, however, left to the individual to decide whether or not they want to burn in their new headphones. At the end of the day, it’s the person’s preference that comes into play and influences any decision taken.